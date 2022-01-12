Is Dotnet and C# same?

The main difference is that the .NET Framework is officially designed to work with the operating systems of the Microsoft Windows family. Since then, it has come a long way from version 1.0 to 4.8 (April 18, 2019), despite the emergence of the next generation platform (.NET Core). which are written and developed under the outsource net development by dataxdev.

In other words, it is cross-platform. The cross-platform nature of .NET Core has opened up a large number of new scenarios and opportunities for its use. This will play an important role in promoting .NET among developers and business representatives.

The functional idea behind Microsoft .NET is to move the focus from single Web sites and Internet-connected devices to a collection of computers, devices and services that provide broader, more information-rich solutions through consistent collaboration. The concept of the actual “inclusion” of the client in the electronic infrastructure of the company allows to revise in many respects both the services provided to the client and the form of their presentation.

Another important feature of the .NET concept is that it is a mechanism that allows you to move from HTML data representations to representations augmented with programmable information based on XML (Extended Markup Language). The specificity of XML is that it completely separates the data as such from its external presentation. This language is a key element of new generation systems, which opens the information contained in them for structuring, editing and programming its processing. It allows data to be delivered in a much more efficient manner to a wide range of digital devices, allowing for the presentation of a range of interoperable services.

The Role of the .NET Platform

Bill Gates once said that the .NET platform is the best Microsoft has ever created. Perhaps he was right. The following main features can be distinguished:

Support for multiple languages.

Cross-platform.

Powerful class library.

What is dotNet and what does it give?

So, it’s clear: to get a complete picture of dotNet, you need to know what it consists of and what it gives.

On the Microsoft website, everyone interested in dotNet was divided into three categories (an interesting classification, isn’t it): users and developers, information technology professionals, businessmen, and for each of them they offered an explanation of what dotNet gives exactly to it.

The dotNet platform also includes those server products that can be used not only (and not so much) by software developers, but also by developers of complex corporate information systems.

Now is the time for the rapid development of e-commerce. The existing tools for creating network trading platforms no longer always meet business requirements. And when developing new tools for this area, WebService technology stack for web applications should be the key word.