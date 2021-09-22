How Do I Get Traffic to My Blog for Free In 2021?

If you are looking to boost your blog traffic, then you will be happy to hear that you can do so for free. There is no need to spend money on paid advertising or pay-per-click campaigns to drive more visitors to your site. You just have to know how to use the right tools and techniques to increase your website’s visibility online.

Here we share some of our best tips on getting blog traffic from search engines like Google, Bing, Yahoo! and social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter.

1. Search Engine Optimization

This involves using specific keywords and phrases in a way that makes it easier for people to find your content when they type those words into a search engine. For example, if you sell shoes, you might want to include “shoes” among your keyword choices. If you run an eCommerce store, you could choose products that relate to what you offer. The goal here is to make sure that when someone types in relevant terms, your business shows up at the top of their results list.

2. Content Creation

Once you’ve got your audience interested enough to visit your site regularly, creating great original content takes over as one of your most effective marketing strategies. But quality, rather than quantity, is key. Studies show that readers tend to stick around longer and even come back after reading high-quality articles compared to low-quality ones. So, focus on writing long, informative blogs – especially on your brand – which will engage your target market and encourage them to stay loyal to your brand.

3. Comment on Blogs

If you leave a thoughtful comment on other people’s blogs, you could potentially identify visitors to your website and influence followers. The only thing you have to do for this method to work for you is to find relevant blogs related to the subject matter of your business. Once you have them, read through their content and then leave killer comments that will capture attention.

Note: Your comments should always bear links to your blog. That way, everyone who reads your comment might want to check out your blog.

4. Share Other People’s Blog Post

Besides leaving comments on other people’s blogs, it would be wise if you also shared the content, you find interesting. When you do so, it gives other bloggers the impression that you value their work enough to share it with your readers. It shows that you respect their opinion and thus they might reciprocate by sharing one of yours.

Hint: It would be wise if you ask for permission before you can share other people’s work. Otherwise, you risk being flagged as a copyright infringer.

5. Use Captivating Titles

Make sure article title grabs the user’s attention right at first sight. To achieve this, write titles that answer common questions about what the post contains. For example, “What Is SEO? How Does Search Engine Optimization Work? What Are Some Benefits of Using An Online Marketing Agency?”

6. Add Video

Videos are great tools to engage audiences. Not only does video allow you to explain complex ideas better but it also allows you to connect emotionally with your viewers. Plus, videos tend to perform much better than plain text posts. Therefore, using them on your posts can convince many people to come to your blog.

7. Social Media

Social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc., are very powerful marketing tools because of the large number of users who use these platforms daily. You can easily share links to your content through these channels which means that your audience gets exposed to your work without having to search for it. This way, you get free exposure as well as an opportunity to interact with other bloggers in real time.

8. Post regularly

You should make sure that you post regularly so that your blog visitors have something new and interesting to read every day or week. If you can’t manage to do that, then your blog visitor will get bored and may not want to come back regularly

9. Use Clear Images

Images play a huge role in boosting blog traffic because they help users understand content faster. They also increase engagement rates by making readers feel like they’re partaking in some sort of experience or activity. In addition, images have been shown to improve click through rate which means that they’ll get more clicks.

10. Write Guest Posts

Guest posting is a good way of getting more exposure for your content and building relationships with other bloggers in the same niche as yours. It’s free advertising that will help increase your audience size. Expert bloggers advise you to do guest blogging at least once every month or so.

11. Back Links

Yet another viable way of boosting your blog traffic is by getting back links from other websites. Backlinks help search engines find out about a blog and rank it higher in their results pages. The more backlinks that point towards your page, the greater chance there is for Google to consider your content as relevant or useful. Consequently, it will rank higher on the search engines making it easily visibly to your target traffic

Final Thought

The above are some of the best methods to drive traffic towards your blog. Although some of these methods aren’t going to guarantee instant success, they will improve your odds of achieving results. Good luck!