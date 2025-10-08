The Nil-Rate Band (NRB) — the amount of an estate that can be passed on tax-free before inheritance tax (IHT) applies — has been frozen at £325,000 since 2009.

The government recently confirmed that this threshold will remain unchanged until at least April 2030.

While this might sound harmless, the freeze has major consequences for families across the UK. As property prices and the value of estates rise, more people are being drawn into paying inheritance tax.

Higher Inheritance Tax Bills for Families

Inheritance tax is charged at 40% on the value of an estate above the Nil-Rate Band. Because the NRB hasn’t increased in line with inflation or property prices, more estates now exceed the £325,000 limit. In 2009, the average UK house price was around £160,000.

Today, it’s over £285,000, and in many parts of the country — especially in London and the South East — it’s far higher.

This means many ordinary families, who would never have expected to pay inheritance tax, are now being caught out.

According to HMRC, inheritance tax receipts reached a record £7.5 billion in 2023, a sharp rise compared to just over £2.5 billion a decade earlier. The freeze effectively increases tax revenue each year without changing the headline rate.

Why Britons Need Financial Help

With inheritance tax bills climbing, many families find themselves facing large sums to pay before they can access their loved one’s assets.

HMRC requires the tax to be paid within six months of death, often before probate — the legal right to deal with the estate — is granted. For many, this can be financially overwhelming, especially if most of the estate’s value is tied up in property rather than cash.

As a result, more Britons are turning to financial support and planning advice. Understanding how to reduce future inheritance tax exposure has become essential, particularly for those with property, investments, or family businesses.

How to Reduce Inheritance Tax Liability

There are several ways to legally reduce inheritance tax bills. One of the most common methods is gifting.

You can give away parts of your estate during your lifetime, and if you live for seven years after making the gift, it becomes exempt from inheritance tax under the “seven-year rule.” Smaller gifts — up to £3,000 a year — are immediately exempt, as are certain gifts made for weddings or regular payments made out of income. (Source: MoneyHelper.org.uk)

Couples can also benefit from the Residence Nil-Rate Band (RNRB), currently £175,000, which applies when passing on the family home to direct descendants. This means a married couple can potentially pass on up to £1 million tax-free if both the NRB and RNRB apply fully.

Options to Pay Inheritance Tax Before Probate

For families who still face large bills, several financial products can help cover inheritance tax before probate is granted. Inheritance tax loans, also known as probate loans or bridging loans, provide short-term funding to pay the tax directly to HMRC. Once probate is complete and estate funds are released, the loan is repaid.

In particular, bridging loans can be a practical solution for families without immediate cash but who need to meet HMRC’s strict deadlines. They prevent delays in the probate process and ensure that beneficiaries don’t have to sell property or assets quickly to cover tax payments.

With the Nil-Rate Band frozen until 2030, inheritance tax will continue to affect more families each year. Rising property values mean even modest estates are crossing the threshold, leading to larger tax bills and greater financial pressure.

Planning ahead is now more important than ever. By seeking professional advice, making use of gifting rules, and exploring financial options like inheritance tax loans, Britons can better protect their estates — and ease the burden for the next generation.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



