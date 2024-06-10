Shattering Glass Ceilings: How Women in Tech® Global Is Empowering Women to Succeed in Tech

Interview with Ayumi Moore Aoki , Founder and CEO of Women in Tech Global

In this interview with EBR, Ayumi Moore Aoki, founder and CEO of Women in Tech Global, discusses the challenges women face in the tech industry and how her organisation is creating an inclusive space and opportunities for women across the globe.

As the Founder and CEO of Women in Tech® Global, could you elaborate on your personal background and experiences that led to the creation of this organisation? What specific challenges or opportunities did you observe in the tech industry that motivated you to establish Women in Tech® Global?

My journey to establishing this organisation is deeply rooted in my personal experiences and challenges. Initially, I had a high-flying corporate career, but I made a life-changing decision to pivot towards technology. I taught myself how to code and transitioned into entrepreneurship. For a decade, I dedicated myself to growing my company and my family, during which time I had two more children.

Throughout this journey, I faced numerous challenges as a woman entrepreneur. Hiring women developers was particularly difficult, and securing funding was an uphill battle. These experiences underscored the gender disparities in the tech industry. After a difficult pregnancy with my fourth child, I was physically and mentally exhausted. Seeking inspiration, I attended a major tech conference in 2017, only to discover that the gender gap in tech was not narrowing but widening.

The Beyond Ceilings campaign is a response to the persistent existence of the glass ceiling that stifles the ambitions and achievements of girls and women globally. Our goal is to raise awareness and catalyse collective action to dismantle these invisible barriers.

In my quest for solutions, I looked for existing initiatives aimed at supporting women in tech. However, I couldn’t find a global community that provided a robust network of support for women, combined with on-the-ground programmes to help women embrace technology. This realisation drove me to establish Women in Tech® Global.

Women in Tech® Global is built on four foundational pillars: education, business, digital inclusion, and advocacy. Our mission is to create a strong, supportive network for women in technology, while also implementing practical programmes that empower women to succeed in the tech industry. By addressing these key areas, we aim to create a more inclusive and equitable tech industry for all.

The #BeyondCeilings campaign, launched in partnership with UN Women, addresses the pervasive glass ceiling faced by women globally. What specific goals and strategies does this campaign employ to bring about tangible change?

Through the campaign film created by WAY TV and directed by Maïlis, we bring the metaphorical glass ceiling into tangible reality, highlighting the societal constraints that hinder women’s progress. Our strategy includes global advocacy efforts through various channels, including TV commercials, print and digital media, out-of-home placements in major cities, social media, influencers and more.

The recent Women in Tech® Global Summit in Paris received widespread acclaim. Could you delve into some of the key themes, discussions, or success stories from the summit that you believe are pivotal in advancing gender equality and women’s leadership in technology?

The third edition of the Women in Tech® Global Summit in Paris gathered over 400 delegates from across the globe, including government officials, business leaders, and representatives from civil society. They engaged in vibrant discussions exploring the intersection of gender equality, technology, and sustainability, as well as the potential of AI to bridge the gender gap, the ways to reduce the gender digital divide, and the importance of fostering diversity and inclusion in tech workspaces.

Panels also delved into the evolving dynamics of web3, fintech, tech diplomacy, cybersecurity, youth engagement in technology, and the game-changing impact of women in venture capital. These discussions, along with keynote speeches, networking opportunities and a pitching competition, provided a comprehensive platform to address the key challenges faced by women in the tech industry and engage in constructive, future-oriented dialogues.

Women in Tech® Global has been instrumental in empowering women in STEAM fields. Can you share some notable achievements or initiatives by Women in Tech® Global that have significantly impacted women’s careers and opportunities in technology?

