Times Square: Prime Real Estate for Outdoor Advertisers

Times Square has around 300,000 visitors a day, and around a million on New Year’s Eve each year. This makes Times Square one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, which is why Times Square is prime real estate for outdoor advertisers.

Let’s explore why Times Square is such prime real estate for outdoor advertisers and find the best options for outdoor advertising in Times Square.

Why Times Square is Prime Real Estate for Outdoor Advertisers

Times Square is located in midtown Manhattan in New York City and is a major commercial intersection, tourist destination, and entertainment hot spot. Times Square is brightly lit by vibrant billboards, advertisements, media stations, and beautiful Broadway theatres.

Times Square sees over 50 million visitors each year, and is one of the world’s busiest pedestrian areas, making it prime real estate for advertisers. Many of the people in Times Square are tourists from all across the U.S., and all over the world. With pedestrians passing gigantic billboards, wallscapes, taxi advertising, and more, this area provides ample space and exposure for outdoor advertisers. Read on to learn more about the different options available for outdoor advertisers in Times Square.

Dazzling Billboards

In New York City, there is nothing more dazzling than the beautiful Times Square billboards. Whether it’s a large, digital display, or a traditional, static billboard, these are sure fire ways to catch the attention of many people for your next advertising campaign.

Times Square stretches from West 42nd to West 47th streets, and is filled with glowing, digital billboards. This area is a hot spot for advertisers, and is a great place to promote your next ad campaign.

Digital billboards are electronic supersigns that are made up of thousands of LED lights to create a supersonic HD display. The digital displays are usually placed in highly visible, heavy traffic areas, in order to be seen by the most people. With digital displays, most ads are rotated every few seconds so that new artwork is constantly being shown. This is able to draw more attention to the display, and leaves onlookers curious as to what they will see next.

The cost of a typical New York digital billboard starts around $725, and goes up from there. The average cost of digital display is $16K for a four week long ad campaign in the city. Factors like size and location also play a major role in figuring out the cost of a campaign.

If you are looking for a traditional billboard, these are also wonderful ways to advertise your business. Like digital displays, traditional, static billboards are typically placed in heavy-traffic areas, along busy streets, so that pedestrians and cars alike can see the displays. Traditional billboards are known for their eye-catching messages, and modern designs.

A traditional billboard in New York will come at a much lower cost than its digital cohort, with prices starting at $200 for a traditional, static display. The average price of a traditional billboard is $2.5K for a four week-long campaign, with prices depending on the size and location of the display.

Successful outdoor advertising in Times Square is all about wanting to stand out. Whether this is by creating a giant screen, or by imparting a powerful message, Times Square is the place to let your advertising creativity run wild.

Modern Designs for New York Street Furniture

Another reason why Times Square is a prime real estate option for outdoor advertisers is because of the vast amount of street-furniture being used in the city. Whether you’re waiting for the bus, or grabbing a newspaper, modern ads are strategically placed all across the area on street furniture to create a look of cohesion, and bring an elevated aesthetic to Times Square.

New York street furniture options include:

Bus Shelters

Benches

Newsstands

Sheltered Bike Parking

Automated Public Toilets

Street furniture advertisements have a long dwell time, as people are able to engage with ads for a greater amount of time, while on their commute. The cost of street furniture ads in New York start around $300 and go up from there.

Wallscapes

Wallscapes are also a popular means of outdoor advertising in Times Square. Bold, contemporary works of art cover buildings throughout the city, showing off the beautiful ads to thousands of pedestrians. Wallscapes typically start at $400, with an average price of $12.5K for a four-week long campaign.

Final Remarks

All in all, Times Square is prime real estate for outdoor advertisers because it sees millions of visitors each year and is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the world. The sky’s the limit for outdoor advertisers in Times Square, and your glittering ad can be next.