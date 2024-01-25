The Importance of Ethical Use of AI in Enterprise

Since the inception of public AI software, there have been numerous concerns about its potential use. Many doomsayers mention artificial intelligence as a technology that will end the human race and usher in an era of malicious robots. While these claims should remain in the realm of sci-fi, we can’t shut our eyes to some other, more realistic threats.

Specifically, AI can bring about numerous privacy and content infractions. Given that these programs can tap into massive public databases, there’s nothing stopping them from plagiarizing articles, movies, and other media. As long as these tools have unobstructed access to data, they can reuse it in a way that would go against the law (even if the software doesn’t realize that).

Because of these potential issues, there has been more and more talk about AI ethics. In this article, we’ll define the term and explain why you should implement ethical policies in your daily operations.

What are AI ethics?

AI ethics refers to business practices that allow companies to use artificial intelligence technology in a morally sound manner. Among other things, businesses should use and develop these in a way that is secure, environmentally friendly, and humane.

Although government agencies have still not properly regulated the use of AI, we can notice potential negative effects of using this technology. For example, through the use of specialized software, you can plagiarize web content without suffering legal ramifications. You can also use other people’s likenesses to make enormous profits without paying any royalties.

As more and more companies turn to custom ChatGPT solutions, it’s imperative that they modify the software to prevent potential misuse. We’re certain that, in the near future, businesses will start paying more attention to how they’re using artificial intelligence and whether they’re harming third-party entities with their actions.

Common AI ethics stakeholders

Implementing ethical policies for AI use is much more important than you might think. Besides governmental agencies and the general public, having proper moral values is also vital for businesses. Here’s a breakdown of all organizations and individuals who should ensure the proper use of AI software:

Government agencies: The government needs to ensure that all stakeholders will use AI in a responsible, ethical manner. That way, these organizations can protect the basic rights of all their citizens

International organizations: Large international organizations, such as the EU and UN, should pay close attention to the development and use of artificial intelligence in public and private sectors. They need to draft laws and agreements as well as raise awareness to ensure there is a proper global framework for software’s day-to-day usage

Non-profit organizations: Similar to other entities, non-profit organizations can be affected by the misuse of AI technology. Because of that, many top-tier organizations have already introduced standards and policies that would address future AI risks, challenges, and outcomes

Academia: Protecting scientific work has always been important. Unfortunately, robots can’t differentiate between restricted and unrestricted content, which is why they can easily steal other people’s research data. By implementing proper limitations, academics can develop their own theories based on other people’s studies, but without plagiarizing their work

Private companies: Private companies have the most to gain from artificial intelligence solutions. As they implement these products into their daily workflow, there are situations where some of them will cross the line of ethical and unethical. While breaching these rules could provide short-term benefits, it will eventually condemn the company in question

Organizations should work together to prevent the potential misuse of AI software. Although these solutions can provide major benefits to all users, they can also endanger certain vulnerable groups, bring about major lawsuits, and ruin companies’ reputations.

The importance of AI ethics

With proper ethical policies, your business can use AI systems and software in an ethically sound manner. Furthermore, as artificial intelligence technology becomes more regulated in the near future, this will ensure that you aren’t at odds with the law:

Protect the population: By paying attention to ethics, you can be certain that no one is harmed in the process , whether we’re talking about your clients, suppliers, partners, or other individuals

Reduce legal risks: Even if you don’t care about other people, AI ethics will protect you against potential infractions and hefty fines

Ensure data accuracy: Ethics can also affect how you collect data and whether this data is relevant and trustworthy . That way, when you use it for your daily operations, you can rest assured that you’ve made the best possible decisions

Improve reputation: Based on everything we’ve seen so far, AI ethics will become a major talking point in the future. Companies that don’t adhere to these rules will be scrutinized and will lose a large part of their market after public outcries

Ensure sustainability: By making sure you’re using artificial intelligence systems the right way, you can gain better public and governmental support while staying competitive and ensuring sustainability

Implementing AI ethics for your business

Here are some of the areas you need to cover to properly introduce AI ethics into your company:

1. Understand risks and rewards

First, you need to understand why AI ethics is crucial for your business and how you can suffer without it. Make sure you and your employees are fully committed to its implementation beforehand. Furthermore, you should learn about the existing regulations, like HIPAA and GDPR.

2. Establish guidelines

The next step of the process is to create principles and guidelines for the entire team. Among others, you should cover topics such as algorithmic fairness, data privacy, accountability, and transparency. That way, each employee will understand what’s required from them when using AI software.

3. Set up an oversight structure

Make sure to assign roles and set up a governance structure. Besides assigning managers, you should also create a controlling body that will monitor AI system implementation.

4. Train employees

Training helps employees understand the AI programs and how to squeeze the most out of them. Among other things, the training process will eliminate any doubts about the technology and its implementation.