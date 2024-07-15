Leading Sustainable Food Innovation: Insights from an Agrifood Tech Leader

In the dynamic world of AgriFood tech, Narjis Chakir stands as a beacon of innovation and sustainability. Frustrated by the slow pace of innovation in large corporations, she pivoted to the startup ecosystem. Today, as the leader of the RisingFoodStars program at EIT Food, she champions over 50 agri-food tech startups, fostering groundbreaking solutions for a sustainable future. In this exclusive interview, Narjis shares her insights on leading sustainable food innovation, the crucial role of female leaders, and the promising technologies shaping our food systems.

Thank you for taking the time to join us today, Ms. Chakir. Can you give us a glimpse of your background and how you became involved in AgriFood tech?

Most of my professional experience has been in the food industry with leading American multinationals, where I held roles in marketing and innovation. My favourite roles were in innovation and product development, working closely with R&D and commercial teams to bring product concepts to life. However, I noticed that large corporations often missed out on disruptive innovations, favouring low-risk, short-term returns. This frustration led me to explore other approaches to innovation, particularly in the startup ecosystem. In my early 30s, I took a break to pursue a full-time MBA, immersing myself in innovation and entrepreneurship. After my MBA, I worked at a leading tech company and then as a consultant in innovation for agrifood, which eventually led me to my current role at EIT Food, where I now lead RisingFoodStars.

From your perspective, what are the most significant factors affecting a sustainable food system?

The most significant factors to build a sustainable food system include reducing greenhouse gas emissions, preserving biodiversity, managing water resources, and ensuring food security. EIT Food addresses these factors through its three key missions: healthier lives through food, a net zero food system, and a fully transparent, fair, and resilient food system.

Scale-ups in the agrifood tech sector are actively tackling these issues. For example, many startups are developing plant-based and lab-grown proteins to reduce our reliance on animal agriculture, a major contributor to GHG emissions, aligning with the mission of creating a net zero food system. Others are creating bio-stimulants and carbon farming solutions to enhance soil health and sequester carbon, promoting biodiversity and sustainability.

In terms of healthier lives through food, startups are innovating to provide balanced, sustainable, and healthy diets. This includes developing alternative proteins and new genomic solutions to improve nutritional content and food security.

Finally, to support a fully transparent, fair, and resilient food system, startups are working on precision farming technologies that use AI and IoT to optimise resource use and improve crop yields. They are also creating sustainable packaging solutions that minimise waste and use biodegradable materials, contributing to a circular food economy.

EIT Food’s initiatives, such as the Regenerative Agriculture Revolution and the Zero Hunger programme, actively contribute to these goals by providing resources to scale-ups, so they can address these critical issues effectively.

What are some of the most promising innovations you’ve seen that can enhance the sustainable food system?

Some of the most promising innovations include alternative proteins, such as mycellium-based and algae-based meat substitutes, which significantly reduce the environmental footprint of food production. Examples include Revo Foods, BettaF!sh and Matr. Also, sustainable packaging solutions, such as those from RisingFoodStar Notpla, are making a substantial impact by minimising waste and using biodegradable materials.

Additionally, there are businesses such as MyEasyFarm, that use AI driven precision farming technologies to optimise resource use and improve crop yields. We are also seeing exciting innovations in upcycling food waste into valuable products and extending the shelf life of perishable goods. These hold great promise for enhancing the sustainability of the food system. Notable names in this space include Agrain, Kern Tec and Freshsens.

EIT Food’s programmes like the Seedbed Incubator, Food Accelerator Network and RisingFoodStars are fostering these innovations by providing startups with the necessary support and resources to succeed.

How do you see the role of female leaders in driving these innovations and tackling the challenges posed by building a sustainable food system?

Female leaders play a crucial role in driving innovations and addressing the challenges of building a sustainable food system. However, in 2023, women-founded startups accounted for 2% or less of venture capital (VC) funding invested in Europe and the United States.

Female leaders bring diverse perspectives and are often more attuned to the social and environmental impacts of business practices.

In our experience, female leaders bring diverse perspectives and are often more attuned to the social and environmental impacts of business practices. We believe female leaders are instrumental in fostering inclusive and sustainable approaches to food production, distribution, and consumption. Their leadership is essential in creating resilient and equitable food systems that can adapt to the changing needs of our planet and its inhabitants. This is why programmes like EIT Food’s Women in Food initiative and the Empowering Women in Agrifood (EWA) project have been created; they are designed to support and amplify the contributions of female leaders in this sector. Just in the RisingFoodStars programme alone, we saw the percentage of women CEOs in the programme grow rapidly through our targeted scouting approach. To date, 30% of our RisingFoodStars founders and CEOs are female, beating the average industry level of 13%. We aren’t stopping there though, our aim is to reach 50% by 2027.

In what ways can the innovations spearheaded by women contribute to providing healthy food options and ensuring the sustainability of the food system, especially in vulnerable communities?

Innovations spearheaded by women can significantly contribute to providing healthy food options and ensuring the sustainability of the food system. This, in turn, can support particularly vulnerable communities. Women-led initiatives often focus on holistic solutions that address both environmental and social challenges. EIT Food’s EWA programme, which supports female entrepreneurs in agrifood, is an excellent example of how contributions to the agrifoodtech sector are being nurtured and expanded to the most vulnerable communities.

Can you highlight some of the unique challenges that female entrepreneurs in the agrifoodtech industry face, and how does the program help address these challenges?

Female entrepreneurs in the agrifoodtech industry often face challenges such as limited access to funding, networks, and mentorship compared to their male counterparts. They may also encounter biases and stereotypes that question their expertise and leadership capabilities. The RisingFoodStars programme helps address these challenges by providing tailored support, including funding, mentorship, and networking opportunities. We actively connect female entrepreneurs with industry leaders and investors, ensuring they have the resources and support they need to succeed. Our programme also fosters an inclusive community where female entrepreneurs can share experiences, learn from one another, and build strong professional relationships. Additionally, initiatives like EIT Food’s Women in Food and EWA specifically aim to level the playing field for female entrepreneurs in this sector.

Could you share any success stories where women-led initiatives have made a significant impact on building a sustainable food system? How do you envision women leaders continuing to drive progress in this area?

One notable success story is “Those Vegan Cowboys,” co-led by female entrepreneurs. The company is making strides in the alternative dairy sector with innovative solutions that significantly reduce environmental impact. Another example is “Neggst Foods GmbH,” a company developing egg alternatives. Led by a female founder, it is contributing to reducing reliance on traditional animal agriculture. Agrain is also one of our companies led by a woman founder that is exponentially scaling its solution to upcycle spent grains. These initiatives have not only advanced sustainable food practices but have also secured significant investments and partnerships, demonstrating the impact of women-led innovation. Moving forward, women leaders will continue to drive progress by championing sustainable practices, advocating for policy changes, and fostering inclusive environments that support diverse perspectives in the agrifood tech industry. Programmes like EIT Food’s EWA and Women in Food will continue to support and inspire the next generation of female leaders.

Executive Profile

Narjis Chakir has over 14 years of experience in Agtech and Foodtech, holding key roles at Procter & Gamble, General Mills, and more. She now leads the EIT Food RisingFoodStars program, where she supports over 50 agri-food tech startups. Narjis also founded “Adventure Ladies,” with the purpose of inspiring Middle Eastern women to travel, and volunteered with INJAZ NGO, teaching entrepreneurship to high school students.