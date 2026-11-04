Every firm that buys software eventually reaches the same fork in the road: assemble a set of specialist tools, each the best in its class, or commit to one platform that does most jobs well. For professional-services firms the answer has quietly been shifting. Here is the honest case for consolidation, the case against it, and a way to tell which side of the line your firm belongs on.

An all-in-one platform is simply a single system that covers the bulk of a firm’s day-to-day operational work rather than one specialised slice of it. In practice that means running the jobs usually split across several separate products from one place. The rival approach, long regarded as the more discerning choice, is best-of-breed: picking the strongest individual tool for each task and connecting them together. Both positions are defensible. What has changed, particularly for law firms, accountancies and consultancies, is that the balance has tilted towards the single platform. It is worth laying out why without pretending the compromises disappear.

What does an all-in-one platform actually offer a professional firm?

It offers one shared record that every function draws on and updates, instead of the same facts being copied between products that were never built to agree with one another. In a professional firm the centre of gravity is the client and the matter: who they are, what work is open, what has been promised and by when, what has been done, and what is owed. An all-in-one system keeps intake, scheduling, files, recorded hours and invoicing attached to that one record, so a change made once is true everywhere.

Set against the reality of most growing firms, the contrast is plain. Contacts live in a sales tool, the diary in a calendar app, files in cloud storage, hours in a timekeeping product and invoices in the accounts package—each bought at a different moment to solve a different problem. Every product is sound in isolation. The difficulty sits in the seams between them, where someone has to move the same fact along by hand and hope none of it goes astray.

Why has best-of-breed been the instinctive choice?

Because, task for task, a specialist usually performs its single job better than a generalist performs that same job as one feature among many. A dedicated document tool, a dedicated billing engine or a dedicated scheduling product has spent years refining the thing it does, and a firm that assembles them is, in theory, buying the best of everything. The approach has other real merits too: the firm is not tied to one supplier’s weakest area, and a disappointing component can be swapped out on its own without disturbing the rest.

None of that is marketing fiction, and it is why serious firms chose best-of-breed for so long. The question is not whether the specialist is deeper in its own lane—it almost always is—but whether that extra depth is worth what it costs to keep a dozen separate lanes running in step.

What is the real argument for putting everything on one platform?

The strongest argument is not that any single module is better. It is that the expensive problems in a professional firm live between the tools, not inside them. Money leaks at the joins: a client’s details re-keyed into a fourth system, time that never reaches the bill because it was logged somewhere the invoice cannot see, a document whose latest version sits in an inbox rather than on the matter. No specialist tool fixes a gap that by definition sits outside it. And in a firm the record that suffers first is the one thing no single product is willing to own outright—the complete picture of the client.

That is the logic behind the category now marketed as all-in-one legal practice management software. Flowyer, which law firms have been helping to build since 2017, is one worked example: it runs a matter’s intake, deadlines, files, recorded time and billing from a single record reached through a browser, keeps every firm’s data in a separate database located in the EU, and lets its AI features work only on text that has had the identifying names taken out. The legal specifics are not the point for a wider audience; the operating idea is. A single record standing behind many jobs, with nothing left over to reconcile by hand at the end of the month.

There is a hidden cost worth naming, because it rarely appears in any business case. Call it the integration tax. Suppose a firm runs six specialist systems and each connection between them needs a little ongoing attention to stay healthy—even a modest half-day a quarter apiece. That is three days every quarter spent on plumbing before anyone has done a minute of billable work. And it is a bill that grows with each tool added, not one that is paid off once.

What does a firm give up by consolidating?

A genuine amount, and anyone who claims otherwise is selling something. In exchange for coherence, a firm accepts that some functions will be good rather than exceptional, and it concentrates its dependence on a single supplier. That dependence is real and should be weighed openly: committing to one supplier does not, on its own, make leaving simple later, and being able to download an export does not guarantee a graceful way out. Before signing, a firm is right to ask how readily its data comes back out and in what format, how the system talks to the few tools it cannot replace, and what a future move would actually involve.

Put plainly, the real question is not whether to depend on something but what to depend on. One option is a single platform a firm can understand, budget for and press when something goes wrong. The other is a loose federation of products kept alive by routines in people’s heads, which resists change for the plain reason that no one is in charge of the whole of it. Both carry a cost; the choice is which cost better fits the work.

All-in-one or best-of-breed: how do the trade-offs line up?

It helps to put the two models side by side against the factors that actually decide the outcome, rather than against a feature list.

Factor Best-of-breed (several specialist tools) All-in-one platform Depth in any one function Usually greater Enough for most firms Consistency of the client record Spread across tools One shared record Vendor relationships to manage Many One Integration effort and upkeep Ongoing, and yours to own Built in Replacing a single component Straightforward All or nothing Coordinating upgrades Tool by tool Handled once

Read down the columns and the pattern is clear enough: best-of-breed trades everyday coherence for peak capability in each part, while a single platform trades a little depth for a record that holds together on its own. Which trade reads as sensible depends entirely on the shape of the firm’s work.

When does each model genuinely win?

All-in-one tends to win where the work is relationship- and record-heavy and the firm would rather not run its own plumbing between systems. Best-of-breed earns its place where one function is so specialised or demanding that no general system can match it, and the firm has the appetite to maintain the connections around it. A few signals point the way:

Lean towards one platform if the same client detail is routinely re-keyed in several places, if no one can see a client’s full standing without checking three or four systems, or if new joiners pick up the firm’s workarounds before they ever learn its actual work.

Keep a specialist if a single demanding function—deep tax computation, complex litigation support, a regulated calculation—is central to what the firm sells and nothing general comes close.

Watch the vendor count: once the tools a firm stitches together outnumber the people doing the stitching, consolidation has usually stopped being optional.

Size the bet to the stakes. A two-person practice and a two-hundred-lawyer firm can reasonably land on opposite answers from the same reasoning.

How should a firm make the call?

Deliberately, and on its own terms rather than the fashion of the moment. The all-in-one case, in the end, is not that one platform does everything brilliantly. It is that for most professional firms the cost of the gaps between specialist tools has quietly overtaken the value of each tool’s extra reach, and a shared record removes a whole class of work that never shows up on an invoice. A firm whose livelihood turns on one exceptional function may still be right to keep a specialist for it and accept the upkeep that comes with it. Most others are finding that the discerning choice and the straightforward one have arrived at the same place. Settle it on purpose, put the hard questions about data and exit to any supplier before committing, and let the real texture of the work, not the loudest pitch, decide where the firm belongs.