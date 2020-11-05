Misconceptions about CBD

Differentiating legality, terminology, and the health benefits between cannabis and CBD is a difficult task. You will see several ads online constantly, yet you remain doubtful in the formulations, and still, these brands keep evolving. This gap enhances as one sees a disconnect between the curious public and the industry.

Here are the top misconceptions that people have regarding CBD and little facts to educate you on the topic:

Misconception 1: CBD Is Another Kind of Marijuana



Understand that CBD isn’t marijuana. Although both of these can be resourced from one cannabis plant, CBD is usually extracted from hemp. By nature, the content of THC present in it is less than 0.3%. This is in reality 33 percent lesser than the weakest marijuana strains and is certainly not enough for getting you high.

Verdict: CBD isn’t just another type of Marijuana.

Misconception 2: CBD Isn’t A Psychoactive Compound



This is a common misconception and there are some good reasons behind it. As we said earlier that you won’t get high through CBD alone as it’s not intoxicating. However, it can be psychoactive as there is some effect on the mental state. This is why it is used for depression and anxiety. But for the most part, this effect remains on the positive side and the more accurate terminology will be that it’s non-intoxicating.

Verdict: The statement isn’t true as there is some impact on the mental state.

Misconception 3: Regardless of The Place It Comes from All CBD Are the Same



As the CBD oil market is still new, one cannot find many regulations related that can ensure you high quality. Therefore, this is a misconception that people easily fall for. For instance, a good quality CBD oil will be extracted safely from a reliable plant source and have an ingredient list mentioned on the packaging. You might find this isn’t the case in some of the brands that offer low quality CBD oil, and one often gets tempted towards it because of the cheaper cost.

So, if you want to be assured of the quality CBD oils we recommend you to check out some genuine blogs/websites like CBD Fable that reviews brands and provide all the necessary information you need to know before using CBD.

Verdict: CBD quality can vary greatly as per the extraction process, ingredients added to it.

Misconception 4: CBD Oil Can Only Be Used by Adults



For people that believe CBD oil to be exactly marijuana, this misconception of being used by adults might hold. But as both of these have a different effect on the body and CBD oil contains negligible amounts of THC, there has been no study that can say that it’s unsafe for children. There have been medications with CBD that have been approved for use for children that have a rare form of epilepsy.

Verdict: It can be used for children as well especially for epilepsy.

Misconception 5: CBD Is Illegal



If you reside in the United States CBD is legal for purchasing and using it if derived from hemp. You can place your order online or get it at health store counters. But if you are in any other part of the world, you must get information on the CBD legality in your state. This will be a good idea as the laws do differ from state to state.

Verdict: You need to get data on the legal front of the region you reside in. A lot of countries have legalized CBD.

Misconception 6: CBD Can Cause addiction



You will not get addicted to any kind of CBD oil. The studies that have been done till now shows that it has a blocking impact on substances like morphine or the pain killers that people get used to quickly.

Verdict: CBD is not addictive.

Misconception 7: CBD is the good part, THC is not



The roots for this misconception come from the time that we understood marijuana to have THC and that’s illegal in most states. But CBD has been known for several health benefits. A lot of people don’t know it but THC also has many advantages and the evidence can be seen in the treatment of cancer patients.

Verdict: Both CBD and THC have health benefits. THC can get you high and that is a reason for people to avoid it.

Misconception 8: CBD Will Work Best If There Is No THC



This is a similar misconception as we mentioned above. This is again a false statement. CBD and THC are the chemical compounds that are found in the cannabis plant. And in reality, they work best when they are taken together. There have been several studies that show that when these two compounds work together they might enhance the effectiveness of each other.

Verdict: The efficacy is enhanced when they are together.

Misconception 9: When CBD Enters The Body It Becomes THC



You might have not heard this one commonly, and can find funny as well. But the misconception began from the time when there was an early study done. It had suggested then that it is possible that under specific conditions this is possible. But these circumstances have been found limited to just experimentations.

Verdict: False, the probability of conversion is negligible.

Misconception 10: CBD Oil That Comes from Hemp Is Sedative

CBD oil that comes from hemp might act as a sedative, but there is not enough consistency that you can see this statement as a fact. CBD oil that’s used as a sedative doesn’t come from hemp. There are specific preparations are done where the inclusion of myrcene or monoterpenoids takes place.

Verdict: There is specific processing done for making CBD oil work as a sedative.

Misconception 11: CBD Needs to Be Smoked



There are several ways for using CBD oil. One can consume it sublingually by placing a drop under your tongue. Then today there are several edible available that can also be mixed with your drinks and food. There are also topical like lip balms, bath bombs, serums, makeup, sparkling water, and even honey. CBD can be vaped as well and there are a variety of flavors available online today.

Verdict: There are many ways of consuming CBD and smoking is just one of them.

Final Thoughts

These are some of the misconceptions that you see around CBD, the more you read about it the more false concepts will get removed.