How Easy is an HGV Training Course?

If you’ve been looking into HGV training courses, chances are you’re searching for a new and fulfilling career, right? But something that may be holding you back is the fear of the unknown – how difficult is HGV training?

The truth is, you needn’t worry about how difficult your HGV training will be. On the whole, drivers always rave about how straightforward the process is. Plus, if you train with a reliable training provider, they will do all they can to put your mind at ease, no matter how worried you are, so you can head onto the open road with confidence when you pass.

So if you’re wondering how easy or difficult a HGV training course could be, here’s a quick breakdown of everything you can expect as part of your training, to put your mind at ease.

The Four Simple Steps of HGV Training

In the UK, the HGV training process can be broken down into four simple, easy-to-follow steps. These vary in the time taken to complete and the difficulty, but there will always be a dedicated training instructor on hand to support you to make the process easier.

1. Medical Examination

By law, everyone in the UK wishing to become an HGV driver needs to undergo a medical examination before their training begins. This is to ensure they’re healthy enough to step behind the wheel, are able to perform their role competently without distraction from any medical conditions, and that they won’t be a danger to themselves or others while out on the open road.

The examination itself is not difficult in the slightest, and is broken into two parts:

Interview

This is where the doctor performing the examination will speak with you about any medical conditions you’re dealing with that may affect your ability to drive HGVs safely. You should be upfront and honest about anything you’re suffering from.

But the great part is if you bring a copy of your medical history, this will give the examiner plenty of information about you, so you won’t need to remember every fine detail.

Physical examination

During this section of the examination, your examiner will perform a quick physical assessment, which should take no longer than thirty minutes – there’s no strenuous exercise involved at all.

Rather, the examiner will focus more on your vital signs and your vision. Once completed, your examiner will fill out a form with the results, before sending it to the DVLA.

2. Learn for and Pass Your Theory Test

If you took your civilian driving theory test in recent years, you’ll probably be very familiar with the layout of modern HGV theory tests. Again, the test is broken down into two simple parts:

Multiple choice

This consists of 100 questions (a lot less intimidating than it sounds) and you must choose the correct answer from several options.

If you’ve revised well, you shouldn’t struggle. Plus, you get just shy of two hours to complete the whole thing and you only need 85 out of 100 to pass – that gives you 15 chances to make a mistake if you’re unsure.

Hazard perception

This part is all about testing your reaction times and your ability to perceive potential issues in a real-life situation.

You’ll be shown a series of video clips and your job is to click as soon as you see a hazard appear – the faster you click, the higher your score will be. So, if your reaction time is on-point and your vision is clear, you have nothing to worry about here.

You’ll even get the chance to take a practice test beforehand, giving you even more time to prepare.

3. Train for and Pass Your Practical Test

Passable in less than five days, the practical side of your training is actually a lot simpler than you could imagine.

Much like a standard driving test, your instructor will sit in the HGV with you and give you clear, concise instructions about what’s expected of you. Every aspect of HGV driving will be covered, from braking to cornering and beyond, to ensure you have the skills necessary to drive professionally. But you’ll have mountains of practice beforehand, and the skills necessary are skills you already likely have if you’re a good driver, so you’ll be in an excellent position to pass.

You’ll also be asked to complete a practical demonstration, showing you have a good working knowledge of HGVs and know what to do when certain situations arise, like performing safety checks, cargo securing, vehicle leading and more. Again, this will all be covered in-depth beforehand in your training, so you’ll be armed with all the information you need to succeed.

4. Complete Your CPC Training

All HGV drivers must receive their CPC (Certificate of Professional Competence) before they can drive professionally. Once you complete your initial HGV training, you’ll then be required to complete your CPC. But don’t worry, the format and contents of the CPC are very similar to everything you will have seen or experienced up to this point, so nothing major will jump out to derail you at the last step.

First, you’ll need to complete another multiple-choice test, but this one is only 50 questions, compared to the 100 you had to complete in your theory test – far less to deal with.

Then, you’ll need to undergo a practical demonstration test. However, there’s no actual practical driving involved – your instructor will sit in the vehicle with you and will ask you to demonstrate certain movements, just to show you know what you’re doing. It’s that simple.

Dedicated HGV driving instructors make the process an easy one

Working with a trusted, reliable HGV training provider is the best way to ensure you have the skills and experience necessary to forge a new career as an HGV driver.

The dedication and attentiveness of experienced HGV driving instructors can alleviate so much pressure from the process because they instil in you both the confidence and the knowledge you need to pass with flying colours.