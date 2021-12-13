How to Achieve a Successful DevOps Transformation

DevOps is beginning to play an essential role in every organization that deals with software. The steps to implementing DevOps successfully are improving your IT infrastructure, bringing technology changes, carrying out effective software development, and adopting a customer-centric approach. All these practices help achieve a successful DevOps transformation. There is a growing need to deliver software that integrates processes that improve organizational efficiency. So, let’s look at how your company can achieve a successful DevOps transformation.

1. Measure performance regularly

To achieve a successful DevOps transformation, measuring performance regularly is essential. Keeping a checklist that serves the purpose of tracking performance parameters helps gain insights about operations. Measuring performance helps get a bigger picture of the impact of ideas put into practice and gives access to information that assists decision-making.

Implementing a transformation strategy that brings maximum advantages is beneficial. With the help of a DevOps consulting company, you can ensure your organization can achieve a successful DevOps transformation.

2. Emphasize customer satisfaction

For any business, the focus should be on managing customer satisfaction and focusing on continual improvement with the help of feedback. To understand your business operations’ success, it is critical to determine if your product or service meets customer needs. Therefore, interacting with customers and incorporating their feedback is essential for a successful DevOps transformation.

It is crucial to evaluate and rectify any issues customers may face with your company. Successfully catering to customer needs plays a vital role in determining your business’s success. From the technologies you use to the quality of your products and services, customer satisfaction at every step is critical for a successful DevOps transformation.

3. Keep a check on the production environment

Keeping a close check on the production environment is crucial for a successful DevOps transformation. Therefore the entire focus should be on production during the whole software development lifecycle (SDLC). Monitoring this at every step of the SDLC ensures that the production environment is ready for the transformation process.

Keeping a check on the code, assessments, software, and the production environment is essential for the success of DevOps transformation. Hence, checking on how prepared the environment is and overcoming any barriers will make it easier to meet the needs of your business in achieving a successful DevOps transformation.

4. Maximize the use of automation

To be successful in your DevOps transformation journey, companies should maximize the use of automation technology and tools. Automation is embedded in DevOps processes and is a basic requirement for DevOps implementation. It helps in ensuring quicker releases that result in speedier time-to-market. Furthermore, test automation in DevOps starts from code generation until the monitoring stage of DevOps processes.

There are many DevOps tools that you can consider leveraging during your DevOps transformation. The use of DevOps tools helps facilitate means of effective exchange and sharing of information and technical know-how between different stakeholders of the company for the most effective product output.

5. Seriously consider adopting a cloud-native strategy

Most medium to large-scale businesses started shifting their operations to the cloud a few years ago. For those that didn’t, the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to do so. One of the necessities was for companies to adopt a cloud-native infrastructure to achieve this. Adopting a cloud-native methodology helps businesses succeed at their DevOps transformation strategy. After all, if you want to boost transparency and collaboration, adopting a cloud-native approach is a no-brainer. Doing so will provide your business with a quicker and more effective process for software development.

In Summary

When embarking on your DevOps transformation journey, you must keep in mind that implementing DevOps cannot be done overnight. Rather, your business must make a long-term commitment when it comes to DevOps implementation. You can achieve a successful transformation by following the tips we’ve shared in this article.