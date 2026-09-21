A gambling license proves an operator is legally allowed to take real money bets. It does not, by itself, prove that a casino’s games pay out at the rate advertised. That takes a different kind of proof: independent lab testing, documented somewhere a player can actually find and check it.

Gambling.com, an independent casino editorial resource, builds that check into every casino review it publishes: a structured process that verifies an operator’s regulatory standing before testing anything else. One step in that process, Fair Play, confirms that a casino’s games are independently tested by an accredited lab such as eCOGRA, iTech Labs, GLI, or BMM Testlabs, and that the random number generators behind them produce the Return to Player (RTP) percentages advertised.

How We Checked

A claim only counts as verified if it can be traced independently, never taken on the operator’s word alone. That means looking for two specific things on each operator’s own site: a disclosed RTP figure a player can actually find, and a named fairness certification that resolves to something real, a document or a regulator’s own register, rather than a logo in a footer.

What Good RTP Disclosure Looks Like

Three things separate a genuine fairness claim from marketing copy. First, a named lab: eCOGRA, iTech Labs, GLI, and BMM Testlabs are the four accredited testing bodies that dominate the industry, and naming one is different from the generic phrase “independently tested.” Second, a document or register entry that actually resolves, a certificate a player can open, or a listing on the lab’s or a regulator’s own site, rather than a static badge image with no link behind it. Third, a per-game RTP figure disclosed somewhere a player can find it without an account, not folded into a support ticket or a customer service reply.

Gambling.com applies these same three checks across every casino review it publishes. Applied consistently, they turn “this casino is fair” from an assertion into something a reader can confirm in under a minute.

What Passing Looks Like

A handful of operators show what clearing that bar actually looks like in practice.

PlayOJO publishes a dedicated fairness page stating that RTP is disclosed “in the rules of every game,” linking directly to a signed iTech Labs certificate for its licensee, a document that opens and reads as advertised. Ladbrokes names its testing lab outright, GLI Europe BV, on its help center’s fair-gaming page; that lab is currently listed on Gibraltar’s official Approved Testing Facilities register, so the claim checks out against a regulator’s own records rather than the operator’s word alone.

On per-game RTP specifically, individual game tiles in Paddy Power’s lobby display RTP directly, with its own terms confirming the figures appear on every game’s information page. DraftKings and Golden Nugget publish specific RTP percentages on individual game rules pages, for example a listed 96.41 percent theoretical payout on one DraftKings slot, rather than leaving the figure to a support ticket.

Each example above passes the same three-part check: a named lab, a document that resolves, a figure disclosed up front. That consistency, not any single operator, is the point.

Why This Matters

Several independent review platforms cover the online casino space, including OLBG’s own player-reviewed casino guides, alongside operator-run “how we test” pages of varying detail. What separates a verifiable claim from marketing copy is the same regardless of who is reviewing it: a named lab and a document that opens, the same standard a player already expects from a license.

For an industry built on trust in an activity where the house’s edge is, by design, real, that standard is not a small detail. It is the difference between a claim and a proof.

The lesson travels beyond gambling. Any consumer business operating in a category where customers assume they are at a structural disadvantage insurance, used cars, subscription pricing- faces the same choice: describe fairness in marketing copy, or make it independently checkable.

Treating a fairness claim as something to verify, not repeat, is the habit Gambling.com applies across its own review process, and it is a habit any consumer-facing business could copy regardless of category. The three checks outlined above- a named tester, a document that resolves, a figure disclosed up front- cost an operator very little to publish and cost a reviewer very little to confirm. The gap between the two is mostly a matter of whether a business chooses to make the proof available at all.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is RTP, and why does it matter? RTP, or Return to Player, is the theoretical percentage of wagered money a game pays back to players over a very large number of spins or hands. A slot advertised at 96 percent RTP is expected to return 96 cents of every dollar wagered over the long run, though any individual session can vary widely. It is set by the game’s design and verified, where testing exists, by an independent lab.

Does a gambling license mean the games are tested for fairness? Not directly. A license from a body such as the UK Gambling Commission or a US state regulator confirms the operator is legally authorized to offer real-money games and meets that regulator’s requirements. Independent game-fairness testing by a lab such as eCOGRA, iTech Labs, GLI, or BMM Testlabs is a separate check, one worth looking for specifically rather than assuming from the license alone.

What should a player look for to confirm a casino’s RTP claims are real? Two things: a named testing lab, not just the phrase “independently tested,” and a certificate or regulator listing that actually opens and can be checked, not only a badge image. PlayOJO and Ladbrokes, covered above, are examples of both being done well.

What is a Random Number Generator, and why does it need independent testing? An RNG is the software that determines the outcome of a spin, hand, or roll in a digital casino game. Independent labs test an RNG statistically, over very large sample sizes, to confirm outcomes are genuinely random and that the game pays out at its advertised RTP over time. Without that testing, a player has no way to know whether a game’s stated odds match how it actually behaves.

Do all regulators require operators to disclose RTP? Requirements vary by jurisdiction. Some regulators require RTP to be made available to players in some form, while others leave the decision to the operator. That inconsistency is part of why a named lab and a resolvable document matter: they hold regardless of what a given jurisdiction happens to mandate.

Conclusion

A named lab and a document that resolves are not complicated for an operator to provide. It is the standard Gambling.com holds every casino review to, and the standard players are right to expect a fair casino to meet.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (US) or visit BeGambleAware.org / GamStop.co.uk (UK) for free, confidential support.

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