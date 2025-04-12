By Leanne Maskell

Neurodivergent women face unique challenges in the workplace, often masking their differences to fit in. This article explores how allyship, support, and a neuro-affirmative approach can empower female colleagues, harnessing the strengths of diverse thinking. By fostering adaptability, recognising impact over impairment, and embracing vulnerability, employers can create inclusive environments where neurodivergent women thrive – along with everybody else.

We are all neurodiverse, as we all think differently from one another. To be neurodivergent means to have brain wiring that diverges from the ‘norm’, such as ADHD or autism, where our symptoms meet certain criteria of difference.

However, if you’ve met 1 neurodivergent person, you have met 1 neurodivergent person. This is especially important given the significantly different experiences of neurodivergent women to the little boys whom the diagnostic criteria is so commonly based on.

Boys are far more likely to be diagnosed as neurodivergent than girls, but these numbers tend to even out later on in life. The reason for this is often due to the fact that symptoms of difference within boys, such as hyperactivity and impulsivity, may become ‘disruptive’ externally to others, whilst girls are conditioned to be ‘good’ and ‘quiet’.

Females may develop the skills to mask their symptoms, disrupting only themselves. Masking, such as forcing themselves not to share their ideas or creating scripts for conversations, uses a huge amount of energy, in addition to stifling their ability to reach their full potential.

This can make it harder for women to access a diagnosis, who may be ‘impacted, but not impaired’, meaning that they do not meet diagnostic criteria for a ‘disorder’. They may have developed subconscious strategies to silence themselves, avoid asking for help, and dedicate their best efforts to ‘fitting in’.

However, this comes at a huge cost. For example, 1 in 4 women with ADHD have attempted to take their own life. 9 in 10 autistic women have been victims of sexual violence.

Neurodivergence is also strongly impacted by hormonal factors, such as pregnancy, menstruation, and menopause. These can cause fluctuations of symptoms for women that may be very confusing and lonely to experience.

These factors can become even more complex within the workplace environment. If leaders don’t know that female colleagues are neurodivergent, they can’t help – they’re not mind readers!

Taking a neuro-affirmative approach, going beyond ring-fenced inclusion with adaptability and flexibility for everybody, regardless of diagnosis or disclosure, empowers everybody within a workplace.

Here’s how to support and empower female colleagues to harness the power of thinking differently:

1. Recognise impact – not impairment

Someone shouldn’t have to be struggling in order to access support. Becoming aware of the differences in how colleagues may perform at work – whether positive or negative – can help to signpost potential neurodivergence.

Rather than focusing on ‘labels’, take a compassionate and curious approach, asking non-judgemental questions to learn more about their experiences. For example, if someone seems to perform exceptionally in a certain area of work, you could enquire about how they are able to do this.

This can help to champion and celebrate different ways of thinking, empowering a culture of shared learning and innovation.

2. Take a holistic approach

Neurodivergence may often accompany ‘spiky’ profiles, where we may have extraordinary strengths, but also extreme challenges in other areas. Instead of putting women on a pedestal of being ‘perfect’, recognise that they may impose this pressure on themselves, reluctant to seek support.

It’s important to recognise that tasks traditionally considered ‘easy’, such as administration or time-recording, may be very difficult for neurodivergent people. This may be exacerbated for women, who are stereotypically expected to be ‘good’ at tasks such as cleaning and cooking.

Actively acknowledging that nobody is perfect at everything can help to create safety to discuss challenges without feeling stigmatised for doing so.

3. Embrace vulnerability

Being open about our experiences and challenges empowers others to do the same. This is especially so in the workplace, where the ‘professional’ mask may feel precariously difficult to maintain, especially for neurodivergent women who are using a lot of energy in masking their symptoms.

Creating a culture of safety and openness, where everybody is encouraged to ask for help and adapt their working environments to work for them, enables neurodivergent women to do the same without shame. Simple adjustments, such as working from home or flexible working hours, can be extremely effective and boost performance considerably.

4. Continue conversations

Neurodivergence isn’t a check-box to complete – it’s simply part of who somebody is. Each neurodivergent person will be unique, with highly individual and situational symptoms.

This is particularly relevant for women, who may experience significant fluctuations in symptoms as they experience different stages of life, such as menopause. It’s important to remember to keep neurodivergence in mind, whether it’s explicitly discussed or not, in all conversations throughout an employee life-cycle.

This means considering the impact that neurodivergence may have on opportunities such as promotions and performance, working collaboratively with the individual to harness their unique ‘zone of genius’ and reach their full potential.

With compassion, collaboration, and curiosity, neurodivergent women can be empowered at work within a neuro-affirmative community that champions the differences within us all.

Go to top