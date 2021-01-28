Screen Repair: A DIY Guide to Fixing Your Window Screen

A torn window screen can be the start of numerous problems that will make your house difficult to enjoy. Firstly, the hole will be a gateway for all kinds of bugs, some dangerous like mosquitoes and houseflies, to get into your home.

Moreover, a gush of cold wind would be rushing into your house through the opening if it’s winter. Rather than suffer with a damaged screen, you should take matters into your own hands and attempt DIY screen repair to fix the problem.

You should know that screen repair is not as difficult as you might imagine. You can easily do it with a few tools using the guide below. If you don’t have tools, you can get them online. You should have:

Utility knife

Spline roller

Scissors

Cordless drill

Awl

4-in-1 screwdriver

You will also need materials to facilitate DIY screen repair. These include:

Screen

Brick

Spl https://www.phifer.com/screening/diy/sizing/ ine

Wood stop block

Which Window Screen Replacement Material Should You Go for?

You will have numerous options when looking to purchase a window screen replacement material. Out of all the choices that you will have, you should go for a fiberglass screen. Since you are doing the replacement by yourself and you have little experience in this, you are bound to make mistakes at several points.

Fiberglass is flexible and allows some room to make mistakes and rectify them.

If you make a mistake while installing the fiberglass screen replacement, you can undo it and try again. This will save you from wasting the extra screen you have, which will come in handy next time you want to do a replacement.

Here’s how to go about doing the screen replacement.

Step 1: Remove the Old Spline

Use a narrow-tipped screwdriver or awl to remove the old spline and discard it. After some use, the spline gets brittle; therefore, it’s best not to reuse the old spline in your screen replacement.

Step 2: Anchor the Frame

You need the window screen frame to be steady before installing the replacement screen to prevent it from bowing inwards. This is why it’s important to anchor it to the work surface with a wood stop block. Use the cordless drill to tighten the screw on the wood stop block.

Step 3: Insert the New Screen

Place the replacement screen material on the anchored frame and allow for an overlap of about an inch. Use scissors to cut each corner of the material above the spline groove at a 45-degree angle. Making these cuts will ensure that the screen can fit snugly into the frame.

Step 4: Set the New Screen Inside the Frame

Set the replacement screen into the frame and install a new spline starting from the corner. Make sure you utilize the spline rolling tool to fit the spline on top of the screen material correctly. Workaround the frame until the entire screen is done.

If you notice some wrinkling on the screen, you can sort it out by removing the spline in the affected area, tightening it, and reapplying the spline. You can minimize the possibility of wrinkles appearing by working on parallel sides at once.

Step 5: Trim the Excess Screen

Once you are done fitting the new screen on the frame, use the utility knife to trim the excess screen on the side. Do this carefully so that the blade does not puncture the newly installed screen or scratch the metal frame. You can now fit the screen back on the window. Check that the window screen has the right tension by placing some weight at the center and observe if it sinks before installing.

Keep in mind that you can always seek professional help from your local screen repair servicemen. Just remember to ask about their insurance and workers’ compensation status. According to Jacksonville screen repair & replacement service, many repair service companies opt out from carrying workers’ comp so your homeowners’ insurance may have to cover the cost if a worker is injured on your property.