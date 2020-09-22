How to Use Neon Lights to Boost Your Business

Businesses have been using neon signs for decades to attract customers, and they continue to use them for a reason: these sources of light and information are effective at bringing traffic in. With that said, there are ways to make the most of the advantages that neon lights can give you. These will then maximize the number of customers that you are going to get.

First is to make the signs visible, easy to spot, understand, and relate to. The second is to make the sign as creative as possible. Finally, neon signs are an investment, so make them recognizable and even nostalgic.

Visibility and Placement

This seems like an obvious point, but it’s important that the neon sign is easy to see and recognize. This means that it needs to have good visibility through the combination of light, design, and contrast. In addition to that, it should also be placed somewhere that is exposed to the most amount of foot traffic.

Some neon signs can be too bright or placed in areas where they are hard to see. There are also some neon signs where the colors clash and the lines are cramped. This makes them difficult to read or understand.

If any of those apply to the neon sign that you are using for your business, it would be a waste of money. If you are running a bar, for example, people should instantly know this. Finding some good bar neon ideas isn’t that difficult either.

There are plenty of those on the web. Once you’ve found the design you want, you need to make sure that it suits your business.

You need to take everything into account. This includes the background, the size, the theme, the colors, and how well it represents your business. Your goal is to threefold.

Catch your customers’ attention.

Tell them what you have to offer.

Make them interested enough to go inside.

Neon lights can accomplish all of that and more.

Creative, Impactful Signs

Neon lights are more than being about pretty lights. They are about making a distinct, unmistakable impression in the minds of your potential customers. As such, you need to tap into your well of creativity and make the most impactful sign ever.

This neon sign needs to be unique. The blend of colors has to be powerful and unforgettable. The words should also resonate with the crowd that you are trying to target. Do you think hot pink is the right color for something like a hardware store.

Would purple be suitable for a diner? What about pure white neon lights for a bar? In certain conditions, the mismatch could make your business stand out. However, it’s more likely to backfire and customers might find it jarring.

If you want to play it safe, why not base your neon sign design off of your business logo. If it’s something cool or truly unique, it will do the job fine.

You could also choose designs that tell a story. This would be perfect for businesses like bookstores or reading cafes. The point is that the signs must match the business and make it shine.

Sticking with the typical, boring options will have an effect. However, the results won’t be as good as when you capture the hearts of your customers. Neon lights can have this magic.

Long-Lasting and Iconic

The great thing about signs and symbols is that they can stick around long after the ones who made them are gone. In terms of neon signs for your business, what you want is for it to last as long as possible. Preferably, as long as your business is still running.

Remember that neon signs can capture people’s imaginations, which is half the reason they come into your shop. If you do this long enough, not only will your business thrive, but your neon sign can become an icon.

It becomes that landmark that people associate with what your business has to offer. Assuming that customers are happy with your products or service, this can be a huge boon. This is because customers can often form a sense of ownership over the businesses they have frequented.

Even seeing your neon lights can trigger pleasant memories and nostalgia. This is one of the core concepts of running a business for the long-term. If you want your business to last, you want signs and symbols that last.

Conclusion

Neon signs have been a huge benefit to businesses all over the world. They are eye-catching, colorful, and exceptionally effective at bringing in customers. However, it’s possible to misuse neon signs by not taking full advantage of them.

By being creative, placing them in the right spots, and making them easy to understand, you get better results. With the right design, you could have a point of attraction that could last a lifetime.