iFun Screen Recorder: A Free Screen Recorder Meeting Your Needs

Screen recording is a valuable way to explain the problems or solutions involving anything digital in it. But some people have issues with the recording reduce the quality of their content. Do you face the same problem? If yes, then try a newcomer video screen recorder in the market. It’s iFun Screen Recorder which is easy-to-use and satisfied recording software for window 7, 8, and 10. The straightforward and user interface looks neat and appealing to you. The responsiveness meets all your needs here. So, let’s get straight into how its features are bringing a positive change in your lives.

1. Audio/ Video Recording Features:

The easy-to-use recorder iFun Screen Recorder satisfies your needs. Either you are taking lectures as a student, delivering lectures as an instructor, or a content creator, making tutorials for YouTube videos; don’t worry in either case. The efficient recorder helps you reaching at superiority hastily. At times, people got exhausted with the handling of long-winded videos; the basic recording and editing features of this writer provide you with all-in-one part. You can use the screen recording for a longer duration without any format interruption. The free version of the iFun Screen Recorder provides these perks to you. You are now able to choose whether you only need audio or audio with the screen. The customized settings don’t compromise on the quality ever. You would enjoy every syllable of your recording just as original.

2. Lag-Free Screen Recording:

As convenient as this may sound, the lagging can make the screen recording real torture to many people. Imagine you are trying to record a tutorial video or your favorite video game. Suddenly, the audio begins to fall behind the video or the video pause; at this time, the frustration is real. This online screen recorder never compromises the quality of the videos. You can always enjoy HD quality with less download size. It reduces the minimum distortions as well. You can also enjoy the smooth recording for a full-screen window or a selected region of your choice in the free version.

3. Video Editing:

It’s more than a recorder as it provides tools for basic editing of your videos. If you are making a YouTube tutorial, make perfect your screen record and later make changes. Don’t be late to open a new door of happiness for you. Try the premium version for added benefits. Just enable the hardware acceleration if you have a good CPU. Make the editing better to captivate your audience.

4. iFun Screenshot:

Nowadays, the screenshot is considered the most important thing on the internet. Taking, saving and sharing screenshots can be important in any field of work. But sometimes, we want some annotations in it. It seems troublesome to go to the gallery again and again for the changes and the sharing. iFun Screenshot is here to ease your life problems. You can capture the snapshots while recoding is still functional. So, no more pausing the video for the perfect picture. The story doesn’t end here. You have the option to edit the screenshots as well. Edit it online like editing frames, circles, lines, some text on the screenshots, whatever you want. Just wait, let me put the cherry on the top; you can share the edited screenshots to Facebook, YouTube and Instagram as well.

Conclusion:

The iFun Screen Recorder is what you are looking for. You can capture the memorable moments of your life as well as critical points of your lecture. The recording, light-built editing features of the iFun Screen Recorder and the customized watermark enabling change your perceptions towards the cons of the screen recorder you had faced earlier.