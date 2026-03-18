The home services industry has no shortage of agencies willing to take a contractor’s money and deliver a spreadsheet of contacts. What it has a shortage of is systems designed around what happens after the contact is made. Scale Prediction Marketing says it was built to address that gap, with a focus on qualification, booking, and reporting.

The company works on an exclusive territory model and says it does not take on a competing contractor within an active client’s market. Scale Prediction Marketing says the value of its model is not just lead flow, but a more documented and measurable path from inquiry to booked estimate.

“We can’t promise the same outcome to two contractors in the same area,” Founder Harry Clark said. “If the system is real, exclusivity isn’t a perk. It’s a requirement.” VP of Marketing, Adam Loftus added that the boundary is tied to the contractor’s actual service radius: “If you cover 50 miles, that’s the protected zone. If you cover more, it expands.”

For owners thinking about an exit, Clark argues that predictability and documentation matter as much as reputation. “If revenue depends on the owner being the closer, buyers see that risk immediately,” he said. “A business with a documented, repeatable estimate pipeline may be easier to evaluate than one that depends heavily on the owner.”

Scale Prediction Marketing says it provides reporting that tracks each inquiry through the pipeline, including call logs, appointment confirmations, show rates, and lead disposition by stage. Loftus says the point is to make performance legible. “It turns ‘marketing is working’ into numbers you can actually verify,” he said.

The company notes that results depend on market conditions, capacity, and execution after the appointment is booked, but maintains that the infrastructure is designed to reduce wasted time and increase the reliability of the calendar.

For contractors who have tried agencies before and felt the gap between activity and outcomes, Scale Prediction Marketing positions its model as an attempt to make that gap measurable and controllable. Scale Prediction Marketing positions this infrastructure as a way to improve visibility, consistency, and operational control for contractors that want a more dependable pipeline.