The second edition of Banan, Saudi Arabia’s International Handcrafts Week, has transformed Riyadh’s Roshn Front into a thriving hub for global artisans. Over 500 master craftspeople from 25 countries have gathered for this remarkable event, which runs until 29th November. The exhibition highlights the Kingdom’s commitment to preserving traditional craftsmanship while fostering meaningful cross-cultural connections. From intricate textiles to masterful woodwork, the showcase has turned Riyadh into a lively marketplace celebrating global artisanal excellence.

The event features an impressive range of unique pavilions from around the world, each offering a glimpse into the cultural heritage of their respective regions. China’s expansive presence, spanning five dedicated spaces, highlights the depth of its artisanal traditions. Visitors can marvel at exquisite textiles, intricate embroidery, and finely crafted artefacts that embody centuries of Chinese artistic heritage.

Dynamic demonstration spaces add an interactive element, with artisans from Greece and Mexico sharing their expertise. Greek craftspeople exhibit their skills in traditional textile designs and intricate metalwork, while Mexican artisans demonstrate indigenous crafting techniques, including detailed weaving and traditional pottery making.

The Middle East’s artistic richness is celebrated through standout presentations from Oman and Jordan. Omani craftspeople display their exceptional silverwork, traditional textiles, and distinctive pottery, while Jordanian artisans bring their cultural stories to life with intricate woodcarving, traditional weaving, and detailed embroidery.

At the heart of the exhibition, the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts (WORTH), Saudi Arabia’s leading institution for the preservation and teaching of traditional arts, takes the lead in promoting knowledge exchange. Through daily workshops, visitors can engage in traditional Saudi crafts such as Sadu weaving and palm frond weaving, bridging historical techniques with modern applications.

This event aligns closely with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, positioning the Kingdom as a global cultural hub while creating sustainable economic opportunities for artisans. Interactive spaces, including a children’s pavilion and an entrepreneurship platform, further ensure that these valuable skills are passed on to future generations.

For both international visitors and participants, Banan offers a rare opportunity to immerse themselves in Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural heritage. It also showcases how traditional craftsmanship serves as a universal language, fostering cultural preservation and sustainable development while remaining relevant in the modern world.

