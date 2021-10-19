Oppo is one of the most successful brands in the market. Although this brand is relatively new in the market, it has proven that it is just getting started, and it is here to stay. But the success of this brand has also come with its own set of challenges. One of the biggest challenges is the emergence of fake Oppo phones. If you don’t buy Oppo phones in Singapore from a reputable company, then you may end up buying a fake phone. So are you thinking of buying an Oppo phone but wondering how to go about it? If yes then you are in the right place. In this article, we will give you tips on how to buy Oppo phones in Singapore.

• Buy from an authorized dealer

If you want to buy Oppo phones in Singapore, you should buy from authorized dealers. Authorized Oppo dealers not only sell Oppo phones at the best prices, but they also sell genuine Oppo phones. All their Oppo phones also come with a manufacturer warranty, meaning that if the phone develops issues before the warranty elapses, they will fix it for you at no extra cost. Additionally, they also provide repair services to all Oppo phones. The best way to avoid buying fake Oppo phones in Singapore is by buying them from an authorized Oppo dealer.

• Check if the phone has a warranty

Another very important thing to do when you buy an Oppo phone in Singapore is to check whether the phone has a warranty. All Oppo phones come with a limited manufacturer warranty. So, if you buy an Oppo phone that does not have a warranty, chances are that the phone is not genuine. Some dealers in Singapore also give fake warranties. So, always make sure you double-check to verify if the warranty is genuine or not.

• Read reviews and ratings

If you are planning to buy your Oppo phone online, take your time and read reviews for other genuine buyers to know their experience. If past customers were happy with their Oppo phones, chances are that you will also be impressed when you buy from that online store. On the other hand, if their past customers are not happy with their Oppo phones, then don’t think of buying your Oppo phone from that particular online dealer. One of the best ways to know if an eCommerce site sells genuine Oppo phones is by reading customer reviews and ratings. If you don’t want to regret it later, make sure that you buy Oppo phones in Singapore from an online store that has many positive reviews and excellent ratings from genuine customers.

• Ask for referrals

If you don’t know where to buy genuine Oppo phones in Singapore, you can ask a trusted friend, family member, or a colleague who has a genuine Oppo phone to refer you to the shop where they bought their Oppo phone. The good thing about referrals is that you will get to buy Oppo phones in Singapore from a place that has already been tried, meaning it is highly unlikely that you will not be impressed with the Oppo phone that you will purchase.