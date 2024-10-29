Siamese Asset has emerged as a visionary leader in Thailand’s real estate market, demonstrating a consistent devotion to sustainable living and innovation. Their recent recognition by Luxury Lifestyle Awards in 2024 in three categories – Best Luxury Sustainable Real Estate Developer in Thailand, Best Luxury Sustainable Villa Development for Monsane’ Exclusive Villa Ratchapruek-Pinklao, and Best Luxury Sustainable Mixed-Use Development for Landmark @MRTA Station – speaks volumes about their dedication to sustainable distinction.

A Leader in Green Building Practices

Siamese Asset’s leadership in sustainability is exemplified by its status as Thailand’s first EDGE Champion, a prestigious certification awarded by the International Finance Corporation (IFC). This accolade recognizes the company’s exceptional efforts in advancing green building practices and setting new benchmarks for energy and resource efficiency. The EDGE certification proves Siamese Asset’s dedication to reducing environmental impact and promoting sustainable development within the real estate sector.

In addition to the EDGE Champion certification, Siamese Asset has earned the ESG100 Company certification from the Thaipat Institute. This recognition highlights the company’s comprehensive approach to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria, affirming their role as a pioneer in sustainable real estate practices. By integrating ESG principles into their operations, Siamese Asset ensures that their projects not only meet high standards of environmental stewardship but also contribute positively to the communities they serve.

The “Asset of Life” Concept: Redefining Sustainable Real Estate

At the heart of Siamese Asset’s mission is the “Asset of Life” concept, which embodies their vision of creating real estate developments that deliver long-term value while championing sustainability. This concept is evident in their diverse portfolio, which includes both housing and condominium projects designed with a focus on high-quality, innovative design. By balancing these project types in a 1:1 ratio, Siamese Asset caters to the diverse needs of their clients while maintaining a strong emphasis on luxury and environmental responsibility.

The company’s loyalty to sustainability is reflected in its approach to development. Since 2023, all new projects—whether condominiums or housing—are required to obtain EDGE certification. This policy not only reinforces Siamese Asset’s leadership in green real estate but also ensures that their developments adhere to global sustainability standards. By incorporating energy-efficient technologies, sustainable materials, and resource-saving practices, Siamese Asset sets a high bar for the industry and demonstrates their dedication to a greener future.

Monsane’ Exclusive Villa Ratchapruek-Pinklao

Among Siamese Asset’s notable achievements is the LLA-winning The Monsane’ Exclusive Villa Ratchapruek-Pinklao, a project that epitomizes their passion for sustainable luxury living. Located in the serene Thawi Watthana neighborhood of Bangkok, this development features a collection of 59 exclusive villas designed to combine modern elegance with eco-friendly advances. Scheduled for completion by December 2025, the Monsane’ Exclusive Villa project represents a significant step forward in high-end, sustainable living.

The villas range from 434 to 628 square meters and are designed with a focus on both luxury and environmental consciousness. Each villa includes private pools, lush tropical rainforest landscapes, and a timeless European classic architectural style. The interiors are characterized by high ceilings, elaborate crown moldings, and ceiling medallions that enhance the sense of grandeur and spaciousness.

Innovative Features Enhancing the Living Experience

Sustainability is a key feature of the Monsane’ Exclusive Villa development. Solar panels installed on the rooftops harness renewable energy, reducing the villas’ reliance on the grid and lowering their carbon footprint. Locally sourced construction materials further support the local economy and minimize transportation emissions. The integration of cutting-edge technologies, such as the Siamese Ventilation System for optimal air circulation and high-reflection glass for improved privacy and comfort, underscores the project’s prioritizing of both luxury and sustainability.

Beyond its environmental credentials, the Monsane’ Exclusive Villa development is designed to enhance residents’ quality of life. The “Air of Life” system improves indoor air quality, contributing to a healthier living environment. Home automation systems allow residents to easily control various aspects of their homes, from lighting to temperature, while EV chargers promote clean transportation and energy self-sufficiency.

Landmark @MRTA Station

Siamese Asset continues to redefine real estate excellence with its innovative Landmark @MRTA Station, recently recognized as the Best Luxury Sustainable Mixed-Use Development in Thailand. Located in the heart of Thailand’s bustling business district, Landmark @MRTA Station is a premier mixed-use development featuring three high-rise towers that seamlessly integrate offices, commercial spaces, and residences, creating a comprehensive urban experience. The project offers over 2,000 square meters of vibrant retail space and boasts a strategic location just one minute from the MRTA Orange Line, providing unparalleled convenience and connectivity. Landmark @MRTA Station redefines luxury living with branded residences that deliver international hotel-standard services, ensuring a sophisticated lifestyle.

The development incorporates advanced Siamese technologies, including 24-hour air ventilation for cleaner air, energy-saving heat-resistant glass, and innovative soundproofing and maintenance systems, all designed to enhance residents’ quality of life. This project is a testament to Siamese Asset’s dedication to creating sustainable, luxurious environments that elevate modern living.

Shaping the Future of Luxury Real Estate

As Siamese Asset continues to expand its portfolio, their commitment to sustainable modernization remains a cornerstone of their strategy. Projects like Monsane’ Exclusive Villa Ratchapruek-Pinklao and Landmark @MRTA Station are setting new standards for luxury living in Thailand, demonstrating that high-end real estate can be both opulent and environmentally responsible.

To learn more about the award-winning firm, please go to https://www.siameseasset.co.th/