The Schengen Visa gives you an opportunity to embark on a trip across several European cities without the hassle of multiple visa applications. You can visit Paris, the city of love, the stunning Greek island of Santorini, and see the Gothic architecture in Barcelona, all on a single trip.

What is the Schengen Visa?

The Schengen Visa is a uniform travel permit that allows you to enter any of the 27 countries in the Schengen zone temporarily for up to 90 days in any 180-day period.

These countries include Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

All citizens of non-Schengen countries and those whose nations do not have a visa-free agreement with the Schengen member states must apply for a Schengen Visa to enter the zone. Some countries whose citizens require this visa include India, China, the United States, and Australia.

The Schengen Visa is issued for specific purposes, including tourism, visiting friends or family, attending business events, taking a short-term study course, getting medical treatment, or simply transiting through a Schengen airport.

You can obtain a Schengen visa as either a single-entry visa, permitting one-time entry into the Schengen zone, or a multiple-entry visa, which allows for several short-term visits as long as it remains valid.

What Documents Are Needed for the Schengen Visa Application?

When applying for the Schengen Visa, you must submit some documents to prove your eligibility. These documents include:

A valid passport or travel document issued within the last ten years with at least two empty pages and an expiry date at least three months after your intended departure from the Schengen area.

A passport-style photograph

A travel itinerary that details the purpose of your trip, accommodation, and return ticket.

Travel health insurance with coverage of at least €30,000 that is valid throughout your stay.

Evidence of financial means to support yourself throughout your stay, such as a bank statement.

Any other document that shows the purpose of your trip, such as an invitation letter.

Navigating the Application Process

You can begin the visa application process once you have prepared your supporting documents. You can submit your application at least 15 days before your intended trip but not earlier than six months before your journey.

Here’s how to navigate the application process:

Identify Where to Apply for Your Visa

Your first step is to determine where you’ll make your application, which usually depends on your travel plan. If you plan to visit only one Schengen country, you can simply submit an application at the embassy or consulate of that specific nation in your country of residence.

However, if you’ll be visiting more than one country, apply at the embassy or consulate of the country where you’ll spend the longest time. If the duration of your stay is the same across all the countries you plan to visit, you should apply at the embassy or consulate of the country you’ll enter first.

Visit the Embassy or Consulate’s Website

Once you’ve identified the embassy or consulate where you need to submit your application, the next step is to schedule an appointment with them. You’ll typically need to do so via their official website.

You can download the Schengen Visa application form on the website and ensure you complete the required fields accurately.

Attend a Physical Appointment

Visit the embassy or consulate on the day of your scheduled appointment. Ensure you go on time and bring your supporting documents and application form.

During your appointment, you may be asked about the purpose of your trip, your travel plans, and any questions relevant to your circumstances. You’ll then need to submit your documents to the immigration authorities.

Afterwards, you must submit your biometric information (fingerprints and photographs) and pay the visa application fee.

How Much Does the Schengen Visa Cost?

The cost of the Schengen Visa will depend on an applicant’s circumstances. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect:

€90 for adults

€45 for children aged 6-12

€67.5 for applicants from Cabo Verde.

€35 for applicants from Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Belarus.

The visa application fee is waived for applicants who are:

Family members of EU/EEA citizens under the Free Movement Directive.

Children under six years

School pupils, students, postgraduate students, and accompanying teachers visiting for study or educational training.

Researchers from third countries who intend to carry out scientific research in the Schengen area.

Representatives of non-profit organisations who are not more than 25 years old and attending seminars, conferences, sports, and cultural or educational events organised by the nonprofit.

Additionally, you may be asked to pay a service fee when you visit the embassy or consulate.

What is the Processing Time for the Schengen Visa?

After submitting your biometrics, the immigration authorities could take 15 days to process your application and give you a decision. However, this time may extend to up to 45 days if the embassy requires additional documents or wants to conduct a more in-depth review of your application is necessary.

Furthermore, if you are a family member of an EU/EEA citizen covered by the Free Movement Directive, you may qualify for expedited visa processing under specific conditions.

Conclusion

The Schengen Visa streamlines travel within Europe by eliminating the need for separate visas for each country you visit.

To have a successful application, it’s essential to gather all your supporting documents and fill out the application form accurately. During your interview, ensure that you answer all questions honestly and do not give the immigration officers any reason to doubt the genuineness of your trip.

Additionally, consider hiring an immigration lawyer to guide you through the process. A lawyer can help you navigate the application process, including submitting the proper application and coaching you on the visa interview.