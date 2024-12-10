It’s by no means uncommon to begin one’s career in a technical role and later transition to management. But how can one adequately prepare for the new skills and awarenesses required? Dr. Anissa Boumlic of Merk Life Science found what was, for her, the ideal path.

Could you tell us a bit about what inspired your career path in life sciences and what excites you most about your role at Merck Life Science?

As long as I can remember, I have always been drawn to nature and science. Driven by a deep curiosity, I sought to understand how things work in my environment, from the vast universe to intricate molecular interactions. As I grew up, I felt a strong sense of purpose to contribute to improving health, which naturally led me to embrace studies in biology and biotechnology. After completing my doctorate, I had the opportunity to join the Life Science division of Merck, starting as an application engineer and progressing through various technical, commercial, marketing, and executive strategy roles.

Today, I lead a team of strategic product managers responsible for two major product portfolios used in the processing of pharmaceutical products, including biologics such as vaccines and immunotherapies. My role encompasses diverse tasks and responsibilities, but I am particularly passionate about introducing innovative products to the market. These innovations not only enhance the quality and safety of drugs but also reduce production costs. Ultimately, I am driven by a greater mission: to increase global and sustainable access to life-saving medications.

What initially drew you to pursue an International Executive MBA (IEMBA), and what were you hoping to achieve both personally and professionally through the program?

I realized that I needed to enhance my business acumen and step out of my comfort zone to make better decisions, lead effectively in a constantly changing world, and drive innovation.

Throughout my 15-year career at Merck, I successfully transitioned from a technical role to a business role with leadership responsibilities. While the company provides strong support for such transformational paths, I realized that I needed to enhance my business acumen and step out of my comfort zone to make better decisions, lead effectively in a constantly changing world, and drive innovation. This realization motivated me to pursue an International Executive MBA to broaden my knowledge and perspectives in business.

On a personal level, I also saw the MBA as an opportunity to learn more about myself—the strengths and the areas for growth—because I firmly believe that we should never stop learning and improving. By doing so, we can better serve our communities and families and create a greater impact in society.

What unique qualities or aspects of the University of St.Gallen’s IEMBA program stood out to you, and how did they align with your career goals?

I chose to embark on the St.Gallen IEMBA program because of its strong reputation. The program is well known for its practical, problem-solving approach and for bringing together diverse cohorts from various industries and perspectives. Additionally, the university’s location in Switzerland offers direct exposure to a highly innovative environment and access to experienced executives from leading Swiss industries. Finally, the opportunity to participate in international modules and learn from other geographies further piqued my interest in the program. These aspects aligned perfectly with my career goals, as I was seeking to expand my business skills, particularly in the areas of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Reflecting on your IEMBA journey, how did the program challenge your understanding of leadership and strategic decision-making in the life sciences field?

The program truly challenged my thinking in various ways, enabling me to grow both professionally and personally. For example, I enhanced my ability to make decisions under uncertainty, apply newly learned frameworks to analyze complex scenarios, and develop strategic solutions while evaluating creative, out-of-the-box alternatives. Additionally, learning more about sustainability and social impact prompted me to question the traditional profit-maximization dogma and explore alternative business models, including sustainable practices within the life sciences industry.

How did the IEMBA program deepen your ability to innovate within the technical and business aspects of your role at Merck Life Science?

This learning experience clearly pushed me to be bolder when it comes to innovation. Exposure to cutting-edge technologies, such as AI, renewable energy, and diverse business models, was highly beneficial as it prompted me to redesign the innovation road maps for my portfolios and craft new business model propositions. For example, I was able to define immediate actions to enhance the sustainability of some of our products and evaluate alternative business models for our China market.

How did your IEMBA experience help you redefine success, and what new values or priorities have emerged in your professional and personal life as a result of the program?

The IEMBA clearly bolstered my confidence. It allowed me to improve my self-awareness and refine existing skills and behaviors that I had previously exhibited unconsciously. The additional business knowledge I gained now gives me greater assurance and enables me to handle the high volume of decisions in my current role in life sciences with greater ease. I also realized that my credibility within Merck increased thanks to the program, as I was entrusted with high-impact projects and decisions resulting from a complex and dynamic market.

What advice would you give to someone considering an IEMBA, especially to those in your field of life sciences, and how can they leverage the program for long-term career growth?

I would advise prospective students to approach the program with an open mind, be prepared to be challenged at multiple levels and to confront unconscious biases, and embrace vulnerability. For those working in the life sciences field, this program offers an opportunity to apply insights and case studies from other industries and consider business models that have yet to be explored in our sector. The life sciences industry, often seen as traditional and constrained by ethical boundaries, offers a highly creative environment for business sciences. By integrating cutting-edge technologies, it can evolve to further advance science, health, and human well-being.

