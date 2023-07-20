OABeans: Uncover the Path to Amazon Sales Success with the Power of OA Leads!

Amazon online arbitrage is a fast money-maker for people who want to make a few extra dollars. One of the things that help people make it through their OA journey is Amazon leads. Many websites provide sellers with leads and product lists, one of the professional ones being OABeans.

This article is a short but informative talk with Soheil, one of the co-founders of OABeans. In this interview, he describes the company’s lead generation process, how their work started, and how they are helping sellers make the most profit with online arbitrage.

Tell us about the evolution of OABeans

Our work started around 2018 as a small team of sellers on the platform. We did private labels, sold products, went through FBM processes, and at times, we joined the FBA programs. Testing these business lines and going through their good and bad days helped us gain an integral and effective vision of what OA is about.

To make things easier for sellers and scale our business, we decided to change how we navigate. This time, we started a lead-providing service instead of making a profit through sales. This allowed us to dedicate all our knowledge and experience to sellers who were in the beginning. In 2020, OABeans became a provider of customized; quality leads to sellers in US and Canada. We started with a single product list, and now we have around 20 tailored to different sellers’ needs and business requirements.

How Does OABeans Help Amazon Sellers?

Sourcing is one of the most important concerns in an online arbitrage business, both in the beginning and in the later stages. There are many methods one can use to source products for their business:

Manual means the seller goes through discount websites and providers and searches for products themselves. It takes time and energy, but it might be good to know the market.

Software: Softwares use advanced algorithms to scan different marketplaces and identify items sold at a low price. Software is fast but usually needs to be customized.

Leads lists are lists in which sales data, trends, and customer demand are analyzed to determine which products are in high demand and offer a good profit margin.

Virtual assistant: VAs or online assistants are people you can outsource product searches to.

Many Amazon sellers are people who consider OA as their side job. They usually have their career and look forward to making extra money by selling products and online arbitraging from home. These sellers need straightforward, customized lists to navigate without any big challenges. Our approach was what we chose: tailor-made, customized, and checked lists for newbies and professional sellers. Since Canada is a relatively active market for OA, our lists help Canadian sellers too.

How do OABeans generate leads for Amazon Sellers?

In OABeans, our process consists of two methods that are equally important and complement each other: technology and human expertise. About 10% of our lead generation process is done by softwares and machine learning. We use customer feedback and lead experience to develop an empowered AI.

We also have a team of experts who use tools to track prices, analyze product criteria, check IPs, and implement many other careful tactics to give the best possible leads.

What is Your Competitive Advantage Over Competing Companies?

We were sellers way before starting an Amazon leads business, so we know what a seller lacks in their business. Let me tell you one distinctive point about our OA lists. Instead of depending solely on widely used sources like Walmart or Target (a common thing among OA sites), we provide leads from less popular but equally reputable vendors. This way, the final list will be more specific and less competitive.

We use our exclusively designed AI and our software to do this.

Our customers will have their panel and can always learn from our well-written and informative blog. We have thought the user journey through so that every single seller can navigate the website themselves.

Conclusion and Future Prospects

Many believe that Sourcing lists need to be more reliable and might be improper for all Amazon sellers. Like other markets, this too can benefit from AI and modern technologies. We are working on our software and the whole lead generation process daily, taking feedback very seriously and trying to benefit us and our customers more.

Sourcing lists is a niche market, which needs to be fully developed, and since we are not perfect either. But we are working towards becoming better and expanding our business to Europe. We also welcome users who give us feedback and form closer connections, helping them profit more from our leads.