How to Write A Chargeback Rebuttal Letter

Every once in a while, a business or merchant will be hit with a chargeback dispute, which can be very tricky and time consuming to navigate around and sort out. A chargeback dispute is when a customer disputes their previous transaction with a merchant, and could be for various reasons, including but not limited to:

The customer not receiving the product they paid for.

The product being significantly different to the item advertised, or that item arriving faulty.

The customer didn’t authorize the transaction.

Most of the time, chargebacks aren’t challenged by the merchant, as for the majority of the time, the refunded amount is so little that it’s not worth the merchant’s time and effort. However, there are some cases where challenging a dispute is worthwhile, and this can be when dealing with particularly high-value transactions or trying to protect your reputation.

The most critical stage of the chargeback process, from the viewpoint of the business, is their rebuttal letter, as it’s this letter alone that can determine if your dispute is withdrawn or not. Here’s how to write the perfect rebuttal letter to help clear your business’s name from any wrongdoing.

What is a rebuttal letter?

A rebuttal letter is basically the cover letter that’s sent to the individual reviewing your chargeback case. It is used to sum up, your side of the dispute concisely, compellingly, and convincingly. It should be used to highlight your critical pieces of evidence as well as give a brief description of all the supporting documents you’ve provided so that your case is easy to follow and review.

Why is a rebuttal letter important?

These letters are important because they make up the centerpiece of your case, so it’s essential that you give it all the attention it needs and don’t rush through this letter. If written well, meaning that it’s persuasive and succinct, it has the potential to sway the issuer in your favor, which can help you recover hundreds and even thousands of lost revenue, depending on the size of the dispute.

Chargeback rebuttal letters can be challenging to pull off and are time-consuming as well; in fact, dealing with the whole chargeback process can be quiet a headache with all the terminology and jargon involved with it. That’s why a lot of businesses are turning to third-party solutions to aid in their end-to-end chargeback management, as these companies can keep everything organized, and use their experience to make this a much more straightforward process

How should it be formatted?

A rebuttal letter should be no more than one page, as you want it to be concise and easy to read. This is because the person reviewing the case is probably dealing with hundreds more, so they may not have enough time to read through a multiple page essay on why you’re in the right. A rebuttal letter should also make good use of bullet points, short sentences, and utilize active verbs to make it more persuasive. You’re trying to win them over to take your side of the argument.

Make sure to include all the necessary essential information, such as date, merchant number, and details for the transaction (the date it took place on, total price, etc.), as without them it’ll be impossible to win your case, no matter how strong your argument is.