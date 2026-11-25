By Jacques Bughin

Five risks companies overlook when they give software more authority, and what managers can do about them.

An AI agent can approve a refund in seconds. The customer sees the benefit only when the correct amount settles, the record is updated and someone handles exceptions. Once companies let AI act across systems, they have to manage what happens before, during and after each action. The greatest danger is misreading where the risk sits. The remedy depends on whether the weak point is the workflow, the authority granted to the agent, its connections to other systems, the skills of the people overseeing it, or the way the firm counts the gains. Firms therefore need to manage risk alongside deployment. In dynamic-capabilities terms, sensing shapes which problems managers act on and how they reorganize work (Teece, 2007).

Five Risks to Have in Mind

The five risks below explain what managers should look for and what they can change.

1. Workflow design can prevent value from reaching the customer

An agent can perform its assigned step well and still leave the job unfinished. When firms automate one step inside an existing workflow, the next team may lack the information it needs, the system of record may lag behind, or exceptions may pile up in a queue that nobody owns. The opportunity is to redesign the workflow so that a faster step delivers a better end result. That means deciding which steps to remove or combine, what information travels with the work and who takes over when execution departs from plan (Raisch & Krakowski, 2021).

When the agent makes a consequential change, the firm also needs someone accountable who can see what happened, stop further action and restore service.

McDonald’s drive-through trial illustrates the problem. The company ended its IBM automated order-taking pilot in 2024 after testing it at more than 100 US drive-throughs. Customers reported misheard orders and unwanted additions. In one episode reported by the Associated Press, the system kept adding chicken nuggets while customers asked it to stop. McDonald’s continued to explore voice ordering after ending the pilot (Grantham-Philips, 2024; Cerullo, 2024).

For a comparable rollout, define success as the correct meal handed over at the window. Let the crew take over the same order after a repeated correction, with the current basket visible. Test the handoff during busy periods and track order accuracy, remakes and time to handover. Better speech recognition can help, and a workable correction path matters whenever the system mishears an order.

2. Agents can act beyond the authority managers meant to give them

Delegating a task to an agent also gives it a set of permissions. Those permissions can extend beyond the task, especially when the agent works across systems or inherits access intended for a human operator. A user may believe a freeze or approval rule limits what the agent can do while the tools it calls still accept the action. When the agent makes a consequential change, the firm also needs someone accountable who can see what happened, stop further action and restore service (Raji et al., 2020).

In July 2025, Replit’s coding agent deleted live data from a web app after its builder, SaaStr founder Jason Lemkin, had asked it to freeze the code. Development and live data shared a database. Rollback restored the data, and Replit subsequently rolled out separate development and production databases (Replit, 2025a, 2025b; Sullivan, 2025).

Managers should define which actions the agent can take alone, which need approval and which are outside its remit. Enforce that boundary in the connected systems. For example, give a coding agent access to a development database and require a named release owner to approve production changes. That same owner should know how to suspend writes and test recovery.

3. Every connection creates a security exposure

An agent’s credentials determine what company data it can read and which systems it can change. Giving it broad access for convenience increases what can be exposed if an identity or a connected service is compromised. Firms can underestimate this risk when approval focuses on the AI product and leaves its integrations to individual teams. The relevant question is how much of the business a compromised connection could reach (NIST NCCoE, 2026).

In August 2025, attackers used stolen credentials associated with the Salesloft Drift integration to take data from customers’ Salesforce environments. Salesloft subsequently reported rotating credentials, isolating integration points and improving logging as part of its response with Mandiant. The incident illustrates how access granted to an integration can expose data held in another system (Google Threat Intelligence Group, 2025; Salesloft, 2026).

Before deployment, security and the workflow owner should inventory each connection and limit its access to the records and actions the workflow requires. Give the team a way to attribute activity, notice unusual access and revoke credentials quickly. Rehearse revocation with the workflow owner so the business can continue handling cases if an integration is suspended.

4. Automation can erode the judgment firms still depend on

Routine cases give people practice in recognizing what looks normal, spotting exceptions and learning why decisions were made. When agents take over that work, employees may get fewer chances to develop the judgment they need to review AI output or take over during an outage. A nominal human reviewer adds little protection if that person lacks the time, access to evidence or experience to challenge the result (Bainbridge, 1983; Kellogg et al., 2020).

