The world of lanyard design is changing. Don’t get us wrong, organisations still want nice aesthetics, but they need lanyards that work well in the real world, too.

This requires lanyard designs that suit the setting, straps that feel comfortable all day, and hardware that doesn’t fail mid-event. And of course, there are also the usual material, size, and accessory requirements to consider.

Read on to learn the top 9 lanyard design trends in 2026, plus practical suggestions for different industries.

1. Lanyards designed for the setting, not just the logo

One of the biggest lanyard trends in 2026 has nothing to do with a colour or print style. Instead, buyers are asking, “Where will these be worn, and what do we need them to do?” Finding answers to these questions speeds up the order process substantially.

In hospital wards and clinics, for example, short, simple lanyards are recommended for better hygiene and more control. At trade expos and exhibitions, bolder, wider designs help lanyards stand out in crowds.

Then, schools and universities benefit from clear colour coding, which allows for quicker identification. It’s also worth considering breakaway safety features for these environments. Alternatively, warehouses and similar facilities can benefit from webbing and secure attachments for keys and access fobs.

2. Bigger, clearer branding for a social media-heavy world

Since we live in a social media age, more people are considering how lanyards look in photos and videos. This makes total sense, as a lanyard can be one of the most visible branded items at a conference or expo.

For exhibitions and trade shows, we often suggest the following guidelines for lanyard designs:

Wider designs for easier readability at a distance.

High contrast colours so branding is clear on camera.

Clean typography with space around the logo.

Avoiding busy patterns that blur in motion.

If you want flashier designs, use bold colours and contrast rather than overdoing it with lots of different elements. Not only does this look cleaner, but it makes identification much easier in busy environments.

3. Smaller, controlled designs for hygiene-led spaces

Hospitals, clinics, labs, and care settings have different priorities for lanyards. This is because they can swing, touch surfaces, and pick up dirt and bacteria easily. As a result, we tend to recommend shorter lengths and fewer extras in these settings.

Specifically in these hygiene-focused environments, we suggest:

Shorter straps to reduce contact with equipment and patients.

Smoother finishes that are easy to wipe clean.

Non-tarnishing metals for clips, such as stainless steel, for boosted longevity.

Minimal attachments to reduce dirt buildup in crevices.

Breakaway clips as a precaution for beds and machinery.

All of these are great examples of why “one lanyard fits all” no longer works, because the best design depends on where it is worn.

4. Accessibility features that make identification easier

Accessibility is a practical goal for any lanyard design. Not only does it help people find the right person faster, but it also supports guests and staff who rely on clear visual cues.

In 2026, we are seeing more requests for:

Raised or tactile details so roles can be recognised by touch.

High contrast text for readability.

Distinguished colour systems for staff, security, VIP, press, and crew.

Tactile elements can be subtle, and you don’t need a complicated design. A small, raised marker at set intervals can be enough to help people differentiate lanyards quickly.

5. Materials chosen for comfort as well as sustainability

Material choice is changing, and while sustainability matters, comfort and durability are growing in importance. This mostly relates to the strap, as people want something that feels good all day and holds up over time.

Common material choices for lanyard straps in 2026 include:

Recycled polyester is popular for events and organisations with sustainability goals.

Soft polyester weaves are a strong option for daily wear because they sit flatter and feel smoother.

Heavier-duty webbing is better for keys, fobs, and industrial use.

One simple rule to follow is that if a lanyard will be worn for hours, comfort has to be part of the brief. Because if your people have a scratchy or uncomfortable strap, it’s more likely to be tucked into a pocket than made visible.

6. Hardware that supports fast scanning and smoother entry

Many events are becoming more frictionless with faster check-in systems. This is combined with stricter access control, which changes which lanyard hardware works best.

For lanyards at conferences and exhibitions, we often recommend:

Double clips to keep badges facing forward for scanning.

Badge reels for quick tap and scan functionality.

Rotating clips so the strap doesn’t twist during the day.

These small hardware choices can reduce unnecessary queues and stress for staff at event entry points.

7. Practical add-ons rather than random extras

Add-ons and extras are popular in 2026, but only when they serve a real purpose. Too many accessories can make a lanyard heavy and annoying, so here are some that are genuinely useful in the right setting:

Whistles: great for marshals, stewards, and outdoor event staff.

Detachable buckles: ideal when people need to remove keys or fobs without taking the lanyard off.

Phone attachments: useful for crew, content teams, and staff who need hands-free access to their lanyard.

Pen loops: a simple option for schools, venues, and check-in desks.

We usually advise choosing only one or two add-ons. To make the right choice, start with the purpose, then add only what genuinely supports it.

8. More focus on security for keys and access fobs

Many workplaces use lanyards for keys and access to buildings/rooms, which introduces security and safety requirements. This is probably why, in 2026, we’re seeing more clients ask for options that feel secure without being awkward.

For keys and fobs, this might include:

Detachable sections so keys can be used quickly.

Stronger clips that don’t open under load.

Reinforced stitching at stress points.

Breakaway safety in environments where snagging is a risk.

With people carrying larger key sets, it’s also important to consider weight. A lanyard that pulls on the neck all day simply won’t get worn. In these cases, a combination of a short detachable section and a secure clip often works best.

9. Colour used for operations, not just branding

Colour is doing more jobs in 2026, and while it supports branding, it also supports organisation.

For example, we often see colour used for:

Role clarity, from staff to security, speakers, VIP, and press.

Access levels such as front of house, back of house, and restricted zones.

Clear staff identification in schools and campuses as part of safeguarding controls.

For events, we suggest high contrast combinations, while for corporate offices, we often suggest calmer tones with clean branding. For schools, we suggest bright colours that are easy to identify quickly.

How we recommend you make your 2026 lanyard order

If you want to order quickly and get the design right for your next lanyard, here are some questions we often ask our clients:

Where will the lanyards be worn, and for how long?

What will be attached, a badge only, or keys and fobs?

Do you need fast scanning, and should the badge stay forward-facing?

Do you need colour coding for roles or access levels?

Do you need a hygiene-friendly design, a high-visibility design, or a happy medium?

Do you need accessibility features, such as tactile markings or higher contrast?

When we have these answers, we can guide the best size, materials, texture, colour, and hardware. It also makes approvals faster when turnaround times are tight.

Final thoughts

The top lanyard design trends in 2026 are practical and focused on the environment, comfort, clarity, and hardware that works.

So, to pull all of this together, start with the setting and the job the lanyard needs to do. Then build the design around those needs. This is how we often help clients get lanyards that look good, feel good, and work as they should.