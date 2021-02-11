The Perfect Keto Snack: Biltong

The keto diet is the most popular diet in the USA and increasingly so in the UK, with experts claiming its short-term benefits include; weight loss, improvements in blood pressure and cholesterol. It is claimed to be an easy diet to stick to but not much is yet out there about the longer-term effects of staying on a keto diet for a number of months, or longer. However, recent studies are clear on their findings that this diet can improve your health and help you to lose weight.

What is a keto diet?

A keto (ketogenic) diet, is a high-fat, low-carb diet that claims to have a wide number of health benefits, including a possible reduction in risks of diabetes, epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease, and some cancers. The keto diet is fairly similar to the Atkins diet in that it is all about reducing the intake of carbohydrates. With the keto plan, you replace the lack of carbohydrates with fat, which puts the body in a metabolic state, known as ‘ketosis’. This occurrence makes the body incredibly efficient at burning fat and is how weight is lost.

You’re recommended to eat; fish, meat, vegetables, and natural fats – such as those found in certain oils and butter. Meats, particularly unprocessed meats are highly keto-friendly and this is where biltong vs jerky can play its role in your keto snacking!

Snacking on Keto with Biltong

Biltong has a whole host of nutritional qualities and it makes a great snack for people on a keto diet plan, especially when paired with other keto-friendly snacks such as a hard-boiled egg or avocado for healthy fats. However, biltong makes the perfect high-protein snack on its own.

One 2oz bag of Biltong includes 0g of carbohydrates, 32g protein and 4g of fat

It’s almost as if biltong was created with the keto diet in mind! A highly convenient, high-protein, no-carb food source that is easily transportable to keep hunger pangs at bay. For a diet to be successful, the person needs to feel fuller for longer so that they keep away from temptation eg, high carb, no-good snacks, and biltong is a perfect product for the job.

You can snack on biltong throughout the day; at the office, on the commute or by your desk, as solely a snack. Or you could create some keto-friendly packed lunches to take to work, such as:

a green-leafed salad with chopped up biltong (a caper and parsley dressing would finish this off perfectly)

biltong and broccoli soup

Scrambled eggs and biltong

A crustless quiche, packed with biltong, cheese, and green veg

Biltong, mushroom, and spinach frittata

Minced beef chili con carne with added biltong and smoked cheddar – off the flavour scale!

As well as quick keto lunch ideas, you could also use biltong as an addition or alternative to any dark meat-based dish for breakfast and dinner. Biltong could then be eaten alone as a healthy, late-night snack before bed. Once you have reached your target weight through the keto diet, you could continue to snack on biltong as a healthy, tasty snack with no guilt attached!