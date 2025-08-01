Zenoo, a leader in digital identity onboarding, has partnered with eID Easy, the strongest eID gateway for Europe, to help businesses launch fully branded, regulation-compliant identity verification flows in days, not months. This partnership brings businesses a low-friction yet more secure way to verify identities and documents, making it easy, fast, and cost-effective to implement digital identity flows without sacrificing user experience or security standards.

This partnership gives businesses quick access to a wide range of government-issued and private eID methods from across Europe, while keeping full control over design, user experience, and conversion optimization.

Both companies share a vision of making identity verification fast, easy to deploy, developer-friendly, and ready for the next phase of digital identity in Europe.

With the European Digital Identity Wallet (EUDIW) set to reshape how citizens verify their identities online, this partnership positions businesses to meet today’s onboarding needs and tomorrow’s regulatory and user-experience expectations.

Focused on Europe, Built for What’s Next

The Zenoo + eID Easy integration is purpose-built for businesses that need strong, regulatory-grade, government-backed eID coverage across Europe.

eID Easy offers direct connections to the majority of European national eID schemes and trust service providers (TSPs), avoiding middlemen and giving businesses fast, cost-efficient, and scalable access to identity verification tools built for the EU market.

For compliance teams, alignment with eIDAS, EUDIW, and country-specific regulations ensures peace of mind.

For brand owners, Zenoo’s no-code design tools mean every identity flow looks and feels on-brand and customer-friendly from day one.

“The team at Zenoo is thrilled to launch this strategic alliance with eID Easy. Their comprehensive range of electronic IDs and TSPs complements Zenoo’s no-code platform, it’s not too bold to claim that this is the future of identity. This is a partnership born out of genuine market demand for easier ways to offer fraud-resistant and frictionless identification that is launched in days, not months; dynamically adapting to the future regulatory landscape .” Jonnie Davis, VP, Global Sales

Why it matters

1. Launch in Days, Not Months

Zenoo’s no-code journey builder and dynamic UX tools allow businesses to create fully branded onboarding, authentication, and signing flows quickly and intuitively. With eID Easy’s API behind the scenes, these flows now support a broad range of national eIDs and QTSPs, without teams having to build country-by-country integrations. eID Easy’s direct connections to the identity systems also help ensure straightforward commercial models, avoiding unnecessary third-party layers that often add complexity and cost.

2. Maximise Conversion in Regulated Industries

Whether you’re in finance, healthcare, regulated professions, or telecoms, onboarding users with familiar, trusted eID methods leads to faster deal cycles and higher conversion rates. With Zenoo’s flexible design tools, companies stay fully on brand while meeting the strictest regulatory requirements, dynamically responding to three core challenges at once, namely, regulations, user preference, and geography.

3. Ready for EUDIW and the Future of Identity

As the European Digital Identity Wallet (EUDIW) approaches, eID Easy is already investing in the infrastructure and regulatory alignment needed to support it. This means businesses adopting the Zenoo + eID Easy integration today are making a future-proof choice that aligns with the next generation of digital identity and upcoming European eID standards.

“While this first phase of our partnership focuses on eIDs and identity verification, Zenoo and eID Easy are already collaborating on the next chapter: bringing eID Easy’s global eSignature capabilities, covering over 60+ QTSPs and CAs worldwide, into Zenoo’s platform. Make sure to stay tuned for more announcements soon as we continue building the easiest, most comprehensive identity and signature workflows for businesses across the globe.” Joao Rei, Co-founder, CBDO at eID Easy

About Zenoo

Zenoo is a next-generation onboarding and compliance orchestration platform, designed to simplify and secure how regulated businesses onboard customers and investors. With a no-code journey builder, reusable KYB/KYC architecture, and integrated Compliance Hub, Zenoo helps clients streamline onboarding, stay compliant, and reduce costs—without compromising on control or user experience.

About eID Easy

eID Easy provides global solutions for eSignatures, eID, and eSealing, offering a single API integration that connects businesses directly to 80+ trusted Qualified Trust Service Providers (QTSPs) and Certified Authorities (CAs) worldwide, ensuring compliance, security, and seamless operation across borders.

Contact

Jonnie Davis

VP, Global Sales

Zenoo

All the photos in the article are provided by the company(s) mentioned in the article and are used with permission.

