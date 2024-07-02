Measuring the Success of Your International SEO Efforts

You can think of SEO like any other aspect of life – it’s all about consistent improvement and being able to measure your progress.

If you’ve been in the business for awhile, you have likely heard of SEO. If you’re a novice in training, you have still likely heard of SEO. It’s impossible to do any marketing nowadays without at least coming across this strategy or being told how to utilise it. An international SEO agency can be very helpful to amp up your digital presence and standing, and is one of the easier KPIs to track and monitor that can be understandably predictable once you get the hang of the learning curve around all of it like in Eskimoz agency.

But as you gradually expand into new international markets, your goals for each one will most likely be very different. A common occurrence is that when businesses have finally cracked their home markets, they begin planning for expansion and scaling. Once you’ve cracked your home market, it can be even more complicated to figure out how to measure your international marketing success using a multilingual SEO strategy.

Even just thinking beyond translation and localizing your marketing efforts can be tough. You’ll find yourself in conversation with different audiences in different populations, some of them using entirely different communication channels altogether. Naturally, you still want to be able to compare your performance across markets while using local insights to drive local strategy.

International SEO is more complex than local SEO, as each parameter must be considered according to the place where you want to position yourself. Here are a few ways you can measure the success of your international SEO efforts:

1. Bounce Rate

Bounce rate is not an uncommon term liberally used against marketers as it’s one of the most important KPIs for measuring SEO success. Bounce rate is the percentage of visitors who land on your website and then leave without interacting with any other pages on your site. A high bounce rate can indicate that your website is not providing a good user experience or that your content is not relevant to your target audience.

Some things you can do to improve your bounce rate is improving your page load speed, improving your website design, using clear and engaging content, or optimizing your platform for mobile use. By reducing your website’s bounce rate, you can improve your SEO performance and attract more organic traffic. Keep track of your bounce rate over time and make adjustments as needed to continue improving your website’s user experience.

2. Organic Traffic

Another one of the most important KPIs to track when measuring the success of your SEO efforts is organic traffic. Organic traffic refers to the number of visitors that come to your website from search engine results pages (SERPs) without clicking on an ad. You can typically measure this using Google Analytics and use it to track organic traffic or analyze user behaviour. By tracking organic traffic KPIs and making data-driven decisions to improve your website’s SEO, you can attract more organic traffic and achieve your business goals.

3. Keyword rankings

The bane of every company’s marketing team is hearing the words “keyword rankings”. Keyword rankings is a very helpful tool in assessing your online standing, but one of the most nefarious to break through if you’re not careful. By tracking your website’s keyword rankings over time, you can see how your website is performing in search engine results pages (SERPs) and identify opportunities for improvement.

Conducting keyword research and tracking your keyword rankings is typically one of the ways companies best make use of this SEO tactic. Building upon your research and using it to improve your rankings is usually done after regularly analyzing what’s trending and what’s not. Use this information to make data-driven decisions about your SEO strategy and you’ll find yourself slowly climb up the ranks. By tracking and improving your website’s keyword rankings, you can improve your website’s visibility and attract more organic traffic. Remember to focus on both short-tail and long-tail keywords, and to regularly monitor and analyze your keyword rankings to stay ahead of the competition.

4. Click-through rate

Click-through rate (CTR) is a crucial KPI for measuring the success of your SEO efforts. This is the ratio of the number of clicks your website receives from search engine results to the total number of impressions (or views) of your website on the search engine results page (SERP). A high CTR indicates that your website’s title tag and meta description are effectively attracting users to click through to your website.

If you want to improve your CTR, you can consider optimizing your title tags and meta descriptions. It should be concise, descriptive, and relevant to the search query. Include your target keywords in the title tag and meta description to improve your website’s relevance and visibility. Using rich snippets and refining this as you go is also helpful. By monitoring your website’s CTR and continuously optimizing your title tags and meta descriptions, you can increase your website’s visibility and attract more organic traffic from search engines.

SEO is a critical component of any digital marketing strategy. It helps businesses increase their visibility and attract more organic traffic to their website. But how do you know if your SEO efforts are paying off? How can you measure the success of your SEO strategy? With all the complexity involved in SEO, it’s no wonder why inexperienced practitioners get overwhelmed almost immediately.

Many in the industry want fast results so they can know on the spot whether they’re on the right track. But always keep in mind that it’s crucial to get used to measuring SEO over time, with patience and an understanding of how long things can actually take. The results will no doubt be worth it in the end.