How to Build Resilient IT Infrastructures with DevSecOps

Over the years, the occurrence of high-profile system outages has brought to light how crucial system resilience is. A prime example is the web-based storage error of Amazon Web Services in 2017. Such incidents have impacted millions of cloud service users in the world.

Enterprises now add several layers in architecting resilient IT infrastructures to ensure business continuity.

What Is DevSecOps and How Can It Help Increase System Resilience?

DevSecOps is a set of practices that integrate infrastructure, security, compliance, and operations in a product development cycle. It ensures quicker delivery, improved visibility, agility, and system reliability.

When deployed strategically using the right tools, it can reduce breaches. The coding process should include and automate security gates from the start to eliminate mistakes.

Below are a few helpful recommendations to consider protecting the secure network infrastructure from similar threats:

Have Built-In Redundancy in the Code

Tackle the resilience issues from the coding phase itself. When developing software, make room for built-in redundancy. Netflix uses this approach, and in the case of a cloud provider failure, its secure design gets activated.

Instead of a linear fashion, engineers use existing components to withstand additional loads and maintain reliability. Such similar security strategies, tailored into the code, are also available in many e-commerce companies.

Implement Pre-Engineered Microservices

The legacy systems of software-and-services companies are using an evolutionary process in their modern application landscapes. Integrating microservices and coupled interfaces on standard monitoring APIs is a “systems of systems” approach.

Microservices, containers, and Greenfield digital products are currently adopted in the old, monolithic applications. Other DevSecOps best practices include moving away from physical data centers and using security test cases, reusable coding patterns, and resiliency.

Diversify to Achieve Digital Transformation

Having a single cloud services provider may be convenient for the time being, but it gets expensive. Especially when the CND or cloud provider faces some performance issues and goes offline, you face costly downtime.

For enterprises, particularly e-commerce services, stand to lose thousands of dollars every minute. Hence, the solution is to diversify IT infrastructure and distribute footprints to decrease latency.

Integrate Chaos Engineering to Withstand Outages

This practice comes close to the heels of the previous tip. Even if you have multiple providers, there could be network congestion issues, nonavailability of resources, or geographical restrictions.

Chaos engineering finds solutions to such potential problems resulting in automated failover systems and ensures minimal user impact. Developers intentionally inject chaos or failure points in a controlled production environment. When the system weaknesses reveal themselves, it is possible for engineering teams to proactively mitigate these significant hurdles.

Create Agile and Cross-Functional Teams

Set up well-rounded and integrated agile teams that can work across disciplines. It is crucial that the staff learn how to address resilience issues before things turn ugly. Regardless of what the product or service is – customer-facing or internally shared, the team should prioritize resilience.

Besides, the right time to add resilience is when launching a new portal, service, or application. That way, there will be minimal downtime and less impact on the business revenue and user experience. Next, the IT team can test new approaches and use the key results in other business-critical services.

Review System Performance in Real-Time

During production, developers and testers use a range of automated processes to detect vulnerabilities. These include compliance validation, resolution identification, evidence attestation, etc.

Monitoring and reviewing each application part’s health and response times is key to build resilience. For instance, measuring how quickly a core database responds or how long an API call takes indicates future obstacles.

Adjust Policies at Various Levels

Whether it is, creating service level agreements (SLAs) or managing the traffic and volumes, companies can reduce downtime. But this approach has to be made for different systems and sub-applications, which will be under continuous monitoring.

Businesses can eliminate latency by incorporating real-time network data and implementing traffic routing strategies. IT teams can manage unexpected traffic spikes using traffic steering capabilities.

New cloud instances from strategic geographic locations with unpredictable internet conditions will be steered to a nearby node. This way, teams can achieve a cost-effective workload balance under sustained heavy usage.

Getting Started with DevSecOps

DevSecOps approach is essential from the inception of a new product. But capturing the DevSecOps potential and principles is not easy. Companies still using traditional waterfall methods may have difficulty or take long to convert into agile systems.

The code itself should run on the IT infrastructure to ensure resilience.