How to Combat Imposter Syndrome as a Female Leader 

By Sue Musson

There are four timely questions doing the rounds about imposter syndrome:

How prevalent is it?

Why does it matter?

Whose job is it to fix it?

What works?

Prevalence

Estimates of how many women in leadership roles suffer from imposter syndrome vary. A recent study by KPMG found that 75% of the 750 female executive leaders surveyed suffered from imposter syndrome. Other studies have put this figure higher, between 82-85%.

Whether the figure is 75% or higher is far less important than recognising the consequences. At these levels, imposter syndrome is a relevant and significant issue for the vast majority of female leaders and their organisations.

Imposter syndrome sufferers are typically, but not exclusively, women. In some sectors where organisational cultures lack sufficient attention to equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) and where female role models are scarce, imposter syndrome is the norm rather than the exception. Science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) sector organisations are often cited in this category.

Impact

Imposter syndrome may manifest differently at different times, but its consequences are always negative. Sufferers share a debilitating lack of self-confidence and a belief that they are undeserving of success. They feel unworthy to hold leadership positions and expect to be outed as frauds. They compare themselves unfavourably to unachievable standards, feeling inadequate and anxious and rehearse their mistakes on a loop in their self-talk.

There are no redeeming features to imposter syndrome, and it should be a personal and organisational priority to remove this negative force because its net impact is to inhibit confidence, wellbeing and leadership effectiveness.

Responsibility

On a first listen, I found a recent commencement speech at an American, women’s college entertaining. The speaker drew a parallel between a spurious condition called ‘bicycle face’ – afflicting female cyclists in the 1890s – and imposter syndrome today. The suggestion was that both terms were contrived to suppress female freedom by making women think they were the problem. The speaker argued it is not the job of women to fix imposter syndrome as it is a made-up, misogynistic construct; instead, women should focus on fixing systemic inequalities such as the gender pay gap.

And that was where I found myself disagreeing with both the diagnosis and the cure.

First, it is not helpful to tell someone experiencing acute feelings of anxiety, self-doubt and inadequacy that what they feel is a made-up construct. This approach could rightly be labelled as dismissive and unsupportive.

No one enjoys being told their feelings are not valid. For female leaders who have the courage to admit to experiencing imposter syndrome, denying their feelings as illegitimate or fabricated would be a further blow. A more constructive approach would be to offer support and acknowledgement when individuals do articulate their feelings.

So whose job is it to ‘fix’ imposter syndrome? It has to be a shared task involving the individual, line managers and leaders with responsibility for organisational culture.

At an individual level, sufferers who take personal responsibility for assessing their situation are far more likely to embrace solutions that work for them.

Line managers and HR professionals also have a role to play in providing appropriate support. Those who hold a wider brief on organisational culture should be curious about the prevalence of imposter syndrome in the organisation and should see it as their responsibility to initiate appropriate policies and actions.

Solutions: individual actions

For the individual, the first step is an honest appraisal of the frequency and extent of imposter syndrome by asking:

Do I feel this way all the time or only in certain circumstances?

Are there specific triggers that cause a spike in these feelings?

What is the impact on my work and my team when I experience imposter syndrome?

What is the impact on my wellbeing?

Secondly, identifying the content of your self-talk (the voice inside your head) is crucial by asking:

What do I routinely say to myself?

Am I overly critical, focusing solely on mistakes, shortcomings, failures?

What is my self-talk when I feel at my most confident?

What is my self-talk when I feel anxious and inadequate?

Taking note of how you are affected is the best way to design and implement solutions such as positive affirmations; practising gratitude and seeking feedback.

Positive affirmations are a powerful tool for reframing your internal dialogue and building positive beliefs about yourself. Regularly repeating positive statements like “I used to suffer from imposter syndrome and now I have an abundance of self-confidence that helps me inspire others” can help. You might construct an affirmation to reinforce you at your most confident – emphasising you are an effective and worthy leader.

Affirmations are best absorbed when you are in a relaxed state, first thing in the morning and last thing at night. Speaking your affirmations aloud to yourself in the mirror helps accelerate belief about your positive qualities.

Getting in the habit of expressing gratitude for what you are good at helps foster a positive mindset. Choosing an area of personal strength and framing an affirmation to express gratitude for that quality helps build confidence. This can feel uncomfortable at first, but stick with it. With practice, you will develop a more balanced view of your qualities and leadership ability.

Imposter syndrome can stem from a hypercritical self-perception at odds with the reality others see. Asking for feedback on your performance and impact as a leader is a useful route to develop rounded insight. Constructive feedback can take many forms including appraisal, staff surveys and 360-degree feedback. Asking colleagues you trust to tell you the truth is another source of valuable input. Above all, keep an open mind and be committed to accepting you have strengths and improvement areas.

Solutions: line managers and others

Research shows the following measures help reduce the impact of imposter syndrome:

Having a supportive manager

Feeling valued and rewarded

Having access to advice from a mentor or coach on appointment to a new role.

These are valid, external inputs that line managers and HR professionals in particular should consider. Assessing whether line managers have the knowledge and skill to support female leaders is a first consideration. It may be that additional training and development is needed to equip line managers with skills to offer appropriate support.

Ensuring remuneration and reward systems are equitable and assessing whether the organisation has a culture of expressing appreciation is a further consideration. Finally, supporting newly appointed leaders by arranging suitable mentors and coaches can be invaluable in addressing imposter syndrome. An independent coach can help a new, female leader apply a more compassionate and realistic lens in assessing their ability and impact in the round.

Imposter syndrome is a significant, prevalent and very real constraint on female leaders. However, there are numerous practical steps that individual sufferers and line managers can take to replace feelings of anxiety and inadequacy with confidence and self-belief.

About the Author

Sue Musson holds a BA from Columbia University and achieved her first board-level leadership role at the age of twenty-seven. She is keen to share what she has learned to help other leaders build their confidence and capability.

For 30 years, Sue has held senior executive and non-executive roles in the business services sector, in her own successful businesses and in five National Health Service (NHS) trusts. She recently completed her term as Chairman of Liverpool University Hospitals, one of the UK’s largest hospital trusts, with 14,000 staff and a turnover of £1.2Bn. Sue led the trust through a merger, the pandemic and numerous challenges including the completion of a new hospital, formally opened by the Prince and Princess of Wales. She regularly chairs panels to appoint UK judges.

In her new book, Firecracker Leadership, Sue has drawn upon her extensive leadership experience to create a practical, “how to” toolkit to inform, reassure, amuse and challenge readers looking to supercharge their leadership skillset. Delving into the real-life challenges faced by leaders, this guide offers compelling case studies that reinforce the importance of what Sue coins “The Firecracker Leadership Framework”[1].