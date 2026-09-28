The next-generation document management system brings together a redesigned web and mobile experience, a built-in powerful AI assistant and expanded intelligent document processing.

London, United Kingdom, 28 September 2026 — DocuWare, a leading provider of document management and workflow automation solutions, announces the launch of new DocuWare, a next-generation platform that transforms how businesses manage and use their documents. First previewed at the 2026 DocuWorld Partner Conferences, new DocuWare combines three technological advancements into one connected platform: a redesigned web and mobile experience, DocuWare Aura, a built-in AI assistant for document search and analysis and expanded capabilities for DocuWare IDP. New DocuWare will be accessible to customers on all their devices from desktops to laptop, tablet, or smartphone.

Michael Bochmann, Chief Product and Technology Officer states: “With new DocuWare, we are redefining the role of documents in the digital enterprise. Business-critical information should not remain trapped in files, instead it should actively inform decisions, drive processes and enable intelligent automation. By leveraging the latest technologies in AI and automation, new DocuWare turns content into actionable intelligence and creates the foundation for a new generation of knowledge-driven work.”

A redesigned web and mobile experience

The core of new DocuWare is its completely redesigned user-friendly interface that incorporates a modern design with effortless navigation. Built to *Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.2 AA, new DocuWare enables users of any skill level to work with their documents, delivering efficient, flexible productivity. A new mobile app serves as a companion application. Users can quickly find and share documents on the go, manage assigned tasks to keep workflows moving, get instant task alerts and import files and documents. New DocuWare replaces the previous web client and mobile app, which is now being renamed classic DocuWare. During the rollout phase, both the new DocuWare and the classic DocuWare will run in parallel for some time, giving existing users the flexibility to switch when it suits their needs.

DocuWare Aura: a built-in AI assistant

DocuWare Aura, new DocuWare’s built-in AI assistant, reshapes document management and information retrieval. Available to all DocuWare Cloud customers, DocuWare Aura allows users direct access and the ability to ask, summarise and compare across DocuWare file cabinets to support more informed business decisions. Unlike general-purpose AI chatbots, DocuWare Aura does not rely on publicly available information or disconnected data sources. It directly accesses the organisation’s document repositories, respects existing permissions and reasons over the actual business documents stored within DocuWare. Users can ask business questions in natural language and receive answers based on their organisation’s own documents including direct references to the original sources.

DocuWare IDP: expanded intelligent document processing

DocuWare IDP, an AI-powered solution that automatically captures, classifies, and extracts data from documents, is now more tightly integrated into the platform and adds new capabilities. The new Gen AI-based Zero Shot Extraction allows the system to extract data from document types it has not encountered before, without requiring prior training. DocuWare IDP now supports OCR (Optical Character Recognition), which converts text in scanned documents and images into machine-readable data, in 20 languages, making it easier to automate document capture in local business languages and adds Master Data Matching, which compares extracted document data against master data from other systems (e.g. ERPs) to produce usable business records.

New DocuWare is available now to all new DocuWare Cloud customers. An on-premises version will follow, allowing organisations to choose the deployment option that best fits their needs. Existing customers and partners can continue to use current clients and configurations in parallel with the new experience, allowing organisations to move to new DocuWare at their own pace, without disruption to existing data or settings.

*Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.2 AA are the standards that define the success criteria that ensure web content is accessible and usable for people with disabilities, covering both Level A and Level AA requirements.