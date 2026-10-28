Some AI developers are looking for real business work to learn from. Before anyone exports a single record, directors should decide which rights are worth granting and what they could cost.

Somewhere in your company’s systems sits a record of hard things it has learned to do well. How the team calmed a furious key account. How a delayed order was rescued without losing the margin. Which exception the finance director approved, and why.

None of it appears in the annual report. Yet that history may now have a commercial use it never had before.

AI developers have trained heavily on the public internet, and many are now looking for something it supplies poorly: examples of real organizations doing real work. AI data licensing lets a company grant defined rights over selected records, for agreed purposes, in return for payment.

That is a strategic decision about an asset. It belongs with the board, not in an IT ticket.

Start with the work, not the storage

Picture a distributor whose staff resolve delivery disputes every week. (This is a hypothetical example, not a reported deal.) A single “resolved” message reveals little about how the result was achieved. The connected history is what matters: the complaint, the order data, the options weighed, the remedy approved and the outcome.

That same history may also contain customer commitments, personal details and supplier terms that limit what can be shared. Utility and restriction arrive together, so assess them together.

The counterintuitive result: a smaller, well-documented collection with clean rights is often a stronger candidate than a vast archive nobody can explain.

Price the alternative before you price the deal

The records that interest a licensee may also power your internal search, staff training or a proprietary AI product you have not built yet. Every licensing proposal should be measured against those alternatives.

Directors should ask three blunt questions:

What can we still do with these records internally?

Does the proposed exclusivity block other AI arrangements we might want?

Can this snapshot be cleanly separated from the data we keep generating?

Keeping ownership of your originals is not the same as keeping your options. A license can leave ownership with you while granting durable rights over the licensed material. The board needs the actual scope and term, not the comforting line that “we keep our data.”

Demand a one-page decision packet

Management can make the opportunity reviewable in a single page:

The systems, date range and record categories proposed.

What an AI system could learn or be tested on from them.

The named owner of each rights and confidentiality review.

What is excluded, and how the rest will be prepared.

Compensation, acceptance conditions, exclusivity and continuing obligations.

The packet doubles as a readiness test. If nobody can say where the records came from or why a permission applies, the proposal is not ready, however attractive the number. Research such as Datasheets for Datasets argues for exactly this discipline: describe a collection’s origin, composition and intended use before anyone relies on it.

Keep the upside tied to its conditions

SourceX is the counterparty in this model. It contracts directly with the company that owns the records, prepares the licensed dataset for AI training and evaluation and pays the supplier under the signed terms. The supplier negotiates its agreement with SourceX; SourceX manages its own onward licensing relationships.

Its headline offer is payouts of up to $4 million. That is the ceiling for the largest enterprise datasets, not a typical result or a valuation of any particular archive. The exact dataset and payment are fixed only in a signed deal, and a company can walk away at no cost at any point before signing.

That makes the board’s first move a small one. Authorizing a fit check, which asks for company information rather than uploads, is a very different decision from signing away a broad field of future rights.

Can a company license data and still use it?

Often, yes. Ownership of the originals, your own internal uses and limits on licensing the same data elsewhere are separate provisions. SourceX’s standard terms restrict further AI-training licenses over the selected data for the exclusivity term in the Dataset Deal Confirmation. Separately, its rights to the deidentified dataset are perpetual and survive termination once the fee is paid. Those rights include sublicensing, and the agreement does not require models already built from the data to be untrained. Read both provisions before signing.

What should the board ask first?

Ask management for one complete, valuable business case from the archive, and the name of the person who can approve its external use. A crisp answer gives the commercial conversation a foundation. A vague one tells you to narrow the scope before the headline number does your thinking for you.

Have management prepare that one-page inventory, then use SourceX to see whether the proposed collection qualifies before the board commits to a license. The initial fit check requires no record uploads.

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