Women in Tech® Global has spearheaded the empowerment of women in STEAM with chapters in 57 countries across 6 continents and over 200,000 members. Our mission is to impact 5 million women and girls in STEAM fields by 2030, focusing on four pillars:

In advocacy, we engage in constructive dialogue with governments and the public. For example, we actively participate in events such as Friends of Europe and the Reykjavik Women Political Leaders Global Forum. We partner with UN Women to advocate for gender equality on a global scale. Additionally, we hold our annual Women in Tech Global Summit under the High Patronage of Mr. Emmanuel Macron, the President of France.

In business, we empower women entrepreneurs and leaders through our global mentoring programme, events and networking opportunities, talent hub with a dedicated job board, certified programmes in collaboration with the European Business University of Luxembourg, and a crowdfunding platform that supports women in startups. With over 288,000 event participants and over 2,000 mentor-mentee pairings, we are fostering meaningful connections worldwide.

In digital inclusion, we bridge the digital divide by donating computers to schools, establishing learning centres, and providing digital literacy courses in underprivileged communities. To date, we have donated over 350 computers and laptops to schools in India and South Africa and established learning centres in Brazil, Burundi, and South Africa.

In education, we nurture future tech leaders through our Women in Tech® Academy, offering a range of skilling programmes, from ‘Coding 101’ to blockchain technology. For example, our Kid’s Lab in Cape Verde equipped 150 children with basic computing skills, and MAKEATHON in Nigeria graduated 2500 girls and women with soft, digital and tech skills. To date, over 81,000 girls and women have benefited from our skilling programmes.

In your view, what are the underlying factors contributing to the underrepresentation of women in senior leadership roles in tech, and how does Women in Tech® Global work to address these barriers effectively?

The tech industry has historically been male-dominated, creating environments that may be less inclusive for women.

The underrepresentation of women in senior leadership roles can be attributed to different reasons ranging from gender bias and non-flexible working environments to a lack of role models and mentorship opportunities. The tech industry has historically been male-dominated, creating environments that may be less inclusive for women. Companies may lack policies and practices that support gender diversity and inclusion.

Women in Tech® Global seeks to address these barriers by advocating for inclusive policies and practices within tech companies, promoting transparency and equal opportunities for women across all levels. We offer specialised Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) workshops for corporate partners to educate and provide them with tools to create more inclusive workplaces. To support women in their tech careers, we provide mentoring programmes, education, and skill-building initiatives, empowering them with the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to pursue leadership roles in tech.

Collaboration and partnerships play a crucial role in driving meaningful change. How does Women in Tech® Global collaborate with industry stakeholders, policymakers, and other organisations to create a more inclusive and equitable tech ecosystem?

Women in Tech® Global collaborates closely with industry stakeholders, policymakers, governments and other organisations. Their support empowers us to drive systemic change in the tech industry.

In 2023, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UN Women to strengthen our cooperation and promote joint initiatives to empower women and girls in ICT across Europe and Central Asia. Together, we launched the Beyond Ceilings campaign to raise awareness of the pervasive glass ceiling for girls and women.

For the second consecutive year, our Women in Tech Global Summit has been honoured with the high patronage of Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, elevating our mission to global recognition.

Additionally, we have partnered with the US Department of Commerce to host the US x EU Women in Tech Trade mission, and we are proud founding members of Conversations Unscripted, an initiative driving gender equality in technology and politics.

The tech industry is constantly evolving. How does Women in Tech® Global stay agile and responsive to emerging trends and challenges, ensuring that its programmes and initiatives remain relevant and impactful?

Women in Tech® Global remains responsive to emerging trends in the tech industry by fostering a culture of innovation and continuous learning. We continuously assess market dynamics, gather feedback from our global community, and adapt our programmes and initiatives to address evolving needs. We also partner with universities, tech companies, and other industry institutions. This commitment to staying adaptable and open-minded, combined with our strategic partnerships, enables us to deliver relevant and impactful programmes that empower women in STEAM fields worldwide.

Looking ahead, what are your aspirations and visions for Women in Tech® Global in the next five to ten years? Are there any upcoming projects or initiatives that you are particularly excited about?

