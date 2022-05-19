Cryptocurrencies have become incredibly popular in recent years, and with that popularity has come a corresponding increase in the number of crypto exchanges. While most of these platforms are legitimate businesses, there are a few that are not. To protect yourself from being scammed, it is important to know how to choose a safe crypto exchange. In this blog post, we will discuss 6 basic rules for a safe crypto platform.

What Are Crypto Exchanges?

Crypto exchanges are platforms that allow users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. Some of the most popular cryptocurrencies include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple. Crypto platforms typically charge a fee for their services.

They are updated to reflect the current market prices of the cryptocurrencies they offer. When you buy or sell cryptocurrencies on a platform, you are essentially buying or selling them at the current market rate. Crypto exchanges usually offer a variety of payment methods, including credit cards, debit cards, and bank transfers.

Crypto Exchange Security

When choosing the crypto exchange, you should pay attention to its security standards. Your cryptocurrency’s security is only as good as the method you use to safeguard it. That’s why it’s important to select a partner that you can trust and rely on — someone who uses cutting-edge security measures and has a competent security team.

1. Security Standards

The first rule for choosing a safe crypto exchange is to make sure that the platform is compliant with security standards. These standards for USA/EN and other countries include things like the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), the ISO 27001 standard, and the SOC II Type II standard.

Compliance with these standards is a good indicator that the exchange takes security seriously and is committed to protecting its users’ information. You can usually find this information on the exchange’s website or in its terms of service.

2. Safety of Funds

The second rule for choosing a safe crypto exchange is to make sure that the platform has insurance for the safety of your funds. This insurance should cover both hot and cold wallets.

A hot wallet is a cryptocurrency wallet that is connected to the internet. A cold wallet is a cryptocurrency wallet that is not connected to the internet. Most exchanges keep the majority of their funds in cold wallets to protect them from hacking. However, they need to have some funds in hot wallets in order to facilitate transactions.

The exchange should have insurance that covers both hot and cold wallets in case of theft or loss. This insurance should be provided by a reputable company such as Lloyd’s of London.

3. Security team

The third rule for choosing a safe crypto exchange is to make sure that the platform has a competent security team. The team should be composed of experienced professionals who are familiar with the latest security threats.

The security team should be responsible for auditing the exchange’s code, managing user access, and investigating suspicious activity. They should also have a plan for dealing with security breaches. All major platforms like changelly.com have a team of professionals who assure the security of your funds. You can usually find information about the exchange’s security team on its website or in its terms of service.

4. User-Protection Security Programs

The fourth rule for choosing a safe crypto exchange is to make sure that the platform has user-protection security programs in place. These programs should include things like two-factor authentication and email verification.

Two-factor authentication for buying cryptocurrency is an extra layer of security that requires users to enter a code from their mobile phone in addition to their password. This makes it more difficult for hackers to access accounts. Email verification is another security measure that requires users to confirm their email addresses before they can create an account.

Both of these security measures are important for protecting users’ information.

5. Transparency

The fifth rule for choosing a safe crypto exchange is to make sure that the platform is transparent about its operations. The platform should be open and honest about how it uses user funds, how it secures user information, and what steps it takes to prevent fraud and theft.

The cryptocurrency exchange should also be willing to answer any questions that you have about its security measures. If you have any questions, check the FAQ section of the website (you can find lots of information there like cryptocurrency overview, tips, and rules) or contact the support team.

6. User Data Protection and KYC Enhancement

The sixth and final rule for choosing a safe crypto exchange is to make sure that the platform has enhanced user data protection and KYC measures in place. These measures should include things like two-factor authentication, email verification, and SMS verification. KYC is short for “know your customer.” It is a process that exchanges use to verify the identity of their users.

The cryptocurrency market is volatile and risky, but there are ways to protect yourself from losses. If you follow these six rules, you will be well on your way to choosing a safe crypto exchange. Remember to always do your own research and never invest more than you can afford to lose.