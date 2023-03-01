Off-Road & Commuting All-Around King, BOGIST C1 Pro Electric Scooter with Seat, One-Step Innovation Folding Style

An electric scooter is a vehicle that is driven by an electric motor and can only carry one person. It normally comprises a standing platform, two wheels, a steering handlebar, and a battery-powered engine that moves the scooter ahead. Electric scooters are becoming increasingly popular as a means of urban mobility. They are frequently viewed as a more practical and environmentally beneficial alternative to typical gas-powered scooters and vehicles. They are also less expensive to operate and maintain than other vehicles. Electric scooters vary in size, speed, and functionality, with some models capable of reaching speeds of up to 30 miles per hour and covering distances ranging from 20 to 50 miles on a single charge. They may also have LED lighting, digital displays, and smartphone connection.

The BOGIST C1 PRO is a high-performance electric scooter that is designed for commuting and recreational purposes. It features a powerful motor and a long-range battery, which allows riders to travel longer distances on a single charge. The scooter has a sturdy frame, large wheels, and a suspension system, which provides a smooth and comfortable ride on a variety of terrains. The BOGIST C1 PRO has a top speed of 25 kilometres per hour and a range of up to 50 kilometres on a single charge. It also boasts a bright headlight, a rear brake light, and an automated braking system for added safety. The scooter is lightweight and collapsible, making it simple to transport and store when not in use.

The BOGIST C1 PRO also has a smart display that displays information like speed, battery level, and riding mode. Riders of various ages may utilise the scooter, which has a weight capability of up to 120 kg. Overall, the BOGIST C1 PRO is a well-designed and dependable electric scooter that provides an enjoyable riding experience, making it an excellent choice for anybody seeking a practical and environmentally responsible method of transportation.

Main Features of Bogist C1 Pro

[The Height Can Be Adjusted ] The Height Can Be Changed It is simple to modify the height of the BOGIST C1 PRO electric scooter, making it suitable for both children and adults to ride.

[Electric Scooter that Folds in One Step]

This BOGIST C1 PRO electric scooter folds in one step and is convenient to transport by subway or bus.

[Shockproof Systems]-It has a shockproof system in the front wheel so you may use it on different roads. It also has a shockproof system in the rear wheel, so you can drive safely. The third shockproof is on the seat, which makes riding quite pleasant.

[Powerful Motor & Long Battery Life]– This is a 500W electric motor. High capacity battery with a Max travel range of up to 40-45 KM under specific conditions.

[Smart display]: The scooter has a smart display that shows information such as speed, battery level, and riding mode.

[Safety features]: The scooter has several safety features, including a bright headlight, rear brake light, and electronic braking system.

[Suitable for all ages]: The BOGIST C1 PRO electric scooter is suitable for riders of all ages.

