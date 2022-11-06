Lessons Learned from Running One of the Oldest Crypto Marketing Agencies – Copy these Strategies

By Jeffrey Maganis



Running a marketing agency is hard work.

And it’s especially hard when you’re in the crypto industry.

These last few years have been a wild ride, and we’ve learned a lot along the way. From the early days of Bitcoin to the 2017 ICO boom (and bust) to the rise and increasing popularity of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) & DeFi (Decentralized Finance), we’ve seen it all. And we’ve helped our clients navigate these waters and come out victorious on the other side.

We’re going to share some of the lessons we’ve learned from running one of the oldest crypto marketing agencies. We hope that by sharing our experiences, we can help other marketers and agencies avoid many of the pitfalls that others have fallen into.

Build the Most Talented & Obsessed Team Possible

One of the most important lessons we’ve learned is the importance of building a talented team that is obsessed with technology. In any industry, but especially in crypto, things move fast. New technologies and platforms are constantly emerging, and it’s essential to have a team that can quickly adapt and learn new things. We learned that the prominent visionaries that were able to execute rapidly launched the most successful campaigns by surrounding themselves with the most talented team possible.

Since crypto is such a fast-moving industry, it’s crucial to have a constantly learning and evolving team. We’ve found that the best way to do this is to invest in team members who are not only talented and skilled but also have a genuine interest in the space. This way, they constantly learn and keep up with the latest trends. One of our favorite interview questions is “what are your favorite projects that you’re following?”. The more in-depth the answer usually helps us understand how passionate they are.

Word of Mouth Marketing Drives Growth

Of all the marketing channels we’ve used, influencers (or people of influence) were the catalyst of mass marketing exposure and growth for our clients. We’ve found that word-of-mouth marketing is still the most powerful form of marketing in the world of crypto, NFTs, web3, and blockchain.

And it makes sense when you think about it.

The people who are interested in crypto are also usually early adopters of new technologies. They’re quick to try new things, and they’re always looking for the next big break. So, if they see someone they trust talking about a project or a token launch, they’re more likely to check it out and invest.

This is why we’ve always focused on building relationships with influencers (key-opinion-leaders) in the space. We help our clients connect with them and get their message out there in a way that resonates.

Trust, but Verify All Information

Most people can talk the talk, but it’s very important to do deep due diligence. In our industry, we’ve seen a lot of people who are quick to make promises but don’t deliver on them. So, it’s important to verify everything before you move forward.

One way to do this is to look at their past performance. Do they have a track record of successful projects? Do they have any case studies or testimonials from happy clients? If not, that’s a red flag.

Another way to verify is to check in with their team and see how they operate. Are they open and honest about their process? Do they have a clear roadmap? Are they using best practices? If not, that’s another red flag.

The bottom line is when you’re entrusting someone with your project, it’s important to do your homework and make sure they’re the right fit. The crypto industry is full of opportunity, but it’s also full of risk.

Raise as Much Capital from Investors as Possible

Crypto bull and bear markets are unpredictable, and they can move fast. If you’re not prepared, you can quickly find yourself in a tough spot. As a standard, you should always have enough funds to last you two to five years at any given time. This will ensure that you can weather any storm and have the resources you need to continue growing your business.

Of course, this isn’t always possible, and there are times when you’ll need to raise additional funds. But in general, it’s best to err on the side of caution and raise as much money as you can while the markets are good.

Finding the right investors can be tough, but it’s worth it to take the time to find people who believe in your project and are willing to hold for the long term. These are the people who will be there when the markets turn, and they’ll help you capitalize on the opportunity.

Building an Online Community is Everything

From the early days of Ethereum meetups, the community has always been the building block of projects in the crypto space. At the end of the day, it’s all about people coming together to create something bigger than themselves.

A strong community can help you with marketing, PR, product development, customer feedback, and so much more. They can be your biggest advocates and evangelists, and they can help you navigate tough times. So, it’s important to nurture and grow your community from the ground up.

This doesn’t happen overnight, but it’s important to start early and lay the foundation for a strong community. Once you have a solid base, you can start growing and scaling your business.

Hire a Trusted Crypto Marketing Agency

As a marketing agency, we’ve learned a lot over the years, and we wanted to share some of our lessons with you. We hope that by sharing what we’ve learned, we can help you navigate the industry and grow your business, whether you’re just getting started in the crypto space or you’re a seasoned pro.

About the Author

Jeffrey Maganis is the co-founder of Crowdcreate, one of the leading blockchain marketing agencies that specialize in Web3, Crypto & NFTs. Few growth marketing firms have been in the blockchain industry since 2017. Crowdcreate has been a global pioneer in launching and scaling some of the most successful projects in blockchain technology. Crowdcreate also runs one of the largest networks of crypto founders, angel & VC investors, influencers, and creators.