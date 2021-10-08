How To Buy Bitcoin With A Credit Card? (2021)

You all know that bitcoin is a form of digital currency. Which gives investors and users full access to electronic purchases and transfers. It is not linked to any government or bank, as users can spend their money completely anonymously. These coins can be bought and sold in large quantities on exchanges with the US Dollar and with other currencies. When using so many bitcoin exchanges, it is possible to buy bitcoins instantly using a credit card to avoid the dangers of advanced fraud, and this is possible through a credit card. There are some companies that can help you buy bitcoins with a credit card. If you are interested in bitcoin trading, check the reasons that clearly tells why you should invest in bitcoin.

CoinMama

CoinMama has become one of the most popular brokers for bitcoin. With this, you can buy bitcoin using your credit card or debit card which is helpful for you to buy it. CoinMama charges a 6% fee for credit card payments. Want to tell you that with CoinMama you can buy $5000 worth of bitcoins per day, that is, you can easily buy $20,000 worth of bitcoins per month. The first thing you need to do is verify your account so that you can buy bitcoins in a matter of minutes.

Let us know how you can buy bitcoin through CoinMama?

First, you need to open an account on CoinMama and after that, you have to verify your email address, you have to go to the navigation bar at the top and enter all your required details on “My Account”. After that, you will be taken to the next page and quickly select the number of bitcoins you want to buy. As you choose one of the specified amounts: 0.5-1, 1.2 or 2 You can also choose a credit card or debit card for your payment method. You will need a bitcoin wallet to spend your bitcoins. You have to keep in mind that you need to enter your bitcoin wallet address, as the bitcoins you are buying or want to buy will be delivered after payment confirmation.

In the next step you will need to verify your phone number and email. After that, you have to upload your ID along with your credit card, and after that, you will be able to pay through a credit card easily.

Coinbase

It has become the world’s largest bitcoin broker, from which you can easily buy bitcoins via credit card for up to $150 or €150 per week, bought by countries such as Canada, UK, the US, Europe, Australia and Singapore. First of all, you have to create your account on Coinbase and after creating an account you log in to it. You will need to confirm the details to login. Only after that do you have to upload the scanned copy of your ID proof which is a simple process. You will then need to add your credit card to the Coinbase profile so that the credit card will be connected after that.

Final Thoughts

Through this article, we have told you how you can buy bitcoin with a credit card, and how to use it. So, you have to make sure that the company you are buying for has a good regulated reputation as some companies may collect your card information, and make a lot of fraudulent purchases with your credit card. As you know that bitcoin transactions are irreversible, it can be a bit risky for merchants to pay or sell bitcoins by credit card, which you have to take all the precautions.