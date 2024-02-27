New Payment Trends to Look Out For

The world of online payments is experiencing attention and popularity like no other. Just in 2024, the digital payment figure that is going to be reached for worldwide transactions is more than 11 trillion dollars. With this amount of funds going back and forth digitally, many new payment trends are cropping up to both get a piece of the action but also offer users a more seamless experience.

Increased Speed of Transactions: Digital Wallets and PayID

The rise of digital wallets is something that you may not have heard of yet but are sure to hear more of as the year continues. An industry in which digital wallets are more common is the online gaming platform, where players want to keep their cryptocurrencies or digital tokens safe. A digital wallet was initially accepted with a bit of hesitation and confusion, as many did not know how to make withdrawals or deposits using a digital wallet. However, it is rather straightforward. You simply input the details of the casino or the details of the digital wallet to make transfers. This makes it much faster to complete payments.

People are always looking for faster and safer ways of doing things. The above-mentioned digital wallets are a great method but as are PayID avenues, which allow people to make payments through a mobile number or email, again, making it much faster to make payments. This is vital in industries where speed is of the essence, such as the gaming industry. If you are interested in PayID, then be sure to find businesses that support this form of payment. Gambling on online casinos is often fast-paced and requires quick decision-making skills and even quicker payment-making skills, which is where PayID fits in seamlessly (source: https://www.techopedia.com/gambling/australia/best-payid-casinos).

Bespoke Experiences: A Bespoke Payment Landscape

In this digital and modern age, buyers want to experience a tailored experience. If they are shopping on their favourite online store, they don’t simply want to be pushed through an average payment process but want to have experiences that are custom. This could include a payment page that automatically saves their details (if the buyer has given correct consent to this being allowed) as it would save them a lot of time at each checkout. It might also include a special rewards scheme for shoppers who either click on newsletters often enough, make consistent purchases or do any other activity that the business wants to reward its buyers for.

It’s important for a business to offer its customers an experience that suits their general behaviours and preferences. Shopify, an international e-commerce platform, recently launched their Shop Pay app which allows buyers to save their credit card details and shipping details into the app, peruse a wide selection of Shopify merchants and when it comes to making the payment, simply have to click ‘pay’ and all the details are already there. This even works when the buyer is purchasing from different stores, the app knows to send the funds to different merchants accordingly, making for a much more enjoyable and streamlined experience for shoppers.

Safety Is Crucial: Secure Payment Gateways for Online Shopping

A massive trend in the world of online payments is safety and security. Regardless of the online industry, ensuring safer transactions is at the heart of everything that digital establishments stand for. Not to mention that the chances of buyers making purchases from your online store when there have been stories about the misuse of data, or even hacking, are very slim – so businesses always want to ensure safety.

Online businesses need to therefore work alongside a payment gateway, which is often linked to the bank. This means, that as a private business, you are not required to go out looking for a secure payment gateway but you are required to research the gateway that your bank is associated with. If you do not know what is being spoken of, pay careful attention the next time you make an online payment and look for that ‘redirect’ request, which takes you to a secure payment gateway. If you have bought an online plane ticket, for example, you might have been directed to a site such as ‘Opodo’ which essentially manages the safety of the online payment. The true unsung heroes of the digital transaction world.

The Future of Payments

It is clear to see that making payments is now not only a means to an end but intrinsic to a successful customer journey. For businesses looking to flourish in this digital age, they need to keep a lookout for future trends in the online payment world. There are already rumours of AI (artificial intelligence) increasing its already strong hold on online payments plus the rise of contactless payments. It is the job of every business to stay on their toes and incorporate the best practices of new online payments. This will allow them to grow and blossom within the online payment world.

