PET Foam Core: Key Features, Advantages and Uses

The latest technologies and recent inventions have brought a revolution in all areas. This immensely helped us to improve the way we live, consume our food, and build our homes. Gone are the days when apartments and buildings were constructed only using traditional materials like soil and clay. There was nothing like binding material used to support such structures. However, now you can see shimmering glass offices and marble-stoned buildings everywhere around the world. So, what’s the secret behind that?

Nowadays, core materials are used to make structures lighter, stronger, and more furnished. You might have already heard about PVC (Poly Vinyl Chloride) foam materials, but have you ever heard about PET Foam materials?

PET (Polyethylene terephthalate) is one of the most highly used plastic materials, and it is also the highest volume produced at this time. PET foam is a kind of closed-cell thermoplastic structural foam, and its main component is polyethylene terephthalate, commonly known as polyester resin.

Today in this blog, we’re going to discuss the key features, advantages, and applications of PET foam. This material has specific shear and compression strength, which makes it so popular. The best thing about PET cores is that they can be easily heated and conformed to specific shapes. Due to these mechanical

properties, it is often used as the core material within a sandwich structure.

Key Features of PET Foam

Below are some of the main features of the PET foam core:

Easy forming

Eco-friendly

Self-extinguishing

100% recyclable material.

Excellent mechanical properties

Variety of raw material sources (bottle flakes)

Reaction, mixing, and foam extrusion in one step

High-temperature resistance and thermoformability

Advantages of PET Foam Core

Now, let’s look at the benefits of the PET foam core materials:

The PET foam material has a convenient processing method. A complex body structure can be formed through the thermoforming process, and its thermal stability is also good under high temperatures. That’s why it is easier to use in combination with most types of resins and production methods for processing.

It has good compressive strength, high shear modulus, and overall excellent mechanical properties.

This material has high-temperature resistance. This simply means that it can withstand a temperature of about 150°C for a short time and a temperature of about 100°C for a long time.

The latest PET foaming technology uses carbon dioxide as a foaming agent generated during the production process. This makes the entire production process more environmentally friendly.

The Pet foam core material is 100% recyclable. Yes, the waste PET foam core materials such as scraps and chips can be reused and recycled in the production process.

Applications of Pet Foam Core Materials

PET foam core materials can be used to make composite materials for the prefabricated rooms for train carriage, wind-energy turbines, and marine applications.

This material is also widely used in construction, industries, road transportation, aviation, rail transportation, communication, and other related fields.

Conclusion

Now you know everything about Pet foam core material. From its mechanical properties to fatigue resistance, this material is better than the PVC foam core materials. Plus, Pet foam is also nature friendly.

Due to its consistent properties and benefits, this material has growing applications in various industries. There is also ease of use and cost efficiency advantages of PET foam core. So if you’re also looking for budget and environment-friendly material, go with the Pet Foam core material for your next construction project.