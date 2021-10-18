New Tool for File Converting – Convert.io

Convert.io is a new online file converter that assists in converting a wide range of files to different formats.

It provides seven converters accessible from Mac, Linux, Windows, iOS, and Android without requiring app downloads on the operating systems. All you need is a device with a stable internet connection and a good web browser like Chrome or Safari.

This convert.io review provides a comprehensive investigation into its many converters, features, pricing, and limitations. By the end of the review, you will have in-depth knowledge of the online file converter service and be able to decide whether you should use it or not.

What Types Do We Convert?

There are many aspects of Convert.io which make it an outstanding tool to use, including the ease with which you can convert your file, the simple and user-friendly interface, and the wide range of file conversion options available.

This new online file converter offers to convert seven types of files into different formats seamlessly. Below we have listed the file types and the format into which you can convert them:

Audio Converter: MP3, WAV, FLAC, OGG, MP2, AMR, AVI, ASF, AVS, AVS2, CAVS, MPEG, WEBM, WMV, HEVC, DIVX, DVD, FLV, M1V, M2T, M2TS, M4V, MTS, M2V, MXF, NUT, OGV, TS, VOB, WTV, XVID, iPhone ringtone.

Video Converter: ASF, HEVC, WMV, AVI, MPEG, MOV, FLV, 3GP, WEBM, MKV.

Image Converter: JPG, PNG, PSD, OTH, OTT, ODT, SXW, STW, SXG, DOT, DOC, DOTM, DOTX, DOCM, DOCX, UOT, SDW, SGL, TXT, PSW.

Document Converter: PDF, DJVU, ODM, PSD, TIFF, WEBP, BMP, HEIC, GIF, JP2, HRD, DDS, JPS, EXR, FTS, HEIF, JPE, JFIF, MND, PES, PCX, PFM, PICT, PICON, PGM, PNM, SGI, XBM, XWD, WBMP, PPM, TGA, XPM.

Font Converter: TTF, WOFF, OTF, WOFF, and more.

Archive Converter: ZIP, RAR, TAR, TAR.Z, TAR.GZ, TAR.BZ2, TAR.LZMA.

E-book Converter: MOBI, EPUB, AZW3, LRF, FB2, SNB.

And more formats are coming soon!

You can convert your file to any of the available file formats in the following few steps:

Select the type of converter. Upload (Computer, Google Drive, Dropbox, URL) or drag and drop the file to be converted. A new page will open. From the drop-down list, select your desired format. Click the ‘Convert’ button. Your file will be converted. Download your converted file . And that is it!

Free or Paid?

Convert.io offers two plans to use the online convert tool, free and premium.

Free: The free plan for converting files offers several features to users at no cost. This is great for those looking to quickly and efficiently convert their files.

Premium: The premium plan can be paid either monthly or annually, with the latter option being cheaper. The paid plan also has several unique features such as unlimited or larger file size, increased conversion speed, and no ads while converting .

The plan you select depends on your file conversion requirements.

Limitations

You can easily convert files via the free plan offered by Convert.io. However, some limitations have been applied to the tier. The standard restrictions across all the services in the free plan include:

The speed is fast but slower as compared to the premium plan.

Ads will be displayed.

Other converter-specific limitations have been noted below:

Video Tools: A total of 10 files per day can be converted, the maximum file size is set at 700 MB.

Audio Tools: Total files that can be converted in one day are 35.

PDF Tools: You can convert 25 files per day.

Audio Converter: 70 files can be converted in one day, the maximum file size is 4 GB.

Video Converter: You can convert a maximum of 10 files per day, the maximum file size is 1 GB.

Is It Worth Using?

Convert.io is an excellent new online file converter that lets you effortlessly convert all your files into a wide variety of file formats. The official website is clean and attractive and requires no sign-up to access. The user interface is easily navigable and offers versatile functionality.

Our verdict is that Convert.io is one of the best available all-in-one file converter services for converting files. It also provides the option to customize and edit these files while maintaining their original quality.

You can opt for the free tier if smaller file sizes require conversion and for the premium plan if you want to avail of faster, larger file size (10 GB, unlimited, etc.) conversions, along with no ads.