Climate change is front and center in the news on an ongoing basis, as governments and companies continually attempt to address it. As part of this discussion, researchers have looked into the role forests could play in helping to tackle climate issues, as they not only capture carbon dioxide but also regulate water cycles and preserve biodiversity. However, deforestation is happening at a quicker rate than ever, so a quicker solution is needed. This is where new automation and AI technology could step in, and it might even revolutionize the way forests are protected.

Business Crossover: AI’s Expanding Reach

These same technologies transforming reforestation efforts have also reshaped industries as varied as finance, logistics, education, and online gaming. In digital casinos for example, companies like Betfair have partnered with firms that offer AI software. An online casino, Betfair provide a range of products like Vegas slots UK, a varied collection of games with different themes and features like free spins and symbols, along with poker and sportsbook offerings. In an effort to improve internal systems and customer experience, they partnered with Featurespace, a tech company that provide AI solutions. This allowed Betfair to leverage machine learning techniques that can analyze customer actions and trends, and monitor transactions in real time. Financial companies use similar software for credit scoring and algorithmic trading, and retailers use it to also deliver a more personalised experience for shoppers as well as to improve inventory processing.

We can see use in education too, as institutions try to customise learning for students. No matter the goal of the industry, AI is being used to bring about change based on its ability to rapidly interpret data and create outcomes. This smart, faster decision has had a positive effect on these sectors, and the same is hoped for reforestation efforts.

Tree-Planting Drones: A New Age of Reforestation

When it comes to tree planting, it has historically been a long, manual process, with teams of workers spending years manually planting saplings over large areas of land. However, that is now changing due to automation and companies like AirSeed. They have created drones that are capable of planting thousands of trees per day over terrain that is difficult for teams of workers to manage.

With technology that includes automated species selection that matches species to optimal environments, these drones can fly over predefined areas, map the landscape and drop seed pods into the soil with increasing accuracy. Depending on factors like soil type or ecosystem needs, different planting methods or saplings are used, thus increasing the survival rates. Of course, automation has not only sped the whole process up, but it has allowed reforestation to occur in remote and dangerous areas too.

AI-Powered Forest Monitoring: Eyes in the Sky

Of course, planting is only a fraction of the battle. Technology is needed to ensure the health of forests too. To this end, AI could have a role to play. Companies such as NASA have technology that can create daily reports on forest health, automatically signalling any issues. Issues that can affect the reforestation effort include illegal logging, disease and wildfires. However, algorithms can look at imagery, drone footage and sensor data to detect these problems long before humans.

Once they have this information, governments and conservationists can take action quickly to rectify the situation. In this case, AI can be used as a proactive tool that can contain data covering huge areas of land. The technology can even be used to predict future risks by looking at weather patterns and indicators related to biodiversity.

A Growing Opportunity for Business and the Planet

With the rise in this technology, there are new opportunities available in the sector. Startups offering drone technology now have a new niche in which they can offer their services. This convergence of environmentalism and capitalism can be said to be rare but represents a win-win when it comes to sustainability and innovation, as economic incentives align with the future of the planet. Further to this, existing companies are investing in projects related to carbon offsetting to balance emissions.

Automation and AI are transforming reforestation efforts. The industry has changed into one with a viable future and, most importantly, a possible scalable method for addressing climate change. As drones plant at increasing speeds and forests are monitored from space, it seems like we have the tools to address the growing need to protect our forests.