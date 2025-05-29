By David Levy

The first sign was Instagram. A few soft, cinematic clips. Snippets of lyrics. Studio shots. Nothing loud—just enough to catch attention.

For those who’ve followed Kim Kranjc’s career as an actress and model, the posts marked something different: a quiet but deliberate signal that music is no longer just an idea. It’s happening.

And that’s how we got here.

Kranjc, 22, has long been known for her screen presence—her ability to hold a moment with stillness, gesture, and a kind of internal focus that draws the eye effortlessly. But behind that carefully constructed exterior, music has always been waiting.

“I’ve always wanted to make music,” she says. “It’s something I’ve thought about for years, but acting came first. It made music feel more intimidating.”

That same energy is what’s now powering her music. Though her debut album is still in the works, the rollout has already begun in the way Kranjc does most things: with subtlety, intention, and emotion. She’s been teasing the new music on Instagram, and while details are still under wraps, the direction is clear: it’s cinematic, story-driven, and emotionally anchored. Country influences are there, but the sound stretches across indie, pop, and something else entirely—something uniquely hers.

Her 2024 single Polaroids—written spontaneously and produced by Louis Vann Johnson—marked her entry point, but it was just the beginning. “I jumped straight into it. I had no vocal training, no experience in the music world, but I felt inspired, and I felt it was time for me to step out of my comfort zone. And LVJ believed in me,” she says. “Sometimes you have to put your fears aside and just go for it.” The track is available on Spotify: bit.ly/4ket9EA giving listeners a first taste of her emotionally grounded, cinematic sound.

Since then, she’s been training her voice, writing constantly, and experimenting with production and guitar. The sound is shaping into something cinematic, emotionally precise, and impossible to pin to one genre.

“I don’t sit down and ask, ‘What kind of song is this?’” she says. “I ask, ‘What is this feeling? And how do I keep it honest?’”

The visual side hasn’t gone anywhere. In fact, her latest screen appearance—in Delta Riff’s new music video Razpad Srca—is one of her most potent yet. The concept is minimal: Kim sits, covered in golden body paint, lit by the flickering warmth of candlelight and shifting shadow. She doesn’t speak. And yet she says everything. You can watch Razpad Srca: https://bit.ly/3ZzuzkC

“There’s no dialogue, no choreography—just raw emotion,” she says. “It’s about what you hold back as much as what you show.”

That performance, paired with her growing music presence, is what’s turning heads in both film and music circles. It’s rare to find someone with that kind of dual power: emotionally available, visually magnetic, and creatively in control.

Kim doesn’t chase the spotlight—she’s magnetic to it. She brings the same fire to a song as she does to a screen test or a fashion shoot: a quiet force that simmers until it hits you all at once.

With her first full-length album on the way—and producers, directors, and collaborators already circling—Kranjc isn’t introducing herself anymore. She’s making it clear she’s here.

To follow more of her journey and creative process, visit: https://bit.ly/4kvLRXQ

