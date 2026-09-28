From the first AFCON triumph in 1976 to the extraordinary World Cup run in Qatar, Moroccan teams and athletes have repeatedly found ways to break new ground.

To the RolsBet team’s delight, recently local players have been producing the country’s biggest headlines, but Morocco’s sporting identity was built across several disciplines. Olympic champions, elite runners, football stars and futsal specialists have all contributed to a tradition that continues to grow.

Now another busy period is approaching. With continental competitions returning to the country and the national team beginning its next qualification campaign, fans have plenty to watch for.

Prominent Victories

The country’s most unforgettable sporting moments span several decades and disciplines, adding more variety to sports betting. The first breakthrough on the international football stage came at the 1976 Africa Cup of Nations, when it became the first African nation to win its World Cup group and reach the knockout stage. Then, Nawal El Moutawakel made history at the Los Angeles Olympics by becoming the first Moroccan Olympic champion.

In addition to that, at the 1986 World Cup, Morocco reached the knockout stage and became the first African team to top its group. Hicham El Guerrouj added another landmark achievement at the 2004 Athens Olympics, winning gold in both the 1,500m and 5,000m.

The Atlas Lions created another historic chapter in 2022 when they defeated Spain and Portugal before becoming the first African men’s team to reach a World Cup semi-final. Their success has also extended to futsal, with the national team winning in 2024.

Hall of Fame

Morocco’s greatest sporting figures have emerged from different generations and disciplines.

To this day, Hicham El Guerrouj remains one of the country’s most decorated athletes. His Olympic double in Athens was the highlight of a career spent competing at the highest level of middle-distance running.

Nawal El Moutawakel occupies an equally important place in the national record books. Her victory in Los Angeles was historic not only for the nation but for African women’s sport.

Football has its own collection of icons. Ahmed Faras became the face of Morocco’s successful 1970s generation, while Noureddine Naybet established himself as one of the country’s most respected defenders.

Luckily, the modern era has brought a new group of internationally recognized players:

Achraf Hakimi – leading modern Moroccan defender and one of the key figures of the 2022 World Cup side.

Hakim Ziyech – creative attacking player who became an important part of Morocco’s rise on the international stage.

Youssef En-Nesyri – experienced forward and regular contributor for the Atlas Lions.

Apparently, earlier champions established the foundations, while the current generation has taken Moroccan sport to a much larger global audience.

What’s on the Sporting Calendar?

The next major test for the men’s national football team comes in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Morocco is scheduled to face Gabon on September 25, 2026, before traveling to South Africa to meet Lesotho four days later. The matches will be closely watched as coach Mohamed Ouahbi continues to shape the squad following a period of transition.

One notable storyline concerns Sofyan Amrabat. The midfielder has said he will not participate with the national team under the current coach, although he has not announced his international retirement.

The qualifying campaign is only part of the picture. Salé. is also preparing to host major African competitions on home soil.

Now Morocco enters the 2026 futsal edition as the reigning continental champion and will have home support behind it. The competition will feature eight nations, with the hosts drawn alongside Algeria, Libya and Zambia.

Great Expectations

Morocco no longer approaches major tournaments simply hoping to make an impression. The standards have changed. The next challenge is sustaining that momentum. So what upcoming events are we looking for?

The current schedule is nothing but promising:

AFCON 2027 qualifying – September 2026

Futsal AFCON – October 12–21, 2026

CAF Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations – April–May 2027

Africa Cup of Nations – June 19–July 17, 2027

What we know for now is that the team no longer approaches major tournaments simply hoping to make an impression. The standards have changed.

The young players are left with no other choice but to take up the mantle left behind by their heroes, while for Morocco, there are big expectations, since they are hosting this time in Salé. So looks like we are in for some interesting matches.

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