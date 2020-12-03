Regain Vs Calmerry: What Is Better Online Therapy Site?

By Kate Skurat

Once referred to as alternative therapy, online counseling is fast becoming a popular practice that both therapists and their clients prefer. Many have hailed it to minimize the difficulties that accompany traditional in-person therapy. These included factors such as convenience, accessibility, and affordability, including many others.

It is easy to access web counseling as long as you have reliable high-speed broadband and a smartphone, tablet, or laptop pc. What’s more, the physically disabled can gain extreme convenience since they do not have to leave their premises. Additionally, online therapy is highly efficient in encouraging teenagers and even children to receive counseling since they are more averse to internet applications.

Creating schedules and setting up appointments with an online psychiatrist is extremely simple and highly flexible depending on your schedule. Those who are not comfortable with face-to-face therapy also prefer online services. Therefore, this article reviews two notable online mental health services.

Calmerry Online Mental Health Assistance

The firm is relatively new in offering mental therapy online. It was established shortly after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Its main aim is to help people with pre-existing or newly developed mental health issues due to the isolation caused by lockdowns. This situation has led to a spike in psychological issues such as depression, stress, anxiety, relationship issues, and many more.

The firm is dedicated to ensuring that all its clients can receive world-class psychological assistance wherever they are in the world at their convenience. They have some of the best-rated psychologists and psychiatrists. In fact, before hiring any professional, they must undertake a thorough evaluation to ascertain their competence. Only those who have attained master’s and PhD degrees are hired to work for the company.

The Quality of Services Provided

There are many benefits a client stands to derive through hiring services at Calmerry. It is among the best online therapy websites in the world. They highly value your confidentiality and will tailor your therapy sessions according to your personal preferences or issues. It ensures that you receive the best mental healthcare as per your needs. You will be able to choose sessions according to your routine. The services they offer are as follows:

Career advice

Coping with depression

Anxiety management

Family therapy

PTSD

Self-esteem

In case you have any queries or complaints, you can contact customer support. They work round-the-clock and are always prepared to offer the most satisfying solution to your problems. You can communicate with them through telephone, email, or live chat sessions.

Access to the Online Service

To receive assistance from Calmerry, you first need to fill in a questionnaire whereby you avail all the necessary information. It is important to state your precise needs to receive proper assistance. After that, an algorithm will match you with a suitable therapist. You can then choose a suitable plan, depending on your budget.

Prices begin from a weekly charge of $45 but vary according to the number of sessions, each lasting 30 minutes. They usually send monthly bills. Depending on your budget and needs, you can choose a suitable payment plan for your online counseling. The company provides various payment methods, thus giving clients options. If you do not like a particular therapist, you can opt for another one.

Regain Mental Healthcare Assistance

Regain is a company that primarily focuses on the provision of relationship counseling. They are a highly specialized company that only employs astute relationship experts. These entail licensed family therapists and qualified psychologists. They are all holders of either master’s or PhD qualifications in their areas of specialization. For this reason, if your only issue is relationship problems, this might be your company of choice for obtaining the best online therapy.

Within any relationship, there are bound to be a few bumps here and there. This situation applies whether you are dating for the first time, in a committed union, or married for a long time. For this reason, couple’s therapy can prove to be useful while attempting to rectify difficulties such as intimacy, trust, and communication between couples. They assist couples to get their relationships in order.

It is possible to access an online therapist via various communication channels. These include phone calls, text messaging, live chats, and video calls. You can either opt for individual counseling or choose to undergo the process together with your significant other. However, both of you must agree on whether to sign up or not.

Types of Relationship Problems That Can Be Addressed

This online therapy platform has a core mission to create, bolster, and continuously support a system that allows individuals, counselors, and couples to attain effective communication. For this reason, the main services they provide include:

Marital issues

Relationship challenges

Enhancement of communication

Adultery issues

Conflict resolution

Intimacy problems

Divorce or separation prevention

Counseling on divorce or separation

Steps to Follow While Seeking Assistance

There are several simple steps to follow to receive therapy. The website has been intuitively designed to enable you to get their services in the fastest and easiest way possible. The initial step is to open a free account using your email address and password. Next, you fill in all the information about your problem in the provided questionnaire.

After that, you will be assigned an online therapist. Lastly, you select a plan and pay the indicated fee. Their prices range from $89-99 per week. For any difficulties or questions, you can address them via customer support. The company has a highly responsive and helpful support team that instantly responds to your chat messages and phone call. Email responses take a maximum of one day.

Sign Up Today

Both companies are excellent choices when it comes to hiring a therapist online. But for a wide range of issues, Calmerry offers multiple services. Regain, on the other hand, can offer highly specialized help when it comes to relationships.

