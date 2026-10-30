Most business owners already have plenty of material sitting on their computers that could be used on a website. There are photos from past jobs, service descriptions, company documents, and maybe even content from an older website.

The challenge isn’t always finding content to use, but figuring out what’s worth keeping and what would better be left out.

A photo from five years ago may still look great, but does the company still offer the product shown in it? An old service description might leave out something the business introduced last year, and even a phone number copied from a company document could be outdated.

Before starting a website project, business owners should take some time to review their existing materials and gather the information they want to ensure customers see.

Innovative Web Pros — Washington State-based web design company — works with small businesses, entrepreneurs and first-time website owners to create professional websites that provide useful information and are easy to navigate.

Its services include website design and redesign, homepage and service page design, and website layout planning.

When preparing for a website project, business owners should focus on making sure their business information is accurate and up to date, their services are clearly described, and their contact details are correct.

The goal is to give the development team a collection of material to work with, rather than a fully assembled website.

Taking Inventory of What the Business Already Has

Before creating new content, business owners should take a look at their existing content. An older website might include a company introduction, service descriptions or answers to common customer questions that can be reused.

However, it’s essential to review that information for accuracy. Service descriptions may need updating to reflect new offerings, while outdated details or services the company no longer provides should be removed.

Businesses creating their first website can start with brochures, proposals or other materials they’ve used to describe their work. These materials may save owners from having to re-write every description.

The company introduction should clearly explain what the business does and who it serves. Service descriptions should be equally specific and written from the customer’s perspective. For example, a landscaping company could specify whether lawn maintenance covers mowing, weed control, and edging or if seasonal cleanup and other specialized services are also included.

Before development begins, owners should identify any missing or outdated information and clarify descriptions that need more detail. Addressing these issues early may also help minimize revisions later in the project.

Getting Organized Before Development Begins

Grouping similar offerings together makes it easier for customers to find what they need. For example, a plumbing company might have separate pages for drain cleaning, water heater installation and emergency repairs. Smaller services that don’t need as much explanation could be grouped on a single page.

Businesses that sell products can take a similar approach by sorting their merchandise into categories. A furniture store, for instance, could organize its products by room, allowing customers to browse bedroom furniture without scrolling through dining tables and office chairs.

Having this information arranged helps Innovative Web Pros make an initial plan for the website.

“We look at what pages should be included, how the navigation should be organized, what information should be highlighted, and how visitors should move through the website,” the company said.

Photos, Logos and Branding Materials to Prepare

Along with written content, business owners should gather photographs that show their current products or services.

Completed projects can showcase the quality of their work, product photos can help customers see what’s available, and employee or workplace images can help visitors become more familiar with the people behind the business.

Rather than submitting hundreds of images, owners should select a smaller collection of clear, relevant photos that show who the company is today. Outdated project images, duplicates, and photos of discontinued products should be removed, and owners should ensure they have permission to use the photographs they provide.

Existing branding materials, including the current logo, are also worth gathering. Sharing established colors, fonts, and other design elements can help maintain consistency across the website and the company’s other marketing materials.

Innovative Web Pros makes a point to ask its clients about their design preferences and whether they have examples of websites they like. Even without formal branding guidelines, sharing a few preferred designs can help the team understand the desired look and feel of the new website.

Why Accurate Service and Product Information Matters

Beyond service descriptions and photographs, business owners should gather the information customers will need when contacting the company or using its services.

Start by checking that the business’s phone number, email address and operating hours are correct. If customers visit a physical location, the website should also include the current address.

When businesses travel to their customers, their website should state which cities or areas they serve.

It can also be helpful to make a list of questions customers commonly ask before making a purchase or scheduling a service. Businesses that work by appointment may want to explain how to book and whether cancellations require advance notice. Online retailers, on the other hand, might need to provide information about shipping and returns.

Owners should provide the current, approved wording for any policies or terms and conditions they want published.

Including these details on the website can help customers find basic information without having to call or email the business.

Business owners that want to introduce their employees online should gather staff names, job titles and short biographies explaining what each person does. Current photographs can also accompany these descriptions if desired.

Companies redesigning an existing website should review this information before reusing it. Employee roles may have changed, and people featured on older pages may no longer work there.

If several people are responsible for gathering the content for the website, it can be helpful to have a process in place to confirm that every detail is current and approved for publication.

Turning Business Materials Into Website Content

Innovative Web Pros works with business owners at every stage, including first-time website owners. Its support team helps clients understand what information is needed and guides them through the planning and design process.

By learning about each business, its services, and its goals, the team can determine how to organize the content, structure individual pages, and create a consistent design. If important information is missing, the team can identify what still needs to be provided before moving forward.

Business owners don’t need to be web design experts or have every detail finalized before getting started. They simply need to provide accurate business information and relevant materials while Innovative Web Pros helps turn it into a professional, easy-to-navigate website.

How Innovative Web Pros Steps In When Materials Aren’t Ready Yet

Not every business will have all its content ready at the start. A newer company may still be writing service descriptions, while an established business may need to update photos or review older content.

Separating ready-to-use materials from those that need revision or approval makes it easier to see what’s already available and what’s still missing. It also allows the design process to move forward while remaining details are addressed.

With clear communication and guidance throughout the process, Innovative Web Pros helps businesses turn the materials they have into a website that communicates who they are and what they want to share with their customers.

As the company puts it, “Our goal is simple: help businesses and individuals look professional online, even if they are starting from scratch.”