It’s never been easier to become an investor. New, easy-to-use platforms are lowering the barriers to entry, enabling retail investors to engage in financial markets with a level of access and confidence previously reserved for professional brokers. Online exchanges, often available in simple smartphone apps, are surging in popularity and redefining the role of retail investors in modern financial markets.

Mandy Xu, Head of Derivatives Market Intelligence at CBOE, directly refuted the traditional perception of retail as “dumb money,” emphasising at the Bloomberg Intelligence Volatility Forum that retail participants are here to stay.

The evidence backs this up and shows the scale of the influence. Retail investors accounted for $5.4 trillion in trading activity across equities and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in 2025 alone – a huge 47% increase on the previous year. Retail is no longer peripheral. It is an essential and increasingly prominent component of market activity.

Retail investors are a permanent force

The clearest indication of the shift in the market lies in the dramatic surge in retail participation in derivatives, particularly futures. These instruments, historically associated with institutional and investment professionals, are now being redesigned to accommodate retail traders.

The Micro E-mini Nasdaq 100 Index futures are a great example that, at 1/10th the size of the standard E-mini contracts, allow retail traders to access the highly liquid equity index futures markets at reduced costs and with margins as low as $50. The impact has been clear: in 2025, trading volumes in these micro-contracts reached record highs, demonstrating sustained and growing retail engagement.

Demographic shifts are reinforcing this rise. Millennials and Gen Z investors are entering financial markets earlier and with greater familiarity. A 2025 survey found that 30% of Gen Z began investing in early adulthood, creating a generation of motivated and financially savvy investors who grew up during the crypto boom and leveraged the wealth of educational content and financial influences available on social media. These investors, who often begin investing before they enter the workforce, bring distinct expectations, including a demand for accessibility and transparency, and a preference for mobile access to finances. Their presence is expanding the retail investor base and reshaping participation patterns across asset classes.

This change in investor demand is remoulding the financial landscape, with exchanges and financial institutions responding to these new customers by adjusting product design, structures and access frameworks to align with a structurally broader investor base.

Digital platforms are reshaping market participation

Digital trading platforms are the primary window into expanding retail participation. Their influence extends beyond improving access; they have fundamentally changed how individuals interact with financial markets. Last year, retail inflows into U.S. equities reached record levels, largely due to the accessibility and adaptability offered by digital platforms available at a user’s fingertips wherever they are in the world.

By prioritising ease of use, streamlining sign-up processes, and making financial insights readily available, these platforms have made complex financial instruments accessible to a broad range of retail investors. Features such as gamified experiences encourage the curious to commit, while other platforms mitigate intimidation through real-time data delivery.

Mobile-first design delivers options directly to millions of users, such as Robinhood’s, whose customers are more likely to invest on the bus rather than the boardroom. By capitalising on the emerging niche of young retail investors, Robinhood’s approach has made options trading a standard component of retail portfolios rather than a niche activity.

It is even strengthening its position by adopting a subscription-driven financial model. In 2026, recurring revenues accounted for nearly 40% of its total income. Margin lending, cash management, stock lending and related interest-based services have become foundational, with customer assets reportedly exceeding $320 billion.

These platforms are not simply benefiting from increased retail activity, but they are actively accelerating it. By reducing friction and embedding derivatives within accessible digital platforms, they have normalized retail participation.

A new era for retail

Retail derivatives trading is growing quickly because the market is being “repackaged” for individuals: smaller contract sizes (micros), easier access, and consumer-grade platforms. This transformation reflects a structural recalibration of the financial services industry. Exchanges are designing products specifically for retail accessibility, while platforms are integrating derivatives into their core offerings. Combined with a younger, technically savvy generation that sees little gain from passive savings interest, it’s no wonder the market is seeing aggressive, sustained new growth from these customers.

Retail traders are no longer a market sideshow. They are a permanent and growing force reshaping how derivatives markets operate, and financial services firms are rapidly adopting their products to match.

The future of derivatives markets will be defined not solely by institutional capital, but by an empowered retail investor base that now plays a central role in shaping market structure, product design and the evolution of financial services itself. It’s a hugely exciting time to be an investor.