A Morgan & Morgan filing shows what a missed check can cost. A lawyer used the firm’s AI tool to add case law to a motion. Eight of the nine cases cited did not exist. The lawyers withdrew the motion after the court intervened, and three attorneys were sanctioned. They also reported implementing safeguards and training (Wadsworth v. Walmart, 2025).

The question for managers is whether the way they deploy assistance builds or erodes expertise. At four Polish endoscopy centers, adenoma detection during unaided procedures fell from 28.4% to 22.4% after the introduction of AI detection aids. This was an observational comparison. A separate field study of 5,172 support staff found that an AI assistant raised issues resolved per hour by 15% on average, with larger gains for less-experienced workers and evidence consistent with learning (Budzyń et al., 2025; Brynjolfsson et al., 2025).

Build verification and practice into the job. A law firm can ask junior lawyers to read the underlying decisions and explain why they apply, then require a named reviewer to approve the filing. Periodic unaided exercises and reviews of real exceptions can show whether staff are developing the skills the firm will need when the agent is wrong or unavailable.

5. Speed gains can create an illusion of productivity

Even a well-designed workflow can be a poor investment if the economics disappoint. A firm can close more cases per hour and still spend more per correctly resolved case once it accounts for review, rework, repeat contacts, computing and integration. Managers risk scaling a system or cutting staffing on the strength of a task-speed metric that omits those costs and averages across easy and difficult work.

In a randomized field experiment with 758 Boston Consulting Group consultants, GPT-4 helped participants complete one set of tasks about 25% faster. On another assignment, AI users finished sooner but were 19 percentage points less likely to identify the correct growth opportunity. Klarna’s own figures likewise illustrate what a comparison needs to establish. It reported that AI-handled chats averaged two minutes to resolve, compared with 12 minutes for human agents in 2024, while continuing to offer human support. The staffing decision depends on how the two routes perform on comparable cases, including those that are reopened or escalated (Dell’Acqua et al., 2023; Klarna, 2025; OECD, 2026).

Set a staffed baseline before rollout. Compare total cost per correctly completed case for similar work and track quality, repeat contacts and escalations alongside speed. Expand where the improvement survives those checks.

A Management Agenda for AI Agents

Consider a retailer piloting an agent that can issue routine refunds. The operations director owns the outcome from the first request to settlement. Finance sets payment limits and verifies corrections. Security owns access and revocation. At the weekly pilot review, the three teams use the same case records to decide where to expand, restrict or pause the pilot.

Sense the failure in the full workflow. Suppose the dashboard shows that refunds are issued faster, but customers are calling back about partial returns. Trace those cases through the returns queue and payment ledger. Compare fully settled refunds, repeat contacts and reviewer time with the staffed process for the same types of return. The diagnosis might be that the agent closes the support ticket before the payment system confirms settlement. A support rep or the agent may then retry a refund that is already in progress.

A user may believe a freeze or approval rule limits what the agent can do while the tools it calls still accept the action.

Fix the harm and the workflow that allowed it. If the agent issues a duplicate refund, the operations director pauses automated payments and routes new requests to staff. Finance reconciles the affected transactions, corrects errors where possible and contacts affected customers when needed. Before restarting, the team keeps unsettled refunds visible as pending, checks payment status before any retry and replays the incident cases to verify the fix. Replit’s restoration shows the value of a recovery path. A live workflow also needs someone who knows when to use it.

Preempt recurrence by enforcing limits in the system. Before restoring payment authority, configure the payment system to reject duplicates, restrict the agent to eligible refunds against verified orders and require human approval for partial returns or amounts above a preset limit. Test those controls with duplicate, disputed and interrupted transactions. Keep a staffed exception queue and rehearse switching to it. A duplicate payout should immediately pause automated payments. Expansion should require lower cost per correctly settled refund with no deterioration in repeat contacts or complaints for the same case mix.

Sensing tells leaders where the risk sits. Fixing restores the service and changes the failing process. Preempting sets the conditions under which the same mistake can be stopped before it spreads. Leaders should sign off on all three before granting an agent more authority.

About the Author

Jacques Bughin is the CEO of Machaon Advisory and a former professor of Management. He retired from McKinsey as a senior partner and director of the McKinsey Global Institute. He advises Antler and Fortino Capital, two major VC /PE firms, and serves on the board of several companies.

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