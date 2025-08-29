Across Europe—in historic cathedrals, modern cities, and even quiet villages—a fresh move of God is unfolding. Where many once assumed the Gospel had grown silent, leaders are seeing a new sound rise: the birth of life-giving churches. At the center of this movement is the Association of Related Churches (ARC), now making a significant impact through ARC Europe.

A Unified Movement with a Shared Vision

ARC Europe was not created overnight. It emerged from years of prayer, relationship, and faith-filled church planting. What began with ARC Ireland and ARC Great Britain eventually merged into a single family, demonstrating humility and unity for the sake of a greater mission: planting life-giving churches in every nation across Europe.

Since its official formation, ARC Europe has already launched 14 new churches in countries like Ireland, England, France, Germany, Italy, Romania, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. And this is just the beginning. More than 20 additional church plants are preparing to launch in the next two years, extending into new regions such as Spain, Latvia, Portugal, Poland, Cyprus, and Austria￼.

Not a Denomination, but a Family

One of the defining traits of the Association of Related Churches is its posture toward unity. ARC is not a denomination—it is a relational network designed to support and resource pastors regardless of their denomination or background. This open-handed approach has made ARC a trusted partner for leaders who share a heart to see their communities transformed by the Gospel.

Milestones and Momentum

In May 2025, nearly 400 pastors and leaders gathered in Dublin, Ireland, for the ARC Europe Conference. The event, led by ARC Europe co-leader Jamie Corcoran, was more than just a gathering; it was a milestone marking the beginning of a new chapter. The presence of the Holy Spirit was tangible, and leaders left united around the mission to bring hope to their cities￼.

Momentum is only growing. The 2026 ARC Europe Conference will be hosted in Liverpool, England, by Luke and Emma Bryant at Liverpool One Church. The vision is bold: to welcome 500 or more pastors and leaders from across Europe for equipping, encouragement, and mobilization.

A Global Family Supporting a Local Mission

ARC Europe doesn’t stand alone. It is backed by the global ARC family, including the continued belief and support of ARC President, Pastor Dino Rizzo. “The best movements are always born in humility and sustained by family,” Pastor Rizzo explains. “What’s happening in Europe isn’t just strategic—it’s spiritual. We’re not creating momentum. We’re responding to it.”

The leadership team reflects this family spirit, anchored by Jamie Corcoran of Lighthouse Church Ireland, Luke Bryant of Liverpool One Church, Will Johnson (ARC Global Director), and Pastor Randy Bezet of Bayside Church in the U.S. Together, they are shaping a future where planting new churches in Europe is no longer rare, but expected.

The Future of ARC in Europe

The Association of Related Churches believes that Europe is ripe for revival. Cities are open. Leaders are rising. Communities are ready for hope. With ARC Europe leading the way, a movement that began quietly is growing louder. And for those watching closely, this is only the beginning.

About the Association of Related Churches (ARC):

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) is a global network of independent congregations committed to planting and building life-giving churches. Since its founding in 2000, ARC has helped launch over 1,160 churches worldwide by offering coaching, resources, funding, and ongoing relational support. At its heart, ARC exists to see a thriving church in every community—and no leader walking alone. Learn more at arcchurches.com.