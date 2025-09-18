Recent advances in the development of plant-based proteins are disrupting the food market and bringing consumers an improved choice of ethical and sustainably produced meat substitutes. Meat free burgers and sausages, derived from healthy and environmentally plant based proteins, are relatively simple to manufacture – at least in theory.

In fact, the creation of an appetising meat alternative that accurately replicates the taste, texture and odour of cooked meat – and passes the crucial consumer “bite test” – is a highly complex process involving advanced functional ingredients and technological innovation. A sophisticated combination of texturizers that ensure high-moisture extrusion, flavor modulators and stabilisers is taking plant-based meat alternatives to a new level.

The exploration of diverse crops such as farmed algae and aquatic plants, lentils, peas, and even soy beans engineered for a high protein content, is also improving the flavors and nutritional value of foodstuffs. As the quality of meat alternatives grows, manufacturers are gaining scalability, reducing salt and saturated fats for healthier alternatives, and developing all-important brand loyalty.

A good starting point for investors who want to gain a working knowledge of the alternative protein sector is to explore the diverse technologies that are enabling foodtech innovation and bringing plant based proteins to market. The following companies offer an insight into the sector, and the range and breadth of solutions that can potentially transform the global food supply chain and reduce the carbon footprint and other environmental impacts of traditional farming methods.

ICL Group is a leading global specialty minerals company and one of the largest fertilizer manufacturers in the world. The company is leveraging its knowledge and resources to make a significant contribution to the development of plant based proteins and the strengthening of the global food supply chain.

ICL Group is developing advanced mineral-based binders that stabilize plant proteins and give them an authentic and pleasing “mouth feel” that replicates the meat eating experience. One of the biggest challenges facing alternative protein manufacturers is matching consumer expectations and creating genuinely appetising foodstuffs. ICL Group’s technologies are helping to bridge that gap.

Although not publicly traded, Impossible Foods is a company that is worth exploring for the insights it offers into the plant-based protein sector. Impossible Foods developed an original and innovative solution to the challenge of creating authentic meat flavors in plant-based burgers and sausages.

The company uses a genetically engineered yeast to create a leghemoglobin (legume hemoglobin) known as heme that contains iron. It is the so-called “magic molecule” that creates a distinctive meaty taste and imparts an authentic reddish color to the company’s burgers, sausages and meatballs. This proprietary ingredient gives Impossible Foods a powerful edge on its competitors.

Ingredion

Ingredion is a US company that is embedded in the global food supply chain as a major manufacturer of food ingredients. The company has extensive experience with pea proteins which it has built on to develop pulse-protein concentrates that are better adapted to use as ingredients in foods made from plant-based proteins.

Ingredion’s protein solutions require fewer processing steps and are more cost effective than most other ingredients. The fact that a company of Ingredion’s size and importance is investing in the development of plant-based proteins illustrates the potential of the sector. If plant-based proteins become mainstream food ingredients, there may be a strategic transition away from animal-derived proteins.

Oatly Group AB

Oatly is a Swedish company that pioneered the development of dairy alternatives from oats, a relatively cheap and readily available crop with a naturally high protein content. Oatly utilizes innovative oat‑protein fractionation methods to boost the creaminess and protein content in dairy‑free milks, without substantially increasing costs.

The oat-derived ingredients add to the authenticity of dairy alternatives and deliver a pleasing taste and texture that can generate brand loyalty, and improve the nutritional value for consumers. The global dairy farming industry creates a significant carbon footprint and places a strain on natural resources. Oatly’s technologies are helping to reduce environmental impacts.

DSM-Firmenich AG

DSM-Firmenich was formed through a merger between Dutch company Royal DSM and Swiss company Firmenich. It launched a comprehensive portfolio of “Smart Protein” solutions in 2019 to target the growing market for vegetarian and vegan food and is now a leader in precision fermentation and AI-driven alternative protein development.

DSM-Firmenich also designs synthetic protein‑binding agents that fine‑tune texture and water‑holding capacity for plant-based alternatives to traditional dairy cheeses. The merger between Royal DSM and Firmenich is an example of a major corporation (Royal DSM) recognizing the potential of plant-based proteins and creating a strategic partnership with a tech innovator to expand into the sector.

Conclusion

Plant-based protein innovators are currently crossing a technological threshold that is enabling the development of new plant-derived meat substitutes that are comparable to animal-derived foods in terms of taste, texture and odour. Consumers are increasingly able to opt for authentically flavored burgers, sausages, meatballs and chicken nuggets that don’t contain a shred of meat.

The same technologies are also producing convincing plant-based alternatives to seafood and dairy products. Companies like ICL Group, Oatly, and Ingredion are offering scalable and environmentally friendly solutions that can make a real impact on global food security and meet consumer expectations for high quality ethical food choices that come with a transparent supply chain and a low carbon footprint.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



