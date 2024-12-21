By Joshua Hall, Director, Interim Legal Talent, Major, Lindsey & Africa

Arguably born out of necessity during the 2008/9 financial crisis and coined the “Gig Economy”, the interim way of working described professionals with multiple jobs. Now, almost 16 years and a global pandemic later, the interim market is an active choice for many working professionals seeking flexibility, variety and growth covering a vast array of industries with legal being no exception.

However, there are a number of key misconceptions surrounding interim work, particularly in the legal sector, that are holding firms back from unlocking a game-changing resource.

Misconceptions and Myth-busting

“Interims aren’t good enough to secure a permanent role”

Interims are not a second-tier option – quite the contrary. In reality, lawyers typically choose interim work for reasons including strong career development, flexibility, and the chance to explore new opportunities. Junior lawyers use interim roles to upskill, gain in-house experience, and build expertise quickly. It can also allow them to explore industries and transition into permanent positions, although this isn’t always the goal.

Meanwhile, more experienced professionals often chose interim work to maintain flexibility while seeking new opportunities, as interim work offers part-time, remote, and agile options, appealing to ex-General Counsel, parents, and those seeking better work-life balance.

“Interims are one-trick ponies”

This could not be further from the truth. While they offer specific expertise, interim workers must be highly flexible and agile, quickly adapting to new environments and projects while integrating smoothly into the company culture. The ability to hit the ground running on new projects and develop new skills can make them invaluable in dynamic and fast-paced work settings.

“Interims are expensive”

Many clients believe that legal interim consultants cost a premium, when in reality most consultants on a day rate are more cost effective then seeking advice from external counsel.

Interim professionals work on a project or assignment basis, offering flexible solutions without the long-term costs of full-time staff.

“Interims will be after my job”

This is extremely unlikely. Interim consultants, particularly at the senior level, are experts at hitting the ground running, avoiding business politics and solving a problem and then moving on.

Interim work is a deliberate, strategic choice that provides growth, flexibility, and career exploration for many legal consultants and in some respects the balance between what a business needs and what the candidate needs is more harmonious.

The Benefits of an Interim Consultant

Bandwidth and Expertise Gaps

One of the key advantages of interim legal talent is its ability to address bandwidth and expertise gaps within legal teams. In a challenging economic and hiring landscape, legal departments often find themselves understaffed and overburdened.

Interim legal professionals offer a flexible solution, allowing teams to scale quickly and meet immediate demands. For businesses managing critical projects while being asked to achieve more with fewer resources, quickly onboarding interim talent ensures that projects are handled efficiently and effectively.

Flexibility and Cost-Effectiveness

Interim legal talent provides a cost-effective alternative to traditional hiring. Budget constraints and hiring freezes often make permanent hires challenging. In the past, businesses could rely on secondees from law firms for additional resources, but this has shifted as firms are increasingly reluctant to part with junior talent. Resulting in businesses turning to interim professionals to fill these gaps.

The rise of fractional support, where businesses hire interim counsel on an “as needed” basis, has become a popular and cost-efficient option, particularly for companies hiring their first in-house lawyer. Interims can also be engaged for short-term projects, seasonal peaks, or niche expertise.

Expertise and Industry Knowledge

Interim professionals often bring specialized skills and industry knowledge that are critical for tackling complex legal challenges. Their expertise spans areas such as privacy, compliance, employment, real estate, and emerging technologies.

Increasingly, legal teams are seeking tech-savvy interim professionals to support AI and digital transformation initiatives, ensuring they remain aligned with evolving legal and regulatory requirements. Employing an interim resource, means you can access this specific knowledge from a commercial perspective- meaning the interim consultant has had previous experience in this field in your industry.

Work-Life Balance and Career Development

For legal professionals, interim roles offer significant work-life balance and career growth opportunities. The flexibility of interim work allows lawyers to select projects aligned with their interests and schedules, enabling remote work and avoiding traditional full-time pressures.

These roles also provide diverse experiences across industries, helping professionals develop new skills and enhance their expertise. As a result, interim work is increasingly attractive to lawyers at all levels, from ex-GCs to junior professionals, who are drawn to its flexibility and potential for professional advancement.

Bridging the Gap During Transitions

Interim legal talent is invaluable during periods of organizational transition, such as unexpected departures, restructuring, or leaves of absence. By stepping in to provide seamless support, interim professionals help legal departments maintain continuity and meet business-critical goals. We have found this year that businesses are employing interim consultants before hiring on a permanent basis, a ‘try before you buy’ method to avoid redundancy further down the line and providing time to assess the permanent need.

Embracing interim talent

The value of using interim legal talent cannot be overstated. Legal departments and law firms benefit from the flexibility, specialised expertise, and cost-effective solutions that interim professionals provide.

As the legal landscape continues to evolve, the demand for interim legal talent is expected to grow, offering both organizations and legal professionals new opportunities for success. By embracing interim roles, legal teams can navigate the complexities of modern legal challenges with confidence and agility.