Our aspirations for Women in Tech® Global are ambitious and inspiring. Our primary goal is to impact 5 million women and girls in STEAM by 2030. We are currently close to half a million, so we still have 4.5 million to go. To achieve this, we plan to continue expanding our presence to 100 countries and growing our community on our WIT-h platform.

We are particularly excited about several programmes in the pipeline. One of the highlights is a youth summer school that will be deployed in all regions of the world, aiming to inspire and educate the next generation of women in tech. Additionally, we will be strengthening our tech diplomacy activities and focusing on policy-making to drive systemic change in the industry.

We are also gearing up for a strong presence at significant global events, such as next year’s Osaka World Expo. These platforms will allow us to advocate for gender equality in tech on a global stage.

As a leader and advocate for women in tech, what advice would you offer to aspiring women professionals looking to navigate and succeed in the tech industry, especially in overcoming barriers like the glass ceiling and gender biases?

Follow your dreams and don’t let anyone tell you what you can or cannot do. Believing in yourself is key to breaking through limitations. Support others with kindness and authenticity; a strong, supportive community can make a significant difference. You can join our community and grow your network with people who will support you and connect you to different opportunities. Continue to invest in your education, whether it is soft or hard skills — remain curious and always be willing to learn. Speak up, be visible, and communicate your actions, achievements, and goals. By doing so, you not only advocate for yourself but also inspire and pave the way for others. Remember, your voice and your contributions are vital to creating a more inclusive tech industry.

Executive Profile

Ayumi Moore Aoki is a social entrepreneur and visionary leader committed to driving positive and sustainable change through technology. As the Founder and CEO of Women in Tech® Global, Ayumi has spearheaded a global movement that empowers women and girls in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM). With headquarters in Paris and a presence in 57 countries, the organisation has over 200,000 members and aims to empower 5 million women and girls in STEAM by 2030.

Under Ayumi’s leadership, Women in Tech® Global operates on four pillars: education, business, digital inclusion, and advocacy. These pillars underpin the organisation’s comprehensive approach to equipping women with the skills necessary for STEAM careers, supporting women entrepreneurs and leaders, ensuring digital access for all, and driving systemic change to challenge gender biases in the tech industry.

Ayumi Moore Aoki’s role as a tech diplomat has proven effective in uniting international stakeholders across government, NGOs, academia, and the private sector. Her work on the inaugural Women in Tech US-EU Trade Mission has been instrumental in creating transatlantic opportunities for US female tech entrepreneurs, a project led by US Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade, Marisa Lago. The Women in Tech Global Summit, recognised with the high patronage of French President Emmanuel Macron, highlights its global impact. Additionally, Women in Tech® Global has formed strategic partnerships with UN Women, the ICT Ministry of Burundi, and the Government of Cape Verde, and is an active member of the Edison Alliance of the World Economic Forum.

Born in Brazil to a Brazilian mother and a Japanese father, Ayumi’s diverse upbringing shaped her beliefs. Moving to South Africa during apartheid, she witnessed injustices and discrimination, fuelling her desire to challenge oppressive norms based on gender and race.

In 2008, Ayumi’s journey into the tech world began with self-taught coding, which transformed her life and career, eventually leading to the founding of Women in Tech® Global in 2018. As an international expert in women’s empowerment, Ayumi frequently speaks at global events, including LEAP (Riyadh), TEDx Ist (Portugal), UFM Business Forum (Barcelona), GMI Summit (Dubai), Paris Blockchain Summit, INMerge Summit (Baku), IVS (Kyoto) and PauseFest (Melbourne).

Currently pursuing an EDBA at the École des Ponts Business School, Ayumi is deepening her knowledge to drive greater social impact through business and technology.

In recognition of her outstanding contributions to gender equality and her transformative work in the tech industry, Ayumi Moore Aoki was selected as one of the 40 Women Forbes France 2023.