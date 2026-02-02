As organizations scale, deciding when to replace employee devices becomes a recurring operational challenge.

Hardware that stays in use too long creates security gaps, limits software upgrades, and increases support overhead. Replacing devices too early, on the other hand, strains budgets and complicates asset tracking.

A planned hardware refresh cycle helps teams balance these trade-offs. It defines replacement timelines in advance, aligns device lifecycles with security and software requirements, and makes refresh costs predictable. For distributed teams, it also reduces downtime during upgrades and simplifies onboarding and offboarding.

This article explains how to plan a hardware refresh cycle. It covers device lifecycles, replacement signals, budgeting, and low-disruption execution.

Typical Hardware Lifecycles by Device Type

According to Gartner, hardware refresh planning works best when timelines reflect how devices are used rather than fixed replacement rules.

Typical planning ranges include:

Laptops (3-4 years): Laptops age faster due to frequent movement and handling. Battery wear, physical damage, and operating system support limits often drive replacement. Devices that travel regularly fail sooner than docked or stationary laptops.

Adjust these ranges based on role requirements, usage intensity, and work environment.

Signs It’s Time to Refresh Devices (Beyond Age)

Device age alone does not determine when replacement makes sense. Performance issues, support costs, and security risk provide clearer signals.

Use the indicators below to decide when to refresh devices:

Noticeable performance slowdowns during daily work: Slow startup times, application lag, frequent crashes, and battery failures reduce productivity and frustrate employees.

The most reliable way to manage these signals is through a documented device refresh program. It defines clear replacement triggers before performance, support, or security issues disrupt operations.

How to Budget for Hardware Refresh Decisions

Budget planning for hardware refreshes depends on two decisions. Here are the key areas to consider.

Replacement Timing Models

Hardware refresh planning usually follows one of two timing models.

Staggered Refresh

A staggered refresh replaces a portion of devices each year instead of all at once. This approach spreads costs over time and limits budget spikes. It also reduces operational risk by limiting how many users experience device changes or setup issues at the same time.

The tradeoff is a mixed device environment. You must support devices at different ages and configurations, which increases support effort and complicates standardization.

All-at-Once Refresh

An all-at-once refresh replaces all targeted devices during a single cycle. This approach creates a consistent device environment and simplifies support, imaging, and policy management. It also aligns well with major operating system upgrades.

The main drawback is higher upfront cost. Large rollouts can also disrupt operations if device setup, delivery, or data migration is not planned carefully.

Planning for Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)

Hardware price represents only a portion of refresh cost. Planning based on purchase price alone leads to underestimating budget and effort.

Setup, configuration, and ongoing support require time from IT teams. Devices must be imaged, secured, tested, and delivered before employees can work. Shipping and logistics add cost and complexity, especially for remote or distributed teams where devices ship to multiple locations.

Downtime also carries cost. Device failures, delayed replacements, and rollout issues reduce employee output while systems remain paid for.

End of life handling adds another layer. Devices require secure data removal, storage, resale, or disposal. Inconsistent handling increases time spent and compliance risk.

A Forrester study found that a business-class device averaged about $1,200 per unit. Early hardware upgrades added roughly $1.4 million in planning and implementation costs across a 30,000-device fleet.

Most of that cost came from deployment, labor, and operational impact rather than hardware alone.

When Device as a Service Makes Sense

Device as a Service, or PC as a Service (PCaaS), replaces upfront hardware purchases with a fixed recurring cost. The fee covers device access and lifecycle support.

This model fits teams where headcount changes frequently. You can add devices as hiring increases and return them when roles end. This reduces the risk of paying for hardware that sits unused.

It also works when employees operate across multiple locations. Shipping, recovering, and tracking owned hardware across regions takes time and effort. A service model ties device delivery and replacement to where employees work.

PCaaS uses a leasing-style cost structure. You pay for devices over time instead of buying them upfront. It allows you to plan monthly hardware costs and avoid large purchase cycles. The downside is reduced ownership control, which you must weigh against predictable spending.

How to Minimize Downtime During Hardware Refreshes

A study found that people who use computers for work lose around 20% of their time dealing with computer problems or inefficient systems. Poorly planned refreshes increase that loss.

Use the steps below to limit disruption during device replacements:

Prepare devices in advance: Image and configure hardware before delivery. Install required software, apply security controls, and test access so devices work on day one.

How to Build a Repeatable Hardware Refresh Program

A repeatable refresh program starts with documentation. Defined standards set replacement timing in advance and remove guesswork. It prevents delays and reduces last minute device replacements.

The next requirement is visibility. You need an accurate view of device age, ownership status, and location. Without this information, unsupported hardware remains in use longer than intended and increases support effort and security risk.

Refresh planning should align with onboarding and offboarding workflows. New hires need ready-to-use devices on day one. Departing employees require timely device recovery and secure data handling. Alignment across these workflows reduces disruption and improves hardware availability.

Security makes structured planning non negotiable. As Oleg Gorobets, Security Expert at Kaspersky, notes:

“From a cybersecurity point of view, a system which is not receiving security updates is like a house with a rotting fence which can be knocked down with just a single kick.”

Planned refresh cycles address this risk by replacing hardware before support gaps appear. Predictable schedules reduce reactive replacements and scale better than ad hoc decisions, especially for distributed teams